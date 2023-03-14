Volkswagen to invest $193 billion over 5 years to help meet EV target

FILE PHOTO: Trucks at the IAA Transportation fair in Hanover
Victoria Waldersee
·2 min read

By Victoria Waldersee

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen plans to invest 180 billion euros ($192.76 billion) over the next five years in areas including battery production and its North American operations, it said on Tuesday, with spending on combustion engines to decline from 2025.

As it works toward a target of 50% electric vehicle (EV) sales globally by 2030, over two-thirds of the five-year investment budget is allocated towards electrification and digitalisation, up from 56% in a five-year plan it had released a year earlier.

In the latest plan, 15 billion euros is ringfenced for battery plants and raw materials and 2 billion euros will be put toward a plant in North Carolina for its Scout brand.

Investment in combustion engine technology will peak in 2025 and decline from then on, said the automaker, which has more ambitious electrification targets than some rivals.

The investment decisions are targeted towards fulfilling a 10-point plan developed by Chief Executive Oliver Blume after he took the helm of the automaker in September.

Later on Tuesday, Volkswagen is also expected to share the results of a 'virtual equity story' exercise instigated by Blume. That had all of the company's brands, which span from Audi to Bentley, prepare for a listing as a training exercise to become more attractive to capital markets.

The most likely stock market candidate is battery unit PowerCo. Reuters in November reported talks were with investors to buy into the division ahead of a possible partial listing.

The carmaker this month issued an optimistic outlook for the year ahead that sent shares soaring, forecasting a 10% to 15% rise in revenue on 14% higher deliveries despite supply chain challenges.

Volkswagen's earnings margin in 2022 was at the upper end of its 8.1% forecast, with sales and earnings outpacing 2021 levels despite supply chain turmoil dragging its net cash flow far below target.

On Monday, Volkswagen announced its first battery cell plant outside of Europe would be in Canada, with production to start from 2027. It was in no rush to decide on the location of its next European plant until it knew what incentives Europe would offer, board member Thomas Schmall said.

($1 = 0.9338 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Rachel More and Jamie Freed)

Recommended Stories

  • AMC ‘APE’ Conversion Gets Shareholder Vote Today. What to Watch.

    Shareholders are scheduled to vote on measures that could drastically change the movie theater's ability to raise cash selling stock.

  • Burry Says No ‘True Danger’ in Crisis That May Resolve Quickly

    (Bloomberg) -- Investor Michael Burry believes the spreading crisis following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank could resolve “very quickly.”Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureHow to Safely Store Deposits If You Have More Than $250,000Signature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s Fall“I am not seeing any true d

  • Coca-Cola (KO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $59.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.01% move from the prior day.

  • China Removes All Remaining Curbs on Australian Coal Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- China will allow all domestic companies to import Australian coal, signaling an end to trade restrictions imposed in late 2020.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureHow to Safely Store Deposits If You Have More Than $250,000Signature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallPorts and customs offices ha

  • Were SVB and Signature Bank Just Bailed Out by the U.S. Government?

    After two large lenders have been closed within days, here are some questions and answers to explain what is happening now.

  • Nomura Predicts Rate Cut and QT Halt at Upcoming Fed Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage-point and stop reducing the size of its balance sheet at its upcoming policy meeting next week, according to economists at Nomura Securities.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SV

  • Volkswagen Picks Ontario, Canada For Its First Overseas Battery Cell Plant

    Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) said its first overseas gigafactory for cell manufacturing will be established in St. Thomas, Ontario. After Salzgitter and Valencia, this will be the third Group-owned plant worldwide and battery company PowerCo's first cell factory in North America. It will equip the Group brand's BEVs in the region with battery cells and is part of a larger plan agreed upon with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in August last year. Also Read: Volkswagen Plans To B

  • Aukus deal: Summit was projection of power and collaborative intent

    The UK, US, and Australia are old democracies trying to counter a new adversary, says Chris Mason.

  • 3 Regional Bank Stocks That Might Be Opportunities in the Sell-Off

    Regions Financial, M&T Bank, and Fifth Third look financially healthy, aren't heavily concentrated in a single area, and have a secure deposit base.

  • Credit Suisse Default Swaps Hit Record as SVB Failure Hits Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of insuring the bonds of Credit Suisse Group AG against default climbed to the highest on record as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank sparked concern about broader contagion in the banking industry.Most Read from BloombergBonds Soar, Stocks Gain as Fed Pause Weighed: Markets WrapFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundaySignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallUS Discusses

  • Vimto maker’s bubble has been burst by rising input costs but it still holds long-term appeal

    Despite the impact of a war in Yemen, a key market, and the UK’s sugar tax, Nichols recorded a new peak in net profit of £26.5m in 2019, only for Covid, lockdowns, carbon dioxide shortages and then rising input costs to slightly burst its bubble.

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of CT Automotive Group plc (LON:CTA)

    Key Insights CT Automotive Group's estimated fair value is UK£0.51 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity Current...

  • The smartphone age poured petrol on Silicon Valley Bank bonfire

    Money may make the world go round but fractional banking and maturity transformation determine the speed of the revolutions. This arrangement works extremely well right up to the point at which it doesn’t – as we’ve just discovered with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the US.

  • Should You Invest in Generac Holdings (GNRC)?

    Alger Capital, an investment management company, released its “Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund” fourth quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Class Z of the Mid-cap growth fund returned 0.77% in the fourth quarter compared to the 6.90% gain for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. The Utilities and Communication sectors contributed […]

  • Panic in the City as Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse sparks fears of contagion

    Dams and financial markets share similar traits, according to former Federal Reserve chairman Alan Greenspan. When cracks start to appear, there is little hope of holding back the tide.

  • Signature Bank seized to send banks a message, director says

    A regulatory takeover of a New York-based bank was intended to send a message to U.S. banks to stay away from the cryptocurrency business, a former member of Congress who was on the bank’s board says. Former U.S. Rep. Barney Frank said Monday that he believes the state officials behind the action were trying to make an example of Signature Bank in takeover that he said was the wrong move. Frank, a Democrat who served in Congress from 1981 until 2013, coauthored the Dodd-Frank act that boosted government oversight of banks following the 2008 financial crisis.

  • Here’s Why RXO Declined in Q4

    Alger Capital, an investment management company, released its “Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund” fourth quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Class Z of the Mid-cap growth fund returned 0.77% in the fourth quarter compared to the 6.90% gain for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. The Utilities and Communication sectors contributed […]

  • Hedge funds stand to lap up bearish profits from bank stock rout

    Hedge funds ended last week positioned to scoop up winning profits from bearish positions on bank stock falls, according to a note by Goldman Sachs sent to clients late on Sunday. Financials was the most net sold sector globally for Goldman Sachs's prime brokerage division, the part of the bank which serves hedge funds, the note said. World equities fell on Monday and European stocks were set for their worst day in almost three months.

  • Here are all the banks getting crushed right now—and what to do if your money is there

    “Consumers need to separate falling stock prices and volatile trading from their actual deposits in the bank,” explained Mark Neuman, financial advisor and CIO of Constrained Capital.

  • ‘Buy the Dip in Bank Stocks,’ Goldman Sachs Says. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Last week ended with the worst day for bank stocks since the financial crisis of 2008. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the country’s 16th largest banking firm and the lender of first resort for the start-ups of California’s tech world, has sparked fears of a larger bank run, or even a repeat of the systemic financial troubles. That’s the worst-case worries – but according to Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist, Lotfi Karoui, these fears may be overblown. “We think the risk of contagion f