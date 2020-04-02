Volkswagen extends Mexico production halt as coronavirus bites

An employee leaves the Volkswagen (VW) plant as the company will temporarily close its factories in Mexico amid growing worries over the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Puebla

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - German automaker Volkswagen said on Wednesday it would extend until April 30 a suspension of activities at two production plants in central Mexico after the government declared a health emergency because of coronavirus.

Volkswagen <VOWG_p.DE> is among manufacturers worldwide who are responding to a fall in demand, as well as supply chain challenges following measures taken to rein in the pandemic.

In a statement the company said the halt was extended from April 12 to comply with government orders for a suspension of all non-essential activities.

Volkswagen said it would continue to pay employees during the suspension. Mexico reported 37 deaths, up from 29 a day earlier, and 1,378 infections, up from 1,215, because of the virus.


(Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)