Volkswagen, Audi, and Porsche make game-changing announcement about future electric models: ‘This is great news’

In an expected but long overdue move, Volkswagen, Audi, and Porsche have announced they will adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS) on their vehicles from 2025.

The major car brands were among the last group to withhold from making the switch, and existing customers will soon be able to access adaptor options to access the network, too.

The charging technology has been popularized by Tesla, the United States’ leading electric vehicle manufacturer.

While it was a bold claim to label its charging system as it did, Tesla’s popularity gave it a leg up when trying to standardize the technology. Now, most vehicle manufacturers have realized the best option is to conform, with Stellantis — which has Fiat, Chrysler, and Dodge under its umbrella — the only remaining major holdout.

“This is great news for our electric vehicle customers in the North American Region,” president and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America Pablo Di Si said in a statement.

“This potentially provides them with access to more than 15,000 additional charging points as well as the current near-4,000 DC fast charging outlets operated by Electrify America. It would mean that customers of our fast-selling electric vehicles like the Volkswagen ID.4 will have access to an extensive and growing charging network.”

Indeed, the adoption of the NACS means that vehicles within the Volkswagen group of brands will also be able to access the Tesla Supercharger network from 2025 — or when adaptors become available.

Meanwhile, finding compatible chargers will be much easier for EV customers, significantly reducing range anxiety among motorists.

Availability of charging infrastructure is still one of the key barriers to EV takeup. But government support, such as the United States government’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program to create more charging sites, should help.

An industry-wide adoption of the same charging technology will also be crucial to encourage uptake, and Volkswagen’s move makes this possibility even closer.

“Finally,” said one commenter on Electrek’s report of VW’s NACS adoption. “Now c’mon Jeep (the only one left I really care about) and Stella.”

“They’ll switch,” added another. “It’s obvious idiocy not to switch, even for legacy auto.”

EVs are vital to the health of the planet. Moving away from dirty fuel and closer to clean electric power will reduce the planet-warming gases that gasoline and diesel vehicles produce.

Even though a lot of electricity is still generated from energy plants that rely on coal, electric cars produce zero tailpipe emissions while out on the road and are far better for the environment over their lifespan.

If electricity companies expand their renewable generation from solar and wind sources, the reliance on dirty energy will be further reduced.

