Volkswagen considering battery cell factory in Ontario -Handelsblatt

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen on a rim cap in a showroom of a Volkswagen car dealer in Brussels
·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen is looking at setting up a battery cell factory in Ontario, the Handelsblatt business daily reported on Tuesday, adding that the Canadian province had offered investments and other incentives.

Five entries from this month are listed in a lobby register of the province for Volkswagen, including one that mentions Chief Executive Oliver Blume by name, the report said, citing the documents.

A Volkswagen spokesperson did not want to comment on the Handelsblatt report and stressed that a decision on a location for a North American factory had not yet been made.

The carmaker confirmed in December it was searching for a site for a battery cell plant in North America, and Blume said at the time said that Canada was "one logical option".

The documents seen by Handelsblatt said that Ontario wanted to be "considered in competition with other locations".

(Reporting by Jan C Schwartz, Victoria Waldersee; writing by Rachel More; editing by Miranda Murray)

