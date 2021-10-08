Volcanic grit and water shortages threaten La Palma's bananas

Water shortages and volcanic ash are making life tough for banana farmers on the island of La Palma, where life has been heavily disrupted since the La Cumbre Vieja volcano began erupting in September.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories