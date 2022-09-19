Volkswagen does not see chip shortage ending in 2023 - Automobilwoche

FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen as it launches its ID.6 and ID.6 CROZZ SUV at a world premiere ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai
·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen no longer sees chip shortages ending in 2023, and the German carmaker is preparing for the "new normal" of supply chain disruptions, Murat Aksel, head of procurement on the Volkswagen board, told German weekly Automobilwoche.

"Investments for new capacity are now on track, but there will probably still be a structural shortfall in semiconductors up to and including 2023," Aksel told the weekly, adding that "it's a structural issue that can't be solved so quickly."

The supply of wire harnesses on the other hand, which were in short supply after Russia's February invasion of Ukraine, is no longer an issue, he said: "That's running stable again."

However, Aksel warned that "what we've seen in the supply chains over the past two years, this is the new normal," adding that Volkswagen is investing heavily in early detection.

"With the new geopolitical issues, if anything, it's going to get even more complex and challenging," added Aksel.

(Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More)

Recommended Stories

  • Abu Dhabi’s IHC Buys 15% Stake in IPO Candidate Burjeel

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinWhat to Watch as Commodities Traders Prepare for PowellInternational Holding Co. acquired a 15% stake in Burjeel Holdings, the heal

  • Porsche AG valuation sends Volkswagen shares 3% higher in premarket trade

    Volkswagen shares were up 3% in premarket trade on Monday, topping the German blue-chip index, after the carmaker said on Sunday it was targeting a valuation for luxury sportscar brand Porsche of up to 75 billion euros ($74.84 billion). Shares in Porsche Holding SE, Volkswagen's largest shareholder, were 2.7% higher. Volkswagen announced on Sunday night it would price preferred shares in the flotation of Porsche AG at 76.50 euros to 82.50 euros per share, translating into what could be Germany's second-largest initial public offering in history.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are Nio, Baidu, Li Auto, Pinduoduo and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Porsche IPO to Raise Up to $9.4 Billion for Parent Volkswagen

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is looking to raise as much as 9.4 billion euros ($9.41 billion) from the initial public offering of its iconic sports-car maker Porsche AG in what could be Europe’s largest listing in more than a decade.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinW

  • Italy's right-wing bloc set for election win: five questions for markets

    Italy's right-wing bloc looks set to win a majority in both houses of parliament in next Sunday's election, at a time when soaring energy prices and rising interest rates create growing challenges for the highly-indebted state. Giorgia Meloni, leader of the nationalist Brothers of Italy, is seen as frontrunner to become Italy's first female prime minister.

  • Stagflation-Free Asian Markets Are Leaving Taper Tantrums Behind

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging Asian markets are reaping the rewards of years of building up foreign-exchange reserves as they become a preferred destination for risk investors.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinWhat to Watch as Commodities Traders Prepare for PowellWhile no

  • Bitcoin falls below $19,000 as cryptos creak under rate hike risk

    Cryptocurrencies fell to fresh lows on Monday on regulatory concerns and as investors globally turned shy on risky assets with interest rate rises looming around the world. The token's value has fallen amid some speculation that remarks last week from U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler implied the new structure could attract extra regulation. "It's speculation as to what might or might not happen," said Matthew Dibb, COO of Singapore crypto platform Stack Funds, on the regulatory outlook.

  • Oil Dips on Dollar Strength as Decisions From Central Banks Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dipped as the dollar strengthened ahead of central-bank meetings this week that’s expected to lead to further monetary tightening. Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinWhat to Watch as Commodities Traders Prepare for PowellWest Texas Intermediate trade

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Amid Uber Data Breach

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • EU Confronts Opponent Within, Who’s Bolstered by Putin’s Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union unleashed an unprecedented punishment on one of its own, signaling that patience has worn out with Hungary -- and Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s determination to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while eschewing the democratic values of the bloc, makes the move all the more resonant.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Mean

  • ‘We have yet to see a peak in food inflation’: Food prices haven’t risen so steeply since 1979, with one grocery staple up nearly 40%

    Rising grocery prices are hurting lower-income households, says Scott Brave, lead consumer-spending economist at Morning Consult.

  • Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge says the utility bill at his UK pub spiked from £60K to £420K — why Europe's energy crisis is getting worse and how it hurts the US

    An ocean won’t stop these problems from finding you this winter.

  • Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person

    Gautam Adani, 60, is the first Asian busines person to rank in the top three of the global wealth index, which is typically dominated by US tech entrepreneurs

  • Analysis: Asian farmers plant to boost palm oil output, seedling shortage slows pace

    Farmers across Asia are busy planting trees to boost palm oil production but nurseries are struggling to keep up with demand for sprouts and seedlings, risking a delay in the industry's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The seedlings shortfall could slow plantation, capping production growth and keeping palm oil prices elevated, industry officials said, as the world already grapples with lofty inflation. Asia produces more than 90% of the world's cheapest edible oil used in cooking, baking and cosmetics.

  • The stock market is not the economy in an important way

    The U.S. economy is closely related to the U.S. stock market. But that relationship is not perfect in a number of ways.

  • Why Alibaba and Other China Tech Stocks Are an Exception to Goldman Sachs’ Outlook

    Goldman Sachs is clear that it most favors U.S. equities. But that doesn't mean other areas of the market aren't worth a look.

  • Taiwan August export orders likely contract as demand eases - Reuters poll

    The median forecast from a poll of 13 economists was for export orders to fall 2% from a year earlier. The island's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, unexpectedly fell in July. Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for hi-tech gadgets and Asian exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

  • Apple's 5 Most Profitable Business Regions (AAPL)

    Learn about how Apple generates its profits, breaking down its results by geographic region, with all showing year-over-year improvement.

  • Warren Buffett Loves These 3 Real Estate Sectors: Should You, Too?

    Real estate is a proven money-making industry and companies operating in it have the attention of this billionaire investor.