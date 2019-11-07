Volatility 101: Should Tian Teck Land (HKG:266) Shares Have Dropped 18%?

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Tian Teck Land Limited (HKG:266) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 18% over a half decade. Furthermore, it's down 13% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Looking back five years, both Tian Teck Land's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 37% per year. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 3.8% compound annual share price fall. The relatively muted share price reaction might be because the market expects the business to turn around. With a P/E ratio of 47.69, it's fair to say the market sees a brighter future for the business.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Tian Teck Land's TSR for the last 5 years was 7.0%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Tian Teck Land had a tough year, with a total loss of 8.2% (including dividends) , against a market gain of about 5.3%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 1.4%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Importantly, we haven't analysed Tian Teck Land's dividend history. This free visual report on its dividends is a must-read if you're thinking of buying.

