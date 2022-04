Volatus Aerospace Provides Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Drones to Support Ukraine

Drones delivered to Ukraine provide thermal imaging capabilities to assist in search and rescue.

Volatus Aerospace Corp. (TSXV:VOL, OTCQB:VLTTF) ("Volatus" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has begun delivery of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (“ISR”) drones to a consortium of organizations that are focused upon the three critical areas of support to Ukraine: medical supplies, non-lethal military equipment, and assistance to displaced persons. In addition to the ISR unmanned aircraft, Volatus is providing anti-drone systems and training.

Under the terms of various supply agreements, Volatus has made initial shipments to humanitarian organizations like Mriya Aid, and Second Front Ukraine Foundation - a registered Canadian not-for-profit corporation working with trusted partners across North America and in Ukraine to deliver goods necessary to protect the lives of Ukrainians in the face of Russian aggression.

Volatus supplies Ukrainian humanitarian agencies with drone enabled thermal imaging, eyes in the sky to perform search and rescue, surveillance, intelligence, and reconnaissance missions.

To meet the growing need for this equipment, Volatus is prepared to fulfill continuing requirements for its products. Volatus CEO, Glen Lynch, commented: "We are honoured and proud to support Second Front, Mriya Aid, and others. This technology provides accurate real-time intelligence while reducing risk to the people who have chosen to serve, and, as recent videos have highlighted, civilians who are at significant risk."

TSXV: VOL

About Volatus Aerospace:

Volatus Aerospace Corp. is a leading provider of integrated drone solutions throughout Canada, the United States, Latin America and most recently in Europe. Operating a vast pilot network, Volatus serves commercial and defense markets with imaging and inspection, security and surveillance, equipment sales and support, training, and design, manufacturing, and R&D. Through its subsidiary Volatus Aviation, Volatus carries on the business of aircraft management, charter sales, and cargo services using piloted, remotely piloted, and autonomous aircraft.

Forward-Looking Information:

