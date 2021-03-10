Volkswagen hikes battery cell demand in EV expansion push: sources

FILE PHOTO: International Motor Show in Riga
Jan Schwartz and Christoph Steitz
·1 min read

By Jan Schwartz and Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen requires about 300 gigawatt hours (GWh) worth of battery cells a year by the end of the decade for its ambitious roll out of electric vehicles in Europe, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The supply chain update is part of the world's second-largest carmaker's strategy to raise the share of fully electric vehicles in Europe to more than 70% by 2030 at its core brand, details of which were unveiled last week.

So far, Volkswagen, which sources batteries from LG Chem, Samsung SDI, SK Innovation and CATL, expects annual demand in Europe to be more than 150 GWh from 2025 and to be at a similar level in Asia.

Chief Executive Herbert Diess and Thomas Schmall, Volkswagen's board member in charge of technology, will unveil details of its battery and charging infrastructure strategy during a Power Day https://www.volkswagen-newsroom.com/de/livestream-5455 scheduled for March 15, the people said.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

The fresh target comes as Volkswagen accelerates its push into electric mobility to close a gap with Tesla, efforts that have led the group's preferred stock price to hit its highest level in nearly six years this week.

"We think both Tesla and Volkswagen are at the forefront, in different areas though. Tesla is clearly leading on the battery side, including the battery pack integration in the vehicle," UBS analyst Patrick Hummel told journalists this week.

"But Volkswagen has put what we think is the best scalable EV platform on the road. Very cost efficient and really covering all segments from compact cars to large SUVs."

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Christoph Steitz, Editing by Douglas Busvine and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: LG hopes to make new battery cells for Tesla in 2023 in U.S. or Europe - sources

    LG Energy Solution aims to build advanced battery cells for Tesla Inc electric vehicles in 2023 and is considering potential production sites in the United States and Europe, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Tesla has not yet agreed to a deal that would expand LG's role in its supply chain beyond China, one of the sources said. Last week, the Korean battery maker told Korean reporters it plans to build a U.S. factory where it would make battery cells for EVs and energy storage systems, to cater to U.S. and global customers as well as startups.

  • Tesla, LG Chem Negotiate Making 4680 Cells In US And Europe: Report

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) battery supplier LG Energy Solutions — a unit of LG Chem, is in discussions to make the automaker’s latest advanced battery in the United States and Europe, Reuters reported Tuesday. What Happened: The South Korean company is reportedly setting its sight on building the 4680 cells in 2023 and has potential manufacturing sites under consideration in the respective regions. “LG plans to produce 4680 cells at its new U.S. factory. They plan to build a new 4680 cell line to supply Tesla’s Giga Berlin in Europe,” a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The source said Spain maybe the location for one of the plants. There is no clarity yet on what role LG will play in the production of these batteries for the Elon Musk-led company. Why It Matters: LG Energy has made samples of the large format cylindrical cells but it faces technological obstacles and challenges in ramping up production, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The company is yet to produce such types of batteries on a large scale, according to a source who said, “Tesla is a major customer, and LG can take risks,” as per Reuters. Last September, Tesla announced the design of the tabless 4680 form factor, which increases power by six times and energy by five times. The design supposedly boosts the range by 16%. In December, it was reported that Panasonic Corporation (OTC: PCRFF) (OTC: PCRFY) is set to begin producing the new battery’s prototypes by this year and plans to set up a production line. See Also: US Needs To Make Batteries On A Large-Scale To Avoid Chip-Like Shortage, Says Ford CEO Details regarding 4680 emerged in January in a leak. The batteries are apparently being produced with limited human worker intervention. Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 19.6% higher at $673.58 on Tuesday and rose 2.32% in the after-hours session to $689.21. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Canaan, Sos, Riot Blockchain, Ebang, Marathon Patent, Bit Digital, AirNet Stocks Skyrocketed TodayBitcoin Shoots Past T Market Cap Again But Ethereum Steals The Show With NFT Crypto Craze© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 | VW's electric SUV

    Check out the all-new 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV. This is Volkswagen’s first electric SUV and first global EV. MSRP starts at $39,995 for ID.4 Pro before potential $7,500 Federal tax credit. Compact SUV will launch with rear-wheel drive 201-hp 82 kWh models; all-wheel-drive 82 kWh configuration available later this year. EPA-estimated 250 miles of range on Pro S and 1st Edition RWD models. Three years of fast charging with Electrify America at no additional cost. Modern design pairs with high-tech features, like IQ.DRIVE® advanced driver assistance technology and a smart infotainment system, using voice and touch.&nbsp; Learn more at Autoblog.com&nbsp;

  • Volkswagen's ID.4 Makes a Statement ... by Being Normal

    With more EVs coming to market, we expected that automakers would normalize EV styling. Do you think the ID.4 will be Volkswagen's next home run?

  • XPeng Shares Have Fallen Far Enough for One Analyst

    Daiwa analyst Kelvin Lau double-upgraded Xpeng American depositary receipts to Buy from Sell. The maker of electric vehicles has seen shares tumble, along with those of peers.

  • Volkswagen strategy chief Jost quits to focus on building smart boats

    Volkswagen strategy chief Michael Jost will quit after more than a decade with the group, he said on his website, adding he would now focus on building smart boats with his family. According to his LinkedIn profile Jost joined Volkswagen unit Skoda in 2010, where he served as head of product management and product strategy until joining Volkswagen as brand chief strategy officer in 2015. He became Volkswagen's head of group strategy product in 2018, driving the group's change to become a global leader in electric vehicles.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Aussie Underpinned as Business Confidence Rises, Yields Drop

    A measure of Australian business confidence rose to a decade high in February as sales, profits and employment all picked up sharply.

  • Xpeng To Launch New Electric Vehicle, Reports Mixed Q4

    Xpeng revealed plans to sell a new electric vehicle later this year and reported mixed fourth-quarter results.

  • U.S. to buy 100 million more doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

    Mr. Biden is expected to announce the order during an event with the heads of Johnson & Johnson and Merck.

  • Another Oath Keeper seen with Roger Stone at ‘Stop the Steal’ rally facing charges for Capitol riot

    Joshua James described as ‘security detail for a speaker at the ‘Stop the Steal’ rallies and events’

  • 3 men describe "surreal" freedom after 24 years behind bars

    George Bell, Gary Johnson and Rohan Bolt were each sentenced to at least 50 years for a deadly attempted robbery. Lawyers argued the case was based on false confessions and racial bias.

  • Report: Electric Vehicle Peers NIO, Xpeng, and Li Auto Considering Hong Kong Stock Exchange Listing

    Three electric vehicle (EV) makers might soon tap a big market on their native continent for new funding. Bloomberg, citing "people familiar with the matter," said that China's NIO (NYSE: NIO) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) are both considering listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Bloomberg cited an earlier report from Reuters stating that peer Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) would also like to do the same.

  • EV Updates 3/9/2021 – A Future In The Making

    Just over a decade ago, Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANY) became the first automaker to offer a mass-produced car that ran on batteries alone. Nissan LEAF was a milestone for electric mobility and it was a hit, at least by electric car standards, with more than 500,000 sold by the end of last year. But as the trail that Nissan blazed got crowded. Still, the race toward an all-electric future, long led by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has accelerated and expanded, with more exciting developments to come this year. In January, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) became the first major automaker to declare that it would eliminate all tailpipe emissions from its cars by 2035 and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) quickly joined, doubling its initial investment. Last week, Volvo (OTC: VOLF) moved to outdo its larger competitors by pledging to go electric-only by 2030. In addition to traditional automakers, start-ups like the Chinese company Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) and titans of other industries like the tech titan Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) are going after a piece of this expanding market. South Korea's Kia – A Glimpse Of "Movement That Inspires" South Korean Kia has just provided a teaser with dimly-lit silhouette images of the EV6, its first electric car, the embodiment of both its brand and purpose. We first had a glimpse of the new electric crossover in January, when the company outlined its seven-year EV plan to release seven dedicated models by 2027. Kia says the EV6, which shares the same platform on which Hyundai will build the all-electric Ioniq series, signals not only the start of a new era for Kia, which recently gave itself a makeover with a new logo and slogan, but also a naming system the carmaker will use for its electric series. Kia aims to design the physical experience of the brand and to create bold, original, and inventive electric vehicles. Chinese EV Companies Chinese electric car maker Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) revealed it expects to deliver far fewer cars than Nio in the first three months of the year, with total deliveries amounting to 12,500 vehicles which implies 4,250 deliveries for March, based on January's 6,015 figure and drop to 2,223 in February. Meanwhile, Tesla sold more than 14,500 China-made Model 3s in January alone and BYD Company Limited (OTC: BYDDF) more than 7,200 of its Han model, according to figures released by the China Passenger Car Association on Tuesday. But Nio plans to deliver a sedan early next year, whereas Xpeng already launched its P7 sedan last year with plans to launch another one later this year. Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) gave an even lower forecast as it expects 10,500 to 11,500 deliveries for the first quarter. Japan Seems To Be Behind Japan's mighty auto industry seems to be in danger of being left behind. Japan plans to go carbon neutral by 2050, Automakers in the United States, China, Europe, and South Korea are already sprinting past their Japanese competitors. But, they are catching up as Toyota Motor Comp (NYSE: TM) released its first all-electric vehicle on the consumer market last year in China and it debuts its first mass-market EVs in the US this year. Honda Motor Co (NYSE: HMC) is relying on GM's strength to produce electric vehicles for the U.S. market. For now, Japan dominates the global market for the current generation of climate-friendly vehicles through gasoline-electric hybrids. It hopes to leverage its huge investment in the technology for as long as possible. That short-term focus, however, leaves the country's most important industry at risk of missing a transformative moment, but if Toyota's history has taught us anything, it is that they know what they are doing. EVs have a long way to go before ICE cars become history but automakers across the globe are charging ahead with many new models and the world's first electric pickup truck due to come out this year. This article is not a press release and is contributed by a verified independent journalist for IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure. IAM Newswire does not hold any position in the mentioned companies. Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com The post EV Updates – A Future in the Making appeared first on IAM Newswire. Photo by Waldemar Brandt on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Pandemic Has Changed Fashion Retail ForeverFive IPOs In The Week Ahead© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Roblox: How the children's game became a $30bn bet on the Metaverse

    The gaming company, which has just floated on Wall Street, has plans to inhabit a wider world.

  • New Video Shows Person Suspected Of Planting Pipe Bombs Before Capitol Riot

    The FBI is asking the public to watch the video in case they recognize the unknown individual's gait, body language or mannerisms.

  • Editorial: Instead of Meghan Markle invigorating the royal family, it drove her to thoughts of suicide

    It's unfortunate that Meghan Markle couldn't bring change to a hidebound British royal family that seems to grow more irrelevant each day.

  • Vanessa Bryant wins case to obtain names of officers who took photos of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash

    LASD attorneys said the officers shouldn't be named for fear that hackers may access their phones "to locate any photographs and publish them."

  • Coleman scores, lifts Lightning to 4-3 OT win over Red Wings

    Blake Coleman scored 2:17 into overtime, giving the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. Coleman's goal was set up by Tyler Johnson, who also scored, on a 2-on-1 rush to extend the defending Stanley Cup champions' season-high point streak to nine games. “Detroit gave us everything they had and it took a helluva play in OT to win this one," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • The agency that regulates British TV is investigating 'Good Morning Britain' after it received more than 41,000 complaints about Piers Morgan's rant over Meghan Markle

    Morgan resigned after widespread fallout from his tearing into Dutchess Meghan Markle, following her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey this week.