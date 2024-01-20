'The Voldemort of years': Why these international storylines will dominate 2024

"The Voldemort of years. The annus horribilis. The year that must not be named."

That's how 2024 has been described when it comes to the global crises that are popping around the world.

Whether 2024 turns out to be as bad as the archenemy in the Harry Potter novels or the Latin phrase meaning "horrible year" is anyone's guess. What's clear is that what seemed certain a year ago is likely to be cast aside by fresh risks, new records broken, an unforeseen event that upends the world as we know it. Wars will rumble on. Geopolitical shifts will accelerate, or stall.

So it was in 2023 and so it's likely to be in 2024. Though there are some things that appear more certain.

International news to watch in 2023: Ukraine's fight against Russia. Climate catastrophe

"Three wars will dominate world affairs," wrote analysts from the Eurasia Group think tank, who, in their annual forecast on global affairs, labeled 2024 the Voldemort of years.

"Russia vs. Ukraine, now in its third year; Israel vs. Hamas, now in its third month; and the United States vs. itself, ready to kick off at any moment."

Here are some international stories, themes and wildcards to look out for in 2024.

Taiwan, Russia, Ukraine − it's not just the U.S. facing important elections

An all-but-certain rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump is gripping the world in 2024. But with more than half the world living in countries slated to hold national votes, there are other notable elections that could have broad implications for social and economic stability around the world. They may also test the meaning of democracy's two favorite concepts: free and fair.

Iowa Caucus replay: Donald Trump defeats his Republican rivals in pivotal race

Just a few weeks into the new year, voters in Taiwan appeared to shrug off warnings by China that the re-election of the territory's ruling Democratic Progressive Party would increase the risk of conflict with Beijing, which has vowed to eventually reunify the island with mainland China. In March, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, who has been in power as president or prime minister since 1999, is expected to sail to a fifth term. Ukraine's wartime leader President Volodymyr Zelensky may also be up for re-election that same month.

Over the course of April and May, India, the world's most populous country, will decide whether to renew Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brand of aggressive Hindu nationalism. Mexico's June election will be large and complex, and involve a country that has more impact on the daily lives of Americans than any other in the form of trade, illegal drugs and migrant flows, according to former U.S. diplomat and current American University professor Earl Anthony Wayne. In what appears to be a world first, the leading candidates are both female.

Mexico presidential candidate for the Morena party, Claudia Sheinbaum, gestures during the registration of her candidacy for the 2024 election, on Nov. 19, 2023, in Mexico City.

Divided over Ukraine − and a divided Ukraine?

As the second anniversary of Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine approaches at the end of February, there is an effective deadlock along the whole of Ukraine's eastern front with Russia. According to Tim Willasey, a former British diplomat and now a professor at King’s College London, the prospects for this war in 2024 are already becoming clear: "For Ukraine the war will return to being primarily defensive. This is a good thing. It is much easier to defend than to attack and Russia will lose thousands of troops in trying to gain ground."

Still, even if the fight has for now shifted in Russia's favor, for Ukraine the storm clouds are darkening. Americans are increasingly split on the war and there is stalemate between the Biden administration and Republican lawmakers on whether to send billions in additional military assistance to Ukraine. If Trump wins the November election, such aid could dry up altogether. In Europe, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that the majority of countries in the European Union have not been delivering sufficient weapons to Ukraine. Even Ukraine's neighbor and stalwart backer Poland has cut back on transferring some weapons to Kyiv as the war has dragged on.

'It's hard, but they're holding on': On the ground in Ukraine, the war depends on U.S. weapons

Some analysts believe that Russia will keep control of the approximately 18% of Ukraine's territory it now occupies on the Crimean peninsula and in the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

"The conventional wisdom is that Ukraine will have an even tougher year in 2024 than it did in 2023, when it’s much-hyped counteroffensive produced meager results," said Daniel DePetris, a foreign affairs fellow at Defense Priorities, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank that advocates for a smaller world role for the U.S. military.

"Sometimes the conventional wisdom is correct. Kyiv can no longer be sure of extensive Western military support over the long-term. While this is no doubt frustrating to President Zelensky, it’s also a reality he can’t wish away."

Ukraine's military fires a multiple rocket launcher at Russian positions in the Kharkiv area on Feb. 25, 2023.

AI: It's artificial. It's intelligent. It's open to misuse by hostile states

It can reduce human errors, automate repetitive tasks and processes, and effortlessly handle big data along the path to boosting growth and making us all more productive and laser-focused on what really matters, AI's proponents say. However, 30% of 1,400 experts canvassed by The World Economic Forum for its 2024 annual risks report believe there's a high chance AI will also be used to spread misinformation and disinformation by hostile states and other bad actors that could lead to riots, strikes and government crackdowns on dissent.

Businesses, regulators and AI tech companies themselves appear to be aware of the risks. The White House has asked the U.S.'s top tech firms to sign up to voluntary measures aimed at "safe, secure and trustworthy" AI. The European Union is taking a more precautionary approach, with legislation that mandates various forms of regulation including that AI systems ultimately be overseen by people. Late last year, the U.K. convened an international summit aimed at strengthening protections from AI's most serious risks, such as bioweapons.

But many are worried that as AI takes hold in 2024 (and beyond) a combination of inertia, speed and predatory politics will create conditions to polarize communities, societies and countries, especially in a year when there will be dozens of closely contested elections, not least in the U.S. "It’s arriving – do not close your eyes or put your head in the sand. AI requires preparation," said Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, speaking at the WEF's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland in January.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attend the U.K. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Safety Summit at Bletchley Park, in central England, on Nov. 2, 2023.

A Middle East in turmoil

On Sept. 30, 2023 − eight days before Hamas attacked Israel, and Israel launched a retaliatory military campaign in Gaza − President Joe Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that "the Middle East is quieter today than it has been in two decades." Sullivan was proven fantastically wrong about that.

More than three months later, the war has turned the region into a potential powder keg involving Hamas' Iran-backed allies in Lebanon (Hezbollah) and Yemen (Houthi rebels) who have both sought, in different ways, to show solidarity with Palestinians by attacking Israeli interests either in northern Israel or the Red Sea.

100 days of the Israel-Hamar war: Inside the devastating impact of Israel-Hamas war around the globe

Missiles fired by the Houthis toward Red Sea shipping traffic have also come close to hitting U.S. and British navy ships deployed in the region to deter such assaults. As the Israel's war in Gaza continues, the risks of an escalation that brings the U.S. and its allies more directly into the war remains high, according to Eurasia Group.

Eurasia Group says that in 2024 the Israel-Hamas war will "widen existing global divisions," further inflaming Muslim populations around the world because of the high civilian death toll in Gaza, deepening U.S. isolation for its steadfast support for Israel and widening a "dangerous schism" between Israelis and Palestinians.

Climate, nature, energy

Last year was the hottest in recorded history. The Copernicus Climate Change Service, an EU program, concluded that 2023 was 1.48 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial averages (defined as the years 1850-1900).

Researchers say 2024 could be even worse, as the lingering impact of 2023's persistently high global sea temperatures potentially pushes average planetary temperatures within touching distance of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), the benchmark established in Paris in 2015 to limit the impacts of climate change.

In its annual predictions report, the United Nations said it expected see to more climate-related disasters and extreme weather in 2024, leading to high food prices because of failed crops.

"Investment in climate action and sustainable development is falling woefully short. Hunger and poverty are on the rise. And growing divisions between countries and economies are preventing an effective response," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his forward to the report.

Still, while climate-related events are causing anxiety across the world, according France-based research group Ispos, 55% of those polled by the firm in a recent survey said they expected that their governments would introduce tougher measures in 2024 to limit carbon emissions and help cool the planet.

They will know the answer to that expectation next year.

Other stories to watch in 2024

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wars, climate, AI: international storylines that will dominate 2024