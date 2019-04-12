Volkswagen Atlas Basecamp Off-Road Concept Shows VW's Adventurous Side

From Car and Driver

The mid-size Volkswagen Atlas SUV receives an off-road treatment shown on the Atlas Basecamp concept at the New York auto show.

A lift kit, custom body work, aftermarket wheels, and all-terrain tires make the concept ready for the trail.

Pulled behind the concept is the compact Hive EX expedition camper.

The Volkswagen Atlas is a relative newcomer in the crowded ranks of SUVs, having joined the mid-size SUV segment in 2018. Here at Car and Driver, we've welcomed one into our long-term test fleet following its very close second-place finish in a comparison test against the Mazda CX-9, the GMC Acadia, the Dodge Durango, and the Honda Pilot. The Atlas is a spacious and well-equipped family SUV, but it is unlikely to tackle the Rubicon Trail alongside Jeeps and custom-built rigs, considering its all-season tires and 8.0-inch ground clearance.

Volkswagen's debuting a trail-ready concept of the Atlas called Atlas Basecamp at the New York auto show to prove that the three-row crossover is capable of more than simple school runs and Costco visits. The concept-based on an upscale SEL Premium model, like our long-term Atlas–wears a set of fifteen52 Traverse MX Concept wheels wrapped in meaty all-terrain tires, a custom body kit, a roof rack with bike holders, and off-road LED light bars at both front and rear. An H&R coil-over lift kit increases the concept's ground clearance by 1.5 inches over the standard Atlas.

Hooked up to the Atlas Basecamp's tow hitch is the equally off-road capable Hive EX camper trailer wearing the same wheels and tires as the concept. The camper allows the adventurous to take most of the comforts of home along with them on their next excursion as it includes a queen-size bed, a portable toilet, a hot shower, and a kitchenette that includes a stove, a sink, and a compact refrigerator/freezer combo. While handy, the Hive EX appears to be a bit too small to serve as the off-the-grid home of our dreams.

The Atlas Basecamp is only a concept for now, so don't expect to see it on dealer lots any time soon. An off-road special edition of the Atlas could be a possibility for the future, though, and given the enduring popularity of trail-capable SUVs such as the Toyota 4Runner and Jeep's Grand Cherokee and Wrangler models, Volkswagen may be smart to consider tapping into the off-road enthusiast market.

