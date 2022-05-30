Volkswagen CEO defends operations in China's Xinjiang, Handelsblatt reports

Munich Motor Show IAA Mobility 2021
·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen plans to continue operations at its plant in China's Xinjiang region despite reports of human rights violations there, the chief executive said in comments published by the Handelsblatt newspaper on Monday.

The German carmaker, which has a joint venture with China's biggest automaker SAIC Motor, has since 2013 run a plant in Urumqi, the capital of the western region where Western nations and rights groups say ethnic Uyghurs face torture and detention.

"I believe that the presence of SAIC Volkswagen leads to the situation improving for people," Chief Executive Herbert Diess was quoted as saying.

"We travel there, and like everywhere in the world we ensure our labour standards are implemented, and that cultural and religious differences are respected," Diess told Handelsblatt.

He said any evidence of wrongdoing at the Xinjiang plant would be met with a "massive" response, according to the report.

Germany's Economy Ministry has refused to provide VW with guarantees to cover new investments in China because of the alleged human rights violations, according to a Friday report in Der Spiegel.

China has repeatedly denied any mistreatment of Uyghurs, describing alleged detention camps as voluntary vocational training facilities.

Volkswagen has also faced pressure to address human rights concerns in Brazil, where public prosecutors have launched an investigation into alleged human rights violations linked to a cattle farm in the country.

(Reporting by Rachel More and Nadine Schimroszik, Editing by Miranda Murray and Edmund Blair)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ted Baker rises on report Juicy Couture owner nears takeover

    Ted Baker put itself up for sale in April, and last week said it had picked a preferred suitor to take forward the process after a flurry of revised proposals. Sky News reported on Saturday that Authentic Brands has indicated it is willing to pay more than 150 pence per share for the company. At their peak in 2015, shares of Ted Baker were trading at 2,972 pence apiece.

  • Commodities Turn Higher as China Loosens Its Virus Restrictions

    (Bloomberg) -- Industrial commodities in China mostly rose as the number of Covid-19 cases fell and the government began to loosen its restrictions that were choking the economy.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowStocks Gain on China Virus Easing; D

  • Antipodean dairy firms eye baby food supply to U.S. after Bubs Australia nod

    (Reuters) -Dairy companies in Australia and New Zealand are queueing to restock empty shelves in the United States with baby food, after the country recently relaxed its import policy to mitigate one of the biggest infant formula shortages in recent history. New Zealand's dairy giants Fonterra and a2 Milk, and privately-run Australian firm Bellamy's Organic confirmed on Monday they had submitted applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for supplying baby food to the country. This followed fellow Antipodean firm Bubs Australia inking a deal with the FDA to ship at least 1.25 million cans of its formula.

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Seeks Elusive Accord on Russian Oil Embargo

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union officials are meeting Monday morning to try to break an impasse over a proposed embargo on Russian oil imports amid continued resistance from Hungary.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowStocks Gain on China Virus Easing;

  • China Goes All Out to Harvest Wheat to Blunt Inflation Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- At a time when food shortages and soaring prices are becoming a major concern for governments around the world, China is going all out to make sure that its summer wheat harvest proceeds without any hitches.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished

  • Marketmind: One investor's rebound is another's bear rally

    With the Dow Jones snapping out of its longest weekly losing streak in nearly a century and scoring its best week since 2020 last Friday, the narrative across stock markets has swiftly moved from meltdown fears to hopes of a rebound. But there are contrasting expectations at play: some strategists believe the S&P 500's 9% bounce back from its May 20 lows could in fact hide a bear rally, or in other words, a money trap before a deeper spiral lower. Still, capital is making its way back to the stock market with $20 billion flowing to equity funds last week, the largest inflow in 10 weeks, according to BofA citing latest EPFR data.

  • U.N. rights chief says she urged China to review counter-terrorism policies

    BEIJING (Reuters) -U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet, whose rare visit to China was criticised by rights groups and Western countries, said she urged Beijing to review its counter-terrorism policies to ensure they comply with international human rights standards. Bachelet reiterated, however, that her six-day trip, which ended on Saturday and included a visit to the western region of Xinjiang, was not an investigation into China's human rights policies but an opportunity to engage with the government.

  • ECB’s Lane Calls Two Quarter-Point Rate Hikes ‘Benchmark Pace’

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcastMost Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowStocks Gain on China Virus Easing; Dollar Falls: Markets WrapEuropean Central Bank Chief Economist Phili

  • Former exec sues CIBC for $1 million over sexual, racial discrimination

    The London office of one of Canada's top banks Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) has been accused of operating a hostile and degrading environment for women, according to a discrimination claim by a former executive at the firm. Zhuofang Wei, who worked as an executive director at CIBC for nearly two years between 2018 and 2020, is suing CIBC for 800,000 pounds ($1 million) for lost earnings and damages, alleging she was subjected to sexual and racial discrimination by managers. Wei said she was dismissed by CIBC in March 2020 after she objected to taking on a new role without an increase in pay.

  • Fear & Greed Index Weighs on Bitcoin (BTC) and the Crypto Market

    Bitcoin came under pressure this morning, with the Fear & Greed Index sliding back to 10/100. The US futures failed to provide early support.

  • Analysis-Safe as houses? Rising rates test foundations of property boom

    In Toronto’s far-flung suburbs, just a few months ago a typical three-bedroom house would have fetched 40 offers on bidding night and sold well over the asking price. "You're not getting the bidding wars anymore," said Tim Keung, chief executive of TimSold Real Estate, a local agency. A decade-long boom in housing prices from the United States to Europe and Asia is facing its first real test as borrowing costs rise and high inflation eats into households' budgets.

  • VW says taking Brazil human rights probe seriously

    German carmaker Volkswagen said on Sunday it was taking seriously an investigation by Brazil's public prosecutors into alleged human rights violations in the country as reported by German media. "We can assure you that we take the possible events at Fazenda Rio Cristalino, to which the investigation by the Brazilian investigating authorities refers, very seriously," Volkswagen said in an emailed statement, referring to a cattle farm in Brazil. The Sueddeutsche Zeitung paper and public broadcaster NDR on Sunday reported that Brazil is investigating alleged human rights violations at the farm during 1974-1986 when the military dictatorship was in power in Brazil.

  • EU summit to agree sanctions should include Russian oil embargo with pipeline exemption - draft

    European Union leaders are due to agree at a summit later in the day that the sanctions package under preparation should include an embargo on Russian oil imports as punishemnt for Moscow invading Ukraine, but exempt pipeline crude deliveries. But, unable to agree on all the details of the oil embargo, the leaders will leave the final agreement on the package for later. "The European Council agrees that the sixth package of sanctions against Russia will cover crude oil, as well as petroleum products, delivered from Russia into Member States, with a temporary exception for crude oil delivered by pipeline," the latest draft conclusions, seen by Reuters, said.

  • Brent Crude Tops $120 as Shanghai Eases Curbs, EU Leaders Meet

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed as China eased anti-virus lockdowns and the EU worked on a plan to ban imports of Russian crude.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowStocks Gain on China Virus Easing; Dollar Falls: Markets WrapBrent crude topped $120 a barr

  • Volkswagen says supply-chain problems are easing even as some Audi buyers face year-long wait times

    Chairman Herbert Diess said Volkswagen is seeing a “clear improvement through summer” on the supply of microchips it needs for its vehicles.

  • S.Korea export growth seen rebounding in May; inflation tops 5%-Reuters poll

    South Korean export growth is expected to have rebounded in May, but the trade balance likely remained in red, while consumer inflation is seen rising above 5% for the first time in nearly 13 years, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. Outbound shipments were seen 19.3% higher in May than a year earlier, according to a median forecast of 19 economists, accelerating from a revised 12.9% annual growth seen in April and ending two months of slowdown. Although South Korea's economy is still under pressure from China's COVID-19 lockdown measures and the Ukraine crisis, economists attributed the growth to the calendar effect of two more working days and a recovery in shipments to China.

  • Norwegian Air orders 50 Boeing MAX aircraft, options for 30 more

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian Air has agreed to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and secured options for a further 30 of the planes at an undisclosed price, the budget carrier said on Monday. The deal is a boost for Boeing, anchoring long-standing customer Norwegian to the U.S. plane maker after the Oslo-based airline earlier this year said it would consider switching to rival Airbus. For Norwegian the deal marks a return to aircraft ownership after it was forced to resort to leasing deals during bankruptcy proceedings that rescued the company last year.

  • Bitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On Mood

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin posted its biggest gain in two weeks, climbing close to $31,000 as China’s easing of Covid curbs stoked investor enthusiasm for riskier assets. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowStocks Gain on China Virus Easing; Dollar Falls

  • Indian women block roads in protest amid water crisis

    STORY: There is an acute water shortage crisis for thousands of locals who inhabit the highly drought-prone region. Due to the scarcity of water, women are forced to travel several kilometres to fetch water for daily needs."All these women that you see here cross this road daily carrying two such pots on their heads to get water," said a protester, Shashikala.The government uses water tankers to fulfil the water requirement of the local population in the region.The region highly depends on monsoon rains for its water demands. Scarce rainfall or harsh summers badly affects the water availability in the region.

  • French Open updates | Rune, 19, rare Danish man in 4th Rd

    Teenager Holger Rune has given a Denmark a man in the fourth round at Roland Garros for the first time in 63 years. The 19-year-old Rune, who won the French Open junior title three years ago, closed out the third round of the main draw by beating Hugo Gaston of France 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 at Court Philippe Chatrier on Saturday night. Rune will take on 2021 French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round.