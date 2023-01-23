Volkswagen keeping IPO option open for charging, energy business - division chief

Trucks at the IAA Transportation fair in Hanover
Jan Schwartz
·2 min read

By Jan Schwartz

HAMBURG (Reuters) -Volkswagen's energy and charging division is keeping all options open for the long-term structure of the business, including a possible listing, the division's chief Elke Temme said in an interview with Reuters.

The division, like all the carmaker's unlisted brands and its battery business PowerCo, is going through the motions of preparing for a listing as a training exercise instituted by Chief Executive Oliver Blume after the carmaker listed sportscar brand Porsche last year.

The results of these exercises, which Volkswagen has dubbed 'virtual equity stories', will be presented internally on Thursday, an source who declined to be named told Reuters, with a view to sharing them externally at a capital markets day later this year.

Temme, a former RWE executive who has led the carmaker's energy business, said electric cars could help stabilise the large price swings in the electricity market by acting as temporary storage for the overcapacity of green electricity on the grid - known as bi-directional charging.

But regulators needed to first create a framework to make this economically viable. "It won't take five more years," Temme predicted, adding that Volkswagen's electric vehicles on the MEB platform were equipped for the feature.

Temme, in the job since January 2021, has been tasked with bundling the carmaker's various power activities such as procuring energy, enabling customers to charge their cars at home and on the road and selling the electricity required.

Volkswagen leads the pack of legacy automakers worldwide by far with its investment plans for EVs and batteries through 2030, according to a Reuters analysis, and it is planning to spend 35 billion euros on battery EVs by 2025.

"Cars will become part of the energy system," Temme said on Monday. "The energy industry and the car market are becoming more woven together."

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz, Writing by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Rachel More, Kirsten Donovan)

Recommended Stories

  • On this day: Celtic Frankie Sanders born; lowest-scoring opponent game

    On this day in Celtics history, Boston small forward Frankie Sanders was born, and the Celtics held the Ironmen to just 43 points.

  • Europe Is Bracing for a Sharp and Abrupt Real Estate Reversal

    (Bloomberg) -- Turmoil at trophy properties in London and Frankfurt offer a glimpse of the damage awaiting European real estate investors as they face the sharpest reversal on record. Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the DataManchin’s Plan to Avert a Debt Crisis Just Might WorkFrom

  • Shelton 'just hustling' on way to Australian Open quarter-finals

    Ben Shelton's dream run at the Australian Open gathered pace Monday with victory over JJ Wolf in an all-American clash as he became only the fourth man in the past 20 years to reach the quarter-finals on debut.By reaching the last eight he joined just three other men to make the grade in Melbourne on debut over the past two decades -- Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov (2011), American Tennys Sandgren (2018) and Russian Aslan Karatsev (2021).

  • European Central Bank to raise deposit rate to 3.25% by mid-year: Reuters poll

    The European Central Bank will be more aggressive than previously thought in its tightening campaign, adding another 50 basis points to its deposit rate on Feb. 2, as it continues its battle against rampant inflation, a Reuters poll found. ECB President Christine Lagarde and her Governing Council will take the deposit rate to 2.50% on Feb. 2, said 55 of 59 economists in the Jan. 13-20 poll. The central bank will then add 25 basis points next quarter before pausing, giving a terminal rate in the current cycle of 3.25%, its highest since late 2008.

  • Fed Sets Course for Milder Interest-Rate Rise in February

    Officials could begin deliberations at their coming meeting on whether and when to pause rate increases this spring.

  • Rublev comes through five-set epic to make Australian Open quarters

    Never-say-die fifth seed Andrey Rublev saved two match points to topple Danish teen Holger Rune in a tense five-set clash on Monday, booking his place in the Australian Open quarter-finals."I think I was never able to win matches like this and this was the first time ever that I won something like this to be in the quarter-final.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for Lower Open

    The Bureau of Economic Analysis on Friday will report December personal income and outlays, including the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge.

  • Japan warns of dire finances as BOJ struggles to contain yields

    Japan's finances are becoming increasingly precarious, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Monday, just as markets test whether the central bank can keep interest rates ultra-low, allowing the government to service its debt. The government has been helped by near-zero bond yields, but bond investors have recently sought to break the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) 0.5% cap on the 10-year bond yield, as inflation runs at 41-year highs, double the central bank's 2% target. "Japan's public finances have increased in severity to an unprecedented degree as we have compiled supplementary budgets to respond to the coronavirus and similar issues," Suzuki said in a policy speech starting a session of parliament.

  • Thinx to pay millions to settle class-action lawsuit alleging its period underwear contained potentially harmful chemicals

    Thinx customers who believe their underwear may be contaminated can submit a claim to receive a $7 refund for each purchase of period underwear.

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plummet — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • Fidelity's 45% Rule: Should You Really Use It As a Guide to Retirement Savings?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • More Than Half of U.S. Adults Are ‘Jeopardizing’ Retirement Preparedness With Poor Life Expectancy Knowledge, Report Says

    One of the keys to a comfortable retirement is building enough wealth to ensure you don't run out of money while you're still alive. This requires familiarity with average life expectancies, but not...

  • 12 Biggest Cloud Providers by Market Share in the World

    In this article, we take a look at 12 biggest cloud providers by market share in the world. If you want to see more biggest cloud providers by market share in the world, go directly to 5 Biggest Cloud Providers by Market Share in the World. Cloud computing is a growing sector. In cloud computing, […]

  • Are remote workers lazy? Experts weigh in on Elon Musk and Marc Benioff’s productivity problem

    Experts are conflicted on whether remote workers are more (or less) lazy than their in-office counterparts. Here's their advice for employers on increasing productivity.

  • Sudan's prized gum trees ward off drought but workers wither

    A vast belt of trees vital for global production of fizzy drinks helps Sudanese farmers adapt to climate change, but in the harsh drylands many are reluctant to take up the trade.Gum arabic, golden blobs of resin tapped from thorny acacia trees, is an emulsifying agent virtually irreplaceable for global industry. The ingredient is used in everything from soft drinks to chewing gum and pharmaceuticals.Sudan, in northeastern Africa, is among the countries hardest hit by climate change but is also the world's largest producer of the raw gum."It's an important tree to fight desertification as it is drought resistant -- and also increases the soil fertility, essential to increasing crop production," said Fatma Ramly,&nbsp;coordinator of the Gum Arabic Farmers' Association, which counts seven million members.To harvest the amber-coloured resin, farmers must suffer the same climatic extremes as their trees."We work for hours on end under a burning sun," said Mohammed Moussa, who collects resin at the state-owned Demokaya research forest, about 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the North Kordofan state capital, El Obeid.Moussa faces a constant struggle with the shortage of water in largely desert Sudan. His earnings from the trees barely "provide enough money to buy water to cover us until the autumn" rainy season.- 'Laborious' -Recorded temperatures in Sudan's Kordofan region have increased by almost two degrees Celsius in less than three decades, more than double the global average, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)."Water scarcity is one of the key challenges for people" living in the acacia zone, said Madani Ismail, of the state-run Agricultural Research Corporation.&nbsp;Farmers also have to contend with wide fluctuations in the price of gum on world commodity markets.Forty-five kilograms (100 pounds) of raw gum can fetch 22,000 to 25,000 Sudanese pounds ($43), depending on the day's price.The return barely covers the cost of production for Abdelbaqi Ahmed, 52, who owns a 28-hectare (70-acre) plot of acacia trees in Botei, North Kordofan.He cultivates other crops to help boost his income from the trees, whose bark he cuts with a "sunki" -- a sharp blade attached to a long wooden shaft able to reach up high in the tree."It is a laborious task," said Ahmed, who sometimes hires others to help with the tapping. "So it doesn't usually pay off."Others can't be bothered at all.&nbsp;Some cut down the trees for building materials or firewood. Many work in the nearby gold mines, like four of Ahmed's five sons.For Abdallah Babiker, who also works in Demokaya, it's the same. His three sons would rather prospect for gold than tend acacia trees.&nbsp;"They want work that earns more," said Babiker, 72.- Export leader -Since South Sudan broke away a decade ago, taking with it its large oil reserves, gum arabic has been one of Sudan's main foreign currency earners.&nbsp;Exports totalled 88,000 tonnes in 2021, earning $110 million, according to central bank figures.That income has become all the more important since international donors cut aid following a 2021 military coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.Sudanese exports account for 70 percent of global gum supplies, according to AFD, the French agency for development.Their importance to the world economy earned them a special exemption from the US trade embargo imposed during the three-decade rule of now-ousted strongman Omar al-Bashir.Efforts have been made to counter deforestation by boosting farmers' incomes."We have been trying to replant trees in areas that experienced deterioration, and to prevent&nbsp;the gum arabic belt from receding," Ramly said.Sudan's gum arabic belt covers about 500,000 square kilometres (193,000 square miles) from Gedaref in the east through Kordofan to Darfur on the border with Chad.The FAO has launched a $10 million project with Sudan's forestry authority to support farmers and protect the trees.Acacia boosts "soil moisture retention", which helps farmers' other crops, the FAO said.The project, which seeks&nbsp;to reforest 125,000 hectares (310,000 acres), is part of the wider Great Green Wall project, which aims to contain desert encroachment by planting trees from the Sahel to the Horn of Africa.The challenge now is to persuade young people that they can make a living in gum production.Almost "all of the people who are doing this job are over 60", Ramly said.Ismail agreed. "Young people... often see it as unrewarding," he said.mz-ab/pjm/it/kir/smw

  • Gen Z isn't ashamed of 'job-hopping' and will even quit unfulfilling jobs without a backup plan, study finds

    70% of Gen Zers who say they're "loyal" to their employers are either passively or actively seeking a new role, according to research by Oliver Wyman.

  • How Can I Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Retirement Pension Payouts?

    When your pension matures, there are multiple distribution options that you can choose from. Unfortunately, many of these distribution methods result in a tax liability that reduces your payout. However, you can avoid taxes on a lump sum by rolling … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Pension Payout appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Can I Pay Fewer Taxes on My Retirement Income?

    Looking to pay fewer taxes on your hard-earned retirement income and extend the life of your savings? Doing so may be easier and simpler than you expected. For retirees with assets spread across various buckets, from taxable investment accounts to … Continue reading → The post Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 5 Ways to Save More for Retirement, Even in Your 50s

    Allocating a higher percentage of your salary toward retirement is an effective pathway to grow your savings – and improve your shot at financing your post-work life. But is that true for investors in their 50s? Can folks in middle … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows Why It's Not Too Late to Increase Retirement Savings, Even in Your 50s appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Time to Buy Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing After Announcement of International Expansion Goals?

    These two semiconductor investors are back to discuss TSMC earnings and how bullish they are on the stock.