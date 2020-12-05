The Volkswagen ID.4: Is this the car that makes electrics go mainstream?

Russ Mitchell
The 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 could be considered America's first mainstream electric car. <span class="copyright">(Volkswagen)</span>
The 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 could be considered America's first mainstream electric car. (Volkswagen)

Forty-five minutes behind the wheel isn't enough for a full-fledged car review, but that's how much time Volkswagen allowed me to spend testing out its new all-electric car, the ID.4. The company said it had only one review car available for the many interested writers in California.

Though I would have liked more time, 45 minutes was enough to form a first impression, and this is it: The ID.4 is the first true mainstream electric car to be offered for sale in the U.S. And it’s well worth the consideration of mainstream car buyers.

The Nissan Leaf and the Chevy Bolt EV are fine little automobiles but too small to fit all the stuff Americans pack into the plastic boxes they bought at the Container Store. Tesla’s cars are awesome fun to drive, but they’re pricey, and the company’s parts and service operations need improvement. The Porsche Taycan? In my mind it’s the best EV you can buy right now — but the $103,000 to $185,000 price tag puts it a bit out of reach for the mainstream buyer.

The ID.4, ready for California customers in March, is a compact SUV, the fastest-growing segment in the automobile market right now. Range is 250 miles. The base price is $40,000 (officially $39,995). Volkswagen makes a compelling argument that, when you factor in federal and state incentives and fuel savings, the customer cost drops to near $30,000.

That’s near the base price of compact SUVs like the Honda CR-V, the Toyota RAV4 and the Subaru Forester, all of which rely on pollution-spewing internal combustion engines. Though VW wouldn’t mind luring some EV fans from Tesla, the company is aiming at these popular high-quality cars as the primary competition.

The stakes are high. In the wake of the Volkswagen diesel cheating scandal, in which the company used software to fake out emissions tests, new management has hitched the company’s future to electric vehicles. If consumers in the compact SUV segment don’t bite, it’s hard to see how California will be able to ban new sales of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035.

On to the car: To my eye it’s handsome, inside and out. A close look at the body shows no panel gaps. (Knowledgeable buyers know if a company can’t make the panels fit together nicely, other quality problems probably lurk underneath.)

The steering is precise, as you’d expect from Volkswagen, or almost any German-engineered automobile. (The ID.4 is manufactured in Germany, but VW plans to churn them out of its plant in Chattanooga, Tenn., in 2022.)

It’s no speed demon, with its rear-axle, 150-kilowatt, 201-horsepower motor, but plenty fast for the vast majority of the target market.

But the off-the-line torque an electric car provides will thrill EV newcomers. An all-wheel-drive version with an added front-axle motor set for 2021 will lift horsepower to 302, a significant boost. Would-be buyers looking for an alternative to the Subaru Forester, which comes standard with all-wheel drive, will have to wait for this version if they plan winter trips to Mammoth or Tahoe.

Road handling is secure, though not at speeds that tempt attention from the police. My blast along Grizzly Peak Boulevard — the well-paved, tight-curved two-lane road strung through the high hills over Oakland and Berkeley — tested its limits. This is no Golf GTI. But neither are its competitors. I’m looking forward to the all-wheel-drive version.

But neither is the ride harsh. The mainstream has shown it won’t trade harshness for rail-like road handling.

The white interior of the Volkswagen ID.4 showing front seats and steering wheel
The instrument cluster in the Volkswagen ID.4 is mounted forward of the dash, the screen unobscured by the steering wheel. (Volkswagen)

The seats are comfy. There’s plenty of room, especially important in the back seat, where the electric drive allows plenty more leg space than a gasoline drivetrain would allow. Two adults or three children would fit quite comfortably.

The storage pouches on the back of the front seats are designed to secure a smartphone while keeping its screen visible, which both parents and kids will appreciate. There’s a glass roof that stretches from the front seats back beyond the rear headrests, offering a beautiful view of the treetops and the sky. The instrument cluster isn’t embedded in the dashboard but mounted closer to the driver so the screen isn't obstructed by the steering wheel.

The shifter is a hand-grip-sized toggle that twists into drive, neutral and reverse, plus a regenerative braking mode. The regen mode allows one-pedal driving most of the time and serves to add mileage to the battery.

My test car was a not-quite-production-ready early version, and I was told the infotainment system had yet to be fully loaded with with customer-ready software. VW has had software problems with its Europe-based ID.3 and must ensure those aren’t repeated with the ID.4 launch.

All ID.4s come standard with adaptive cruise control and lane keeping.

My car had black seat belts. So what, you say, so do mine. Well, some EV makers are trying to make their cars shout “I’m an EV” with light blue or yellow belts, attractive in a cartoonish way. But those are bound to pick up dirt, spilled coffee and food from kids’ hands, and look grungy over time.

Black seat belts: mainstream.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • If it takes a miracle for Trump to stay in office, evangelicals like Michele Bachmann are fine with that

    As the inevitability of President Trump’s loss became apparent even to his acolyte Kellyanne Conway in recent days, his supporters increasingly pinned their hopes for a second term on a last-ditch appeal, not to the Supreme Court, but to the one power that can outvote it: God.

  • Omar renews push to 'cancel rent and mortgage payments' during pandemic

    Rep. Ilhan Omar proposed the legislation in April but concerns about an impending wave of evictions has continued to grow.

  • Dr. Jill Biden: Who is America’s next First Lady?

    Educator says she wants to keep on teaching when Joe Biden becomes president

  • Tokyo prosecutors consider summary indictment of ex-PM Abe officials: Asahi

    Tokyo prosecutors are considering a summary indictment of two officials in former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's office for alleged violation of political funding laws, the daily Asahi reported on Friday. Prosecutors believe the officials failed to report income and expenditures totalling some 30 million yen ($289,000) related to cherry blossom viewing parties held for Abe supporters when he was in office, the Asahi report said. Under Japanese law, a summary indictment would mean the officials avoid a full court trial process.

  • Is Trump really going to run for president again in 2024?

    Media reports suggest President Trump is eyeing another bid for the White House in four years. Will Trump 2024 become a reality?

  • EU extends ban on Pakistan's airline from flying to Europe

    The European Union’s aviation safety agency has extended a ban imposed on Pakistan's state-run airline this year barring it from flying to Europe after a plane crash that killed 97 people in the port city of Karachi, a spokesman said Friday. At the time — and while the probe into the May 22 Airbus A320 crash was still underway — authorities acknowledged that nearly a third of Pakistani pilots, 260 out of 860, had cheated on their pilot’s exams. Pakistan International Airlines subsequently grounded 150 of its pilots while a probe by the country’s Civil Aviation Authority into the other pilots is still ongoing.

  • Growing number of Senate Republicans voice support for bipartisan coronavirus relief bill

    There appears to be growing support among Senate Republicans for a bipartisan coronavirus relief bill introduced earlier this week, reports The Washington Post.The $908 billion package — championed by moderate Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Susan Collins (D-Maine), and Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) — is in between what Democratic leadership is pushing for and what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has suggested. The moderates suggested an unemployment boost and money for state governments, but no stimulus checks.While McConnell on Thursday continued to resist the bipartisan bill, pushing instead for his version, which the White House has endorsed, other Republican senators got on board with the package. Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), John Cornyn (R-Tex.), and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) signaled they were open to the bipartisan bill.Democratic leaders said they believed the $908 billion package should be the basis for negotiations. Several Republicans echoed that, saying it wasn't exactly what they wanted but it made for a good starting point.McConnell didn't comment directly on the bipartisan proposal, but instead urged lawmakers to pull the trigger on his version, which he called "a serious and highly targeted relief proposal including elements which we know the president is ready and willing to sign into law."More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. The Donald goes down to Georgia

  • Biden says he will join former presidents in publicly getting COVID vaccine

    President-elect Joe Biden said he'd "be happy" to join former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton in getting the vaccine.

  • Russia protests charges against state media journalists in Latvia

    Russia protested on Friday after Latvia charged several journalists from the Rossiya Segodnya news agency with violating European Union sanctions. The journalists were charged because of their association with Dmitry Kiselyov, who heads Rossiya Segodnya, said Sputnik Latvia, a subsidiary of Rossiya Segodnya. The Kremlin media mogul was sanctioned by the EU for his role in Russia's seizure of the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

  • UN rights chief laments worsening situation in Belarus

    The United Nations' human rights chief lamented a deteriorating situation in Belarus and said Friday that reported beatings of protesters by security forces may in some cases amount to torture. Michelle Bachelet, the high commissioner for human rights, told the U.N. Human Rights Council there has been no improvement since a September debate about Belarus and “recent weeks have seen continued deterioration, particularly with respect to the right of peaceful assembly.”

  • Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. is ‘embarrassed’ by misinformation surrounding election integrity in his state

    As a pair of critical Senate runoff races approach on Jan. 5, Georgia Republican leaders find themselves in a conundrum, trying to balance indulging President Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud with supporting state GOP election officials. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican, is frustrated with the misinformation about the election process in his state. “I’m actually embarrassed at the amount of misinformation that continues to show up on Twitter feeds and Facebook posts and blogs that takes literally 10 seconds to debunk,” Duncan told Yahoo News. “Anybody could debunk it, but because they’ve let themselves get to a point where they’re more worried about flipping an election result than they are following the truth, that’s how we’ve gotten here.”

  • Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon

    President Trump reportedly needs no encouragement to start praising the dangerous, baseless QAnon conspiracy theory.The most pressing matter for federal Republicans right now is the upcoming Senate runoffs in Georgia, which will determine control of the body. But in a meeting with advisers and top Senate Republicans about that matter, Trump totally derailed the conversation by bringing up QAnon, people familiar with the discussion tell The Washington Post.Trump is reportedly not thrilled with Georgia and that fact that it flipped for President-elect Joe Biden, and is publicly upset with Republican leaders in the state who haven't somehow overturned the election for him. So even though Republican advisers say Trump's help is "key to convincing his die-hard supporters to vote for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue" in the January runoff election, the president isn't thrilled about doing so, the Post reports. "Advisers say he has been frustrated at how some GOP senators have criticized him," leading Trump to appear "disinterested" when discussing Senate campaign plans, the Post continues.That was clear in a recent meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Todd C. Young (R-Ind.), and other aides. As they discussed Georgia's Senate races, Trump brought up the QAnon-supporting soon-to-be congressmember Marjorie Taylor Greene. Trump mispronounced the name of the group as "Q-an-uhn," and then said supporters of the theory that purports Democrats are a cannibalistic, pedophilic cabal "basically believe in good government," people familiar tell the Post. Everyone reportedly went silent until White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows mentioned he had "never heard it described that way," the Post reports.Trump has been asked to denounce QAnon several times, but usually gives the theory his tacit approval instead.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. The Donald goes down to Georgia

  • Climate change: UK aim of 68% emissions cut a 'colossal challenge'

    The "ambitious" target for 2030 would see the UK move faster than any major economy, the PM says.

  • Iran tells IAEA it will accelerate underground uranium enrichment

    Iran plans to install hundreds more advanced uranium-enriching centrifuges at an underground plant in breach of its deal with major powers, a U.N. nuclear watchdog report showed on Friday, a move that will raise pressure on U.S. President-elect Joe Biden. The confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report obtained by Reuters said Iran plans to install three more cascades, or clusters, of advanced IR-2m centrifuges in the underground plant at Natanz, which was apparently built to withstand aerial bombardment.

  • Biden eyes defeated candidates for key administration roles

    In politics, there can sometimes be an upside to losing. President-elect Joe Biden is eyeing several Democrats who lost congressional reelection races last month for key positions in his administration. Landing a job in a new administration can both position the losing candidates for future campaigns and provide the incoming president with important relationships on Capitol Hill.

  • 'Simply unthinkable': Law officers call for halt to executions in Trump's final weeks

    Five executions are scheduled before Joe Biden, who opposes capital punishment, takes office. Ninety current and former law officials want a halt.

  • Brexit trade deal hangs in the balance as EU makes 10-year fishing demand

    Brexit trade talks reached stalemate on Friday night after the EU was accused of making a "ridiculous" demand for 10 years of unfettered access to Britain's fishing waters as the price of a deal. Boris Johnson paused talks for a "stock take" of whether an agreement can still be salvaged. A senior Government source said: "Their new offer was frankly laughable. They know we can't possibly accept it. It's ridiculous. If they think we will just cave in, they have made a massive miscalculation." Mr Johnson will speak to Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, on Saturday in an attempt to break the deadlock. He could also make a personal plea to Emmanuel Macron, the French president, blamed for "destabilising" the talks by making unreasonable demands on fishing and state aid. Mr Macron is under pressure from other EU member states to give ground, with Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, on Friday urging "compromise" from both sides to get the deal over the line.

  • Pompeo says violence levels in Afghanistan 'unacceptably high'

    Violence in Afghanistan is "unacceptably high" as delayed peace negotiations get underway, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday, adding that Washington has asked the warring parties to "stand back and indeed stand down." Pompeo's comments, made in a virtual address to the IISS Manama Dialogue, an annual security conference, came two days after Kabul-backed and Taliban negotiators reached a deal in Doha to proceed with talks on a political settlement to decades of strife. Pompeo noted that he met with the negotiating teams during a Nov. 21 visit to Doha and he said he told both sides that the strife must be reduced.

  • Greek FM: Turkey's moves to ease tensions 'unconvincing'

    Turkey’s recent moves to de-escalate a clash with Greece and Cyprus over east Mediterranean energy reserves are “unconvincing” and European Union leaders need to take action that will prompt Ankara to heed international law, Greece’s foreign minister said on Friday. Nikos Dendias said Turkey opted not to seize an opportunity that European Union leaders offered it in October to ease tensions in the region so that the 27-member bloc could start reshaping its fraught relations with Ankara.

  • A 20-year-old campaign staffer for Sen. Kelly Loeffler died in a car crash before Pence held a campaign event in Georgia

    Mike Pence announced the death of Harrison Deal in a car crash during his speech in Savannah, calling the aide "a truly wonderful young man."