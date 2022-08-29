Volatus Aerospace Corp. Announces Record Second Quarter 2022 Sales of $6.6M and Provides Corporate Update

Revenue has grown 95% year over year with a gross margin of 29%

Volatus Aerospace Corp. (TSXV: VOL) (OTCQB: VLTTF) ("Volatus" or "the Company"), a global leader in the drone industry, is pleased to announce its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 ("Q2 2022").

The revenue increase in Q2 2022 was driven by strong organic growth, expansion into the defense segment, geographic expansion, and higher services and training revenue. The Company generated revenue of $11,437,421 in the first half of 2022. The first two quarters have seasonality for drone services and training, and the third quarter is expected to be the strongest in these segments.

Key Financial Highlights:

Revenue for Q2 2022 was $6,629,593, an increase of 38% over the previous quarter and a 95% increase over the same quarter prior year.

Gross profit for Q2 2022 was $1,900,920 an increase of $943,968 over the same period in 2021. The increase in gross profit was due to scale in product and services activities.

Volatus recorded a comprehensive loss of ($1,626,896). This was due to increased investment in human resources in the defense and integrated solutions segment, and increased advertisement and marketing expenses.

The Company has experienced a gross margin of 29% representing an increase of 6% over the first quarter of 2022. Contributing to increased margins are revenue from product diversification, and higher margins from services and training.

Notable Operational Accomplishments During the Quarter:

Continued delivery of ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) Drones to Ukraine

Addition of several ISR products for defense and public safety

The strategic acquisition of Canadian Air National Inc., which performs aerial pipeline inspections

Launch of Latin America joint venture

Introduction of Volatus AERIEPORT, an autonomous drone nesting station

Signed numerous partnerships with OEMs to diversify and commercialize product offerings

Announcement of a commercial training agreement with Moose Cree First Nations

Appointment of Lt. General (Ret’d) The Honorable Andrew Leslie to the Board of Directors

"I am pleased with the continued progress of our team as they continue to execute our plan toward a sustainable and profitable future,” said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. “Our investments in the defense and public safety sectors are beginning to gain traction and the introduction of the AERIEPORT and other Volatus technology solutions will help drive higher margin sales in the future.”

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and associated management discussion and analysis, are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. This news release is not in any way a substitute for reading those financial statements, including the notes to the financial statements.

Webinar

In conjunction with this release, Volatus investor relations will host a webinar on Tuesday, August 30th at 4:30 PM EST at which time Glen Lynch, Chief Executive Officer, and Abhinav Singhvi, Chief Financial Officer, will review the quarterly results and major milestones with Rick Peterson, CEO of Peterson Capital, as moderator. Investors are invited to register for the webinar here.

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DQE4_KNfR9CdqWJ4CEIkkQ

Audio Replay Options

An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations page of the company's website here

CORPORATE UPDATE

The Brokered Private Placement

Volatus is pleased to announce that it has engaged Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the “Lead Agent”) and Integral Wealth Securities Limited (“Integral”, and together with the Lead Agent, the “Agents”) on a commercially reasonable best efforts private placement for the sale of up to 1,388,888 units of the Company (the “Units”) in the Province of Quebec at a price of $0.36 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”), with each Warrant being exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.50 per share for a period of 24 months following the issuance thereof.

The proceeds derived from the sale of the Units will be used for (i) inventory purchases and increasing factory operations; (ii) R&D and capital expenditure, (iii) future acquisitions and (iv) and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

In consideration of the services rendered by the Agents in connection with the Offering, the Company has agreed to pay to the Agents on the closing date a commission equal to 8% of the gross proceeds from the Offering. In addition, the Company will issue the Agents warrants (the “Agents’ Warrants”) to acquire that number of Units which is equal to 8.0% of the number of Units sold under the Offering, at an exercise price equal to the Offering Price. The compensation to the Agents on certain subscriptions on a president’s list of up to $500,000 shall be reduced to 3% Cash Commission and 3% Agents’ Warrants.

About Volatus Aerospace:

Volatus Aerospace Corp. is a leading provider of integrated drone solutions throughout Canada, the United States, Latin America and most recently in Europe. Operating a vast pilot network, Volatus serves commercial and defense markets with imaging and inspection, security and surveillance, equipment sales and support, training, and design, manufacturing, and R&D. Through its subsidiary Volatus Aviation, Volatus carries on the business of aircraft management, charter sales, and cargo services using piloted, remotely piloted, and autonomous aircraft.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Corporation with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding (i) the business plans and expectations of the Corporation; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Corporation, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information reflects the Corporation’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Corporation; meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSXV; and anticipated and unanticipated costs and other factors referenced in this news release and the Circular, including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Circular under the caption “Risk Factors”. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Source: Volatus Aerospace Corp.

TSXV: VOL

