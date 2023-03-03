Volkswagen: in constructive talks over first gigafactory in North America

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen on a rim cap in a showroom of a Volkswagen car dealer in Brussels
·1 min read

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Volkswagen is still hashing out where to build its first large battery cell factory outside Europe, a spokesperson for the company said on Friday.

"We are still working hard to find a suitable location for our first gigafactory in North America and are in good, constructive talks," the spokesperson said, adding no decision has been made yet.

Volkswagen's supervisory board is meeting on Friday to discuss a new production plant in the United States as well as a battery cell factory in North America, people familiar with the matter have said.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Christoph Steitz, Editing bz Miranda Murray)

