Volcanic cones near peak sacred to tribes gain protection

SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
·3 min read

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A years-long effort to protect land around a New Mexico mountain peak held sacred by many Native American tribes got a major boost Thursday with the announcement that dozens of additional square miles will be set aside for wildlife, cultural preservation and recreation.

The $34 million effort by the national conservation group Trust for Public Land comes as New Mexico and the federal government look to preserve more natural landscapes as part of a nationwide commitment. The goal is to increase green spaces, improve access to outdoor recreation and reduce the risk of wildfires as the pressures of climate change mount.

Trust for Public Land partnered with other organizations and foundations to purchase adjoining properties that make up the sprawling L Bar Ranch, which sits in the shadow of Mount Taylor just west of Albuquerque.

The more than 84 square miles (218 square kilometers) includes grassland, rugged mesas and part of the Mount Taylor Traditional Cultural Property, which is on the state register of historic places due to its significance to Native Americans in New Mexico and Arizona.

Generations before the ranch became privately owned, people from surrounding Native American communities would make pilgrimages to the area and its timber, wildlife and plants provided sustenance beyond the ceremonial ties.

The dormant volcano, now covered with ponderosa pine and other trees, also served as a lookout with notable lines of sight to distance mountain ranges to the east.

Tribal leaders say some of the pilgrimage trails are still evident.

“The pueblo is hopeful that once the purchase is completed an ethnographic study can be conducted to identify areas, locations and sites of cultural significance,” said Randall Vicente, governor of Acoma Pueblo.

Part of the property has been conveyed to the New Mexico Game and Fish Department and the rest will be turned over to land managers in the coming years to create what will be the largest state-owned recreation property in New Mexico. A legislative appropriation and money allocated through a federal excise tax on firearms, ammunition and archery equipment helped with the effort.

A management plan will be developed to ensure recreational access with special considerations for areas important to the pueblos of Acoma, Laguna and Zuni and the Hopi and Navajo people.

Jim Petterson, a regional vice president with Trust for Public Land, called the acquisition significant, saying it will serve as an important island for wildlife, allowing them to move and adapt across a wide range of elevations as temperatures get warmer and precipitation more scarce due to climate change.

In the lower elevations, the remnants of volcanic cones jut up from the valley floor. In the distance are dramatic cliffs that form the edge of mesa tops that are home to grasslands grazed by herds of elk and deer. The area also is home to bear, mountain lions and turkey.

"It’s a relatively intact, healthy, just spectacular habitat," Petterson said. “Everything that should be there is there right now, and we have an opportunity to create a tremendous state wildlife area that will endure for generations to come. It’s really beautiful.”

Nearly 625 square miles (1,620 square kilometers) in and around Mount Taylor, including lands within the L Bar project, were designated a traditional cultural property through decisions made by the state’s Cultural Properties Review Committee in 2008 and 2009. The New Mexico Supreme Court upheld the designation in a 2014 ruling.

The movement to protect the area was prompted by proposals to restart uranium mining. In response, tribes took an unprecedented step to detail their spiritual connections to the area in hopes of winning protection.

Similar fights are ongoing with energy development in northwestern New Mexico, where federal officials have agreed to put a hold on new leasing in the area surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park pending a review.

“The relationship with the land, as Native Americans, we are the stewards of the land. We maintain this harmony with Mother Earth through culture and prayer," Laguna Pueblo Gov. Martin Kowemy said in a statement Thursday. "It is our responsibility to protect and preserve our land for future generations.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pentagon’s AI, data office fully operational as leadership posts filled

    Artificial intelligence, data and analytics have an influential new home at the Department of Defense.

  • Russia and Saudi foreign ministers praise OPEC+, says Moscow

    The comments were issued amid Western media reports that some members of OPEC+, an alliance of OPEC members and their allies, were considering removing Russia from the group. "They noted the stabilising effect that the tight cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia has on world markets for hydrocarbons in this strategically important sector," the ministry said in a statement on its website.

  • The Fed Is Deploying a Mystery Device From Its Tightening Toolbox Today

    Goldman eyes up leveraged crypto derivatives in talks with FTX, Biden meets Powell and says everyone is ‘laser focused’ on inflation, Spirit shareholders are urged to vote ‘no’ on Frontier merger, and other news to start your day.

  • The Rudest Things You Can Do At The Dog Park

    Etiquette experts share the faux pas to avoid while you're out with your pup.

  • Broncos QB Russell Wilson turning heads with mobility at practice

    “He did something in practice the other day, and everyone was like, ‘That isn’t real.’ Yes, it is. That’s what he does," D.J. Jones said of Russell Wilson.

  • Sudden rockslide in Lake Powell stuns tourists, sends boaters fleeing large wave

    Tourists on Lake Powell captured astounding video of massive red rocks on the side of the reservoir toppling over into the water, generating a wave powerful enough to capsize a small watercraft. Mila Carter and her husband Steve were out boating on Lake Powell - a human-made reservoir on the Colorado River in Utah and Arizona - when the pair noticed the beginnings of the rockslide and began recording the collapse. The video shows a large portion of the cliff - which was more exposed to the eleme

  • No, you're not dreaming — Amazon has deals up to 70% off on your new favorite bedding sets

    When looking for a restful sleep, you need the right sheets. Here are some top-tier options on Amazon for up to 70% off.

  • Russia takes most of Sievierodonetsk city in eastern Ukraine

    STORY: Ukrainian trucks, tankers and transporters carrying armored vehicles were on the move in the Donetsk region Tuesday.While the fiercest fighting was in neighboring Luhansk, where Ukraine said that Russia had taken control of most of the eastern industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, a bombed-out wasteland whose capture Moscow had made a principal objective of its invasion.Western military analysts say Moscow has drained manpower and firepower from across other parts of the front to concentrate on the fight there.But Russia's all-out assault has been met by tough resistance from Ukrainian forces, and capturing the city has taken longer than Russia hoped- despite one of the biggest ground attacks of the three-month-long war.Ukraine says the unrelenting bombardment has destroyed all of the city's critical infrastructure, and thousands of residents remain trapped. To the north, in the ruined city of Kharkiv, rescuers on Tuesday searched the rubble for bodies. Some, like Lidya Krylova, have waited months to retrieve loved ones killed in their homes. "The rocket landed in the corridor of this 16 story-building. I started to go down, I was helped by the neighbors, they washed my face, they helped and held my hand when I was trying to remove fragments that fell on my head."Her son did not survive the attack. Ukrainian forces regained territory around Kharkiv, the nation's second largest city, and pushed back Russian troops weeks ago.Ukraine accuses Moscow of war crimes on a huge scale, flattening cities and killing and raping civilians. Russia denies the accusations.

  • Networks To Carry President Joe Biden’s Address On Gun Violence

    Broadcast and cable networks plan to carry President Joe Biden’s address on gun reform on Thursday evening. The speech is scheduled to start at 4:30 PM PT, and Biden plans to call for congressional action in the wake of recent mass shootings in Uvalde, TX, Buffalo, NY and Tulsa, OK. In the Senate, a bipartisan […]

  • Unleashing LNG: Pittsburgh region seen as a catalyst for solving European energy woes. But a lot has to happen between now and then.

    Marcellus and Utica shales in the Pittsburgh region have the potential to ease the current energy squeeze in Europe.

  • Brooke Shields' Daughters Rowan & Grier Are Ready to Take Over Mom's Fashion Icon Status

    Brooke Shields might be one of the most iconic models to come out of the 1980s, but her daughters Rowan and Grier Henchy are standing in line as the next generation of fashion icons. The mom of two is ready to hand over the reins because both young women are already guiding her on how to […]

  • Biden to press Congress on gun laws in primetime speech Thursday

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden will deliver a rare primetime address on Thursday to pressure Congress to pass gun reform laws after a string of mass shootings have renewed calls to tackle the United States' deadly firearms problem. The president will speak at 7:30 p.m. (2330 GMT) from the White House, using the bully pulpit of his office and the evening time slot to reach a wide audience, and underscore his commitment to change U.S. gun laws despite a history of congressional inaction. The United States, which has a higher rate of gun deaths than any major high-income country, has been shaken in recent weeks by high-profile mass shootings at a grocery story in New York, an elementary school in Texas and a medical building in Oklahoma.

  • Ben Simmons Lists Modern Farmhouse-Style Hidden Hills Home for $23 Million

    The NBA star, who was recently traded to the Brooklyn Nets, bought the home just last year

  • Watch: Warriors’ Steph Curry puts on show at practice before NBA Finals

    Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Steph Curry put on a show from beyond the arc at practice.

  • Why the low Indy 500 TV ratings were surprising and why the blackout isn't solely to blame

    Aside from the 2020 race run off the typical Memorial Day weekend schedule, Sunday's Indy 500 was the lowest-rated running of the race in history.

  • Marion Barber’s Cowboys teammates hint at familiar football concerns

    Dez Bryant and Keith Davis played with Marion Barber. Both saw signs that he was struggling, likely due to his violent job as an NFL RB. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • No verdict yet in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial: What experts say so far

    Jurors ask a question about the op-ed at the center of the case during deliberations. Here's why that could be a good sign for the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star.

  • Trillions at Stake in India as Women Disappear From Workforce

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkStocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot Economy: Markets WrapFor years, Sanchuri Bhuniya fought her parents’ pleas to settle down. She wanted to travel and earn money — not become a h

  • Amazon employees call on the company to stop selling books deemed anti-trans

    A group of employee disrupted a company Pride event with a demonstration.

  • Elusive creature was feared extinct — then it surfaced in cracks of dark Alabama cave

    The ghost-white creature hadn’t been seen in over 30 years, experts said.