Volcanic Plume Rising From Jupiter’s Moon Io Spotted by Juno Probe

While performing its 17th flyby of Jupiter, NASA’s Juno spacecraft witnessed a volcanic plume erupting from the surface of Io, the most geologically active of the gas giant’s 79 known moons.

As detailed in a Southwest Research Institute press release, the flyby occurred on December 21, 2018. Mission controllers had no less than four instruments honed in on Io in an effort to study the moon’s surface, especially its polar regions. These instruments included the JunoCam, the Stellar Reference Unit (SRU), the Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper (JIRAM), and the Ultraviolet Imaging Spectrograph (UVS). An hour was budgeted for the survey, and it just so happened that a volcanic eruption occurred during this time.

NASA's Galileo spacecraft captured a volcanic explosion on Io back in the late 1990s.

NASA’s Galileo probe captured evidence of volcanic activity on Io over 20 years ago, but this is the first time that Juno has done the same. It was a fortuitous event, to be sure—but not altogether unexpected. Io is the most geologically active object in the Solar System, with its surface and interior regions subject to Jupiter’s intense gravitational influence. Io has more than 400 active volcanoes and much of its surface is bathed in lava.



The natural-light photo captured by the JunoCam (top image) was taken just as Io was beginning to drift into Jupiter’s shadow. The bright plume can be seen along the day-night boundary. Juno was around 300,000 kilometers (186,000 miles) from Io when the photo was taken.

“The ground is already in shadow, but the height of the plume allows it to reflect sunlight, much like the way mountaintops or clouds on the Earth continue to be lit after the sun has set,” Candice Hansen-Koharcheck, the JunoCam lead from the Planetary Science Institute, explained in the SwRI statement.

Image showing Io soon after it was eclipsed by Jupiter. The brightest spot is likely a penetrating radiation signature, while the other glowing regions show activity from several of Io's volcanoes. The smaller circled image is the volcanic plume.

Some 40 minutes later, Io was totally immersed in Jupiter’s shadow. Reflected sunlight from the nearby moon Europa allowed for further observations with Juno’s SRU camera (shown above), which works optimally in low-light conditions. In addition to detecting Io’s intense radiation signature, the SRU camera caught evidence of activity from several other volcanoes on Io’s roiling surface.



A third image taken by JIRAM shows Io’s hot spots.