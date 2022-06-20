Volatus Aerospace Introduces AERIEPORT, an Autonomous Remote Drone Nesting Station

Houston, Texas --News Direct-- Volatus Aerospace Corp.

Volatus Aerospace Corp. (TSXV: VOL) (OTCQB: VLTTF) ("Volatus" or "the Company") proudly introduces its autonomous remote drone nesting solution AERIEPORT at the Annual Energy Drone & Robotics Summit in Houston, Texas. The AERIEPORT is an all-weather solution designed to operate remotely in extreme temperatures ranging from -67°F to +131°F. It features an onboard weather station, a 4 SIM, 5G, highspeed LTE connection with Satcom option, an integrated ground-based detect and avoid system, a mission planner and remote operations system.

“The AERIEPORT is designed to facilitate remote missions from anywhere in the world at any time,” says Pedram Nowroozi, Chief Technology Officer of Volatus Aerospace. “It is a versatile, all-weather, remote system able to operate in any climate and completely off-grid if needed.”

Rob Walker, Chief Operating Officer commented: “We’re super excited about the potential of the AERIEPORT for customers in agriculture, security, renewable energy, oil and gas, mining, and construction to name a few.”

The AERIEPORT is designed to be drone agnostic. Volatus is currently seeking special approval from regulators to operate the AERIEPORT without the need for a visual observer. While there is no guarantee of such approval, the company has a high level of confidence.

Volatus Aerospace Introduces AERIEPORT, Autonomous Remote Drone Nesting Station

About Volatus Aerospace:

Volatus Aerospace Corp. is a leading provider of integrated drone solutions throughout Canada, the United States, and Latin America. Operating a vast pilot network, Volatus serves commercial and defense markets with imaging and inspection, security and surveillance, equipment sales and support, training, and design, manufacturing, and R&D. Through its subsidiary Volatus Aviation, Volatus carries on the business of aircraft management, charter sales, and cargo services using piloted, remotely piloted, and autonomous aircraft.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

Source: Volatus Aerospace Corp.

TSXV: VOL

Contact Details

Rob Walker

+1 514-447-7986

rob.walker@volatusaerospace.com

Company Website

https://volatusaerospace.com

https://newsdirect.com/news/volatus-aerospace-introduces-aerieport-an-autonomous-remote-drone-nesting-station-660648387

