Volkswagen expects chip shortage to ease later in 2022

FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen ID.6 X is displayed ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Herbert Diess
    German executive

BERLIN (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen expects a continued hit from a shortage of semiconductors this year, although it should be able to ramp up production in the second half of the year, Chief Executive Herbert Diess said on Wednesday.

"The supply situation is getting better, but even in 2022 we will not be able to build all the cars we could sell. But we

see opportunities for further production increases, especially in the second half of the year," Diess said in a speech.

Carmakers around the world have been hit by a shortage of semiconductors caused by COVID-19 supply-chain disruptions as well as soaring semiconductor demand at consumer electronic companies.

Volkswagen said in early February that night shifts at Wolfsburg would be cut on some production lines because of the lack of chips. Diess said capacity adjustments would also be needed in the medium term.

Diess said the supply of chips was the only major challenge at the moment, with top models of its premium brands already sold out for the whole of 2022, while its truck businesses also have well filled order books.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz, writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Car Chip Shortage Is Far From Over

    There is no overnight solution to the problem…

  • Toyota Supplier Denso Joins TSMC in Building New Chip Factory in Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Denso Corp., the world’s second-biggest automotive parts supplier by sales, is joining a project led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to build its first chip plant in Japan with Sony Group Corp.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hed

  • Disneyland to drop indoor mask requirement for vaccinated guests

    Vaccinated guests planning to visit Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will no longer be required to wear masks in most indoor areas.

  • Is Li Auto Stock A Buy After January Deliveries?

    China EV stock Li Auto is trying to find its footing as January deliveries more than doubled. Is Li Auto stock a buy or sell?