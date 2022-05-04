Volkswagen keeps outlook as global network offsets supply chain woes

FILE PHOTO: Media tour through Volkswagen ID.3 production line in Dresden
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Christoph Steitz and Jan Schwartz
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Herbert Diess
    German executive

By Christoph Steitz and Jan Schwartz

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Volkswagen, Europe's top carmaker, on Wednesday stuck to its outlook for the current year after its global production network helped it offset supply chain disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine and the coronavirus pandemic.

Global carmakers, like many industrial sectors, face a scarcity of key components in the wake of COVID-related lockdowns and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, compounding an ongoing shortage of semiconductors.

Volkswagen said it continued to expect sales to rise 8%-13% and an operating profit margin of 7.0%-8.5% in 2022, pointing to its global network which allowed it to move parts to those regions and brands that needed them most.

"As a truly global company, we have extensive production capacities in all major growth and sales markets worldwide," Chief Executive Herbert Diess said in a statement.

"Volkswagen's global set up helped us to mitigate many of the adverse effects we are currently seeing."

It still pointed to uncertainty from the conflict in Ukraine and the pandemic, adding the company could currently not foresee the full impact a deterioration of the situation would have on its business.

Volkswagen, which could list luxury division Porsche AG in a partial initial public offering later this year, said it still expected chip supply to improve in the second half of the year.

The company, which reported preliminary results for the first quarter last month, reported sales of 62.7 billion euros for the first three months of the year, up 0.6% year on year.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Paul Carrel and Jason Neely)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Siemens Healthineers raises 2022 outlook on demand for COVID-19 tests

    U.S.-German medical device maker Siemens Healthineers raised its targets for the 2022 financial year on Wednesday due to increased demand for rapid COVID-19 antigen tests, and reported a rise in second-quarter revenue and earnings. The company said it now expected its diagnostics segment to generate around 1.3 billion euros ($1.37 billion) in revenue with rapid COVID-19 antigen tests, up from some 700 million euros previously. As a result, it expected comparable revenue growth of between 5.5% and 7.5%, up from 3% to 5% previously, and adjusted basic earnings per share of between 2.25 and 2.35 euros, up from 2.18 to 2.30 euros previously.

  • Pandora Q1 sales above estimates, raises sales guidance

    "We are very pleased with the strong start to the year delivering record revenue for a first quarter," Chief Executive Alexander Lacik said in a statement. Pandora now expects full-year organic growth to come in between 4% to 6%, versus a previous forecast of 3% to 6%, but said the forecast for 2022 was subject to "elevated uncertainty" due to the conflict in Ukraine, inflation and COVID. It kept its forecast for growth in earnings before interest and tax margin (EBIT) unchanged at 25% to 25.5% despite seeing inflationary pressure and increased costs for energy, transport and raw materials, such as silver and gold.

  • Largest Indian IPO to Stay Open Saturday for Retail Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Life Insurance Corp. of India’s initial public offering will take subscriptions even on Saturday, an unusual move aimed at attracting investors including retail buyers for the nation’s biggest share sale.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,

  • Equinor posts record $18 billion profit as gas prices soar in Europe

    Norway's Equinor reported a record quarterly pretax profit on Wednesday, as the war in Ukraine triggered an energy supply crunch that sent natural gas prices soaring to all-time highs. Adjusted earnings before tax rose to $18 billion in the first quarter, up from a revised $4.1 billion a year earlier, and beating the $17.1 billion predicted in a poll of 25 analysts compiled by Equinor. "Continued capital discipline and cost focus enabled us to deliver very strong financial results and cash flow, strengthening the balance sheet," Chief Executive Officer Anders Opedal said in a statement.

  • Investor pessimism mounts as more Fed rate hikes loom

    Stock market investors are heading into the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-setting announcement particularly pessimistic, with fresh milestones for bond yields and worries about rocketing inflation weighing on sentiment as the central bank is expected to hike rates further. The benchmark S&P 500 is down over 12% so far this year after posting its biggest monthly drop in April since the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the yield on the U.S. Treasury note hit 3% for the first time in over three years on Monday, doubling since the end of 2021.

  • Intercepted call: Russian admits that he enjoys torturing Ukrainians, and his mother says she would get a "buzz" out of it too

    ALYONA MAZURENKO - TUESDAY, 3 MAY 2022, 9:42 pm In the latest intercepted conversation between the occupiers and their relatives, a Russian, Konstantin Solovyov, tells his mother, Tatiana Solovyova, that he likes torturing captured Ukrainians.

  • Warren Buffett Is Buying Stock Again. That Doesn’t Mean He’s Optimistic.

    The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway bought $51 billion worth of stock in the first quarter, but each of the buys had a company-specific rationale.

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Ark Invest went shopping on Monday, buying three stocks that are trading 59% to 88% below last year's highs.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    Stock splits seem to be all the rage in 2022, as the volatile stock market has some of the world's largest companies reaching for unconventional tools to attract new investors. It tends to work for a short period of time -- every stock split announcement so far this year was met with a stock price gain on the day. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) is the parent company of Google, and it recently announced a 20-for-1 stock split that will take effect on July 15.

  • Billionaire trader Paul Tudor Jones says investors should preserve capital now: 'Clearly you don't want to own bonds or stocks'

    Instead of trying to make money, the hedge fund manager told CNBC that "the most important thing" investors should do now is to preserve capital.

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • Can Lucid Stock Make a Strong Comeback?

    It's been a volatile journey for Lucid Group (LCID) since the SPAC business combination was announced. A big surge above $60 in February 2021 was soon followed by a correction below the $20 level. After some consolidation, Lucid stock surged again above $50, with the company announcing the commencement of vehicle deliveries. Investors, however, again resorted to profit booking, and the stock currently trades at around $20. Can Lucid stock make a strong comeback? I believe the stock is already in

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • I inherited ‘a sizable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ Should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Have a question about how to handle an issue with your financial adviser or thinking of hiring a new financial adviser?

  • ‘You don’t want to own bonds and stocks’ in this environment, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    A Federal Reserve moving aggressively to play catch-up with inflation offers an ugly backdrop for stocks and bonds, warns the billionaire investor who rose to fame predicting the 1987 stock-market crash.

  • If You're Using This Common Investing Tactic, You're Almost Certain to Fail

    After a particularly strong 2021, the three major stock market indexes have gotten off to a rocky start in 2022. While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 5.92% and 3.43% this year, respectively, the Nasdaq Composite Index has dropped more than 10% in 2022. The recent volatility may have some investors reevaluating their strategies and considering how they can better time the market to capitalize on periods of growth and avoid inevitable downturns.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Surges 19.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

    Novavax (NVAX) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock suggests that there could be more strength down the road.

  • 1 Semiconductor Growth Stock Down 47% to Buy Now and Hold

    Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a semiconductor-service company that provides critical manufacturing equipment to the world's largest chip producers. The semiconductor sector suffered the effects of production shutdowns over the last two years because of lockdowns across Europe and Asia, but it led to demand backlogs that allowed chip companies to raise prices. Although those unique market features have begun to resolve, Cohu finds itself with the largest demand backlog on record because it continued to win new customers into the closing stages of 2021.

  • How high can the Fed hike interest rates before a recession hits? This chart suggests a low threshold.

    The Federal Reserve is expected to raise its policy rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday, potentially kicking off a series of outsized hikes this summer.