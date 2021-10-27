Volkswagen labour leader lashes out at CEO ahead of board meeting

FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen ID.6 X is displayed ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen's labour leader took aim at Chief Executive Herbert Diess, accusing him of not taking an interest in workers' concerns and rekindling a long-standing conflict ahead of a supervisory board meeting on Wednesday.

Emotions at Europe's largest carmaker are running high ever since Diess told a supervisory board meeting last month that the company could lose 30,000 jobs if it transitioned too slowly to electric vehicles.

The comments on Wednesday by Daniela Cavallo -- who became Volkswagen's works council head this year and replaced Bernd Osterloh, a fierce opponent of Diess -- mark a fresh low point in a relationship that has for years been fraught with conflict.

They come after it became clear that Diess, who is aggressively pushing Volkswagen to catch up and overtake Tesla, would not take part in a staff meeting scheduled for Nov. 4 and instead meet with investors and politicians in the United States.

"The reason for the cancellation is telling. Herbert Diess is preferring Wall Street investors over the company's workforce - this behaviour is unprecedented in the history of our group and once again shows that even in times of crisis the group chief executive has no empathy or sense for the situation of the workforce," Cavallo said.

"He is simply not taking an interest in the concerns of the workforce."

A VW spokesperson said Diess' U.S. trip had been planned for some time and could not be rescheduled at short notice. Diess, meantime, has invited staff at Volkswagen's Wolfsburg plant to a Q&A session on Oct. 28, the day of third-quarter results.

The conflict is expected to be discussed at a supervisory board meeting scheduled for later on Wednesday, which will centre around the carmaker's investment plans for the next five years. Those are scheduled to be agreed on Nov. 12.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Fiat Chrysler nears plea deal in U.S. emissions fraud probe - sources

    (Reuters) -Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is nearing an agreement to plead guilty to criminal conduct to resolve a multiyear emissions fraud probe surrounding Ram pickup trucks and Jeep sport-utility vehicles with diesel engines, people familiar with the matter said. FCA lawyers and U.S. Justice Department officials are brokering a plea deal that could be unveiled in coming weeks and include financial penalties totaling between $250 million and $300 million, the people said. Such a resolution with FCA, which is now part of Stellantis NV, would come more than four years after Volkswagen AG pleaded guilty to criminal charges https://www.reuters.com/article/us-volkswagen-emissions/volkswagen-pleads-guilty-in-u-s-court-in-diesel-emissions-scandal-idUSKBN16H1W4 to resolve its own diesel-emissions scandal involving nearly 600,000 vehicles.It would also mark the final significant chapter in the government crackdown on automakers' emissions practices that was precipitated by Volkswagen's deception, which became known as "Dieselgate."

  • An all-electric Range Rover is coming in 2024

    Land Rover plans to add an all-electric Range Rover to its lineup in 2024, the brand said Tuesday. The announcement was made alongside its reveal of the 2022 Range Rover, the redesigned fifth generation of its luxury SUV that is loaded with tech, features an electrical architecture to support over-the-air software updates and sits on a new flexible architecture that will be the basis of the brand's future models, including plug-in hybrid and electric variants. Land Rover didn't disclose many details about this upcoming EV.

  • GM, Ford results likely to reflect chip shortage's varying impacts on sector

    General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are likely to show investors both the positive and negative financial impacts of the global semiconductor chip shortage when the U.S. automakers report third-quarter results on Wednesday. GM and Ford have had to bring some assembly lines to a halt for lack of semiconductors, and contend with rising costs for other parts and raw materials as well as shipping. Lost production and rising supply-chain costs put pressure on profit margins.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]

  • Jack Ma Tours Netherlands in Farming Technology Quest, SCMP Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma, the co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., is visiting research institutions in the Netherlands to further his interest in agriculture-related technology, South China Morning Post reported Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutMeet

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Stalls, Donald Trump Stock DWAC Dives; Microsoft, Google, AMD Earnings In Focus

    The market rally and leading stocks gave up early gains. Trump stock DWAC dived. Microsoft, AMD and Google beat views late.

  • Next-Gen Mazda Miata Reportedly Gaining Skyactiv-X Hybrid Setup

    A new report from Autocar claims that the next Miata will feature the Skyactiv-X four-cylinder with a mild-hybrid system.

  • 4 Top Auto Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The automotive industry is as big as ever, even while going through some rapid and significant changes.

  • Bugatti begins winding down Chiron production

    Bugatti's stunningly powerful Chiron has almost reached the end of the line. While the standard model is sold out, there are still some Pur Sport and Super Sport build slots available for buyers who want to add the hypercar to their collection before it sprints off into the sunset. Developed to replace the Veyron, the Chiron was unveiled at the 2016 edition of the Geneva auto show with a 1,500-horsepower, quad-turbocharged W16 engine mounted behind the passenger compartment.

  • GM, Ford 'safer bets' than Tesla -investor

    Tesla has the lead in the electric market but General Motors and Ford are pouring billions into the technology to upgrade proven best-sellers like the Ford F-150 truck and GM's Cadillac Escalade with plug-in versions, says Kramer.She fears Tesla's stock is headed for a crash back to earth.Kramer made her remarks after Hertz announced Monday that it would buy 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, sending Tesla shares to a record high.GM and Ford are scheduled to release third-quarter results on Wednesday.

  • Elon Musk criticizes Democrats' billionaire tax plan

    Tesla founder Elon Musk on Monday evening criticized a Democratic tax proposal that would target American billionaires to fund a safety-net expansion.

  • New additions coming to Lookout Pass and Discovery Ski Area, as ski season approaches

    New additions coming to Lookout Pass and Discovery Ski Area, as ski season approaches

  • Glass Bottle and Alcohol Shortage

    WRTV's Stephanie Wade reports. Shortages are limiting your choices when you go out to eat, or even shop. That includes liquor stores and distilleries, that's impacting alcohol sales in Indiana.

  • Brookside businesses battle product and staffing shortages ahead of the holiday season

    Brookside businesses battle product and staffing shortages ahead of the holiday season

  • Auto Retail Industry Going Great Guns: 4 Stocks to Bet on

    The Zacks Auto Retail and Whole Sales industry participants like LAD, AN, GPI, and SAH look poised to capitalize on strong vehicle demand and rapid digitization.