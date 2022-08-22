Volkswagen Lines Up Tariff-Friendly Battery Supplies in Deal With Canada

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Nienaber
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Olaf Scholz
    Olaf Scholz
    German politician and 9th Federal Chancellor of Germany

(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG and Mercedes-Benz Group AG have sealed agreements with Canada to secure access to raw materials such as nickel, cobalt and lithium for battery production, according to people familiar with the accords.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The memorandums of understanding will be signed Tuesday in Toronto, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in attendance, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

VW’s agreement is designed to shorten supply chains for its facilities in the US and avoid difficulties linked to tariffs and tax regulations, said one of the people. The move has partly been prompted by new rules that US President Joe Biden signed into law last week, the person added.

A spokesperson for VW said the carmaker and its dedicated unit for its battery business, called PowerCo, are working on ramping up their battery activities, “especially reliable and sustainable supply chains.”

“This holds true for the very promising North American market as well,” the spokesperson said by email. A spokesperson for Mercedes declined to comment.

The Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act allows consumers to continue getting as much as $7,500 in tax credits for electric vehicles if manufacturers meet new content requirements. Minerals must be extracted from or processed in countries the US has a free trade agreement with, and a large percentage of battery components need to be manufactured or assembled in North America.

Automakers including VW, Mercedes and Stellantis NV have embarked on ambitious plans to make batteries. VW is planning six facilities in Europe alone, while Mercedes has joined Stellantis in a 7 billion-euro ($7 billion) battery venture and is pursuing a total of eight facilities globally.

VW is also considering setting up an in-house battery cell manufacturing operation in North America, Johan De Nysschen, chief operating officer of Volkswagen of America, said in June.

The goal would be to ease a coming battery shortage by supplementing suppliers with its own production, De Nysschen said in an interview at the company’s new battery testing lab in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The board was still weighing the idea, and no final decision had been made, he added.

A business delegation including VW Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess is traveling with Scholz on his Canada trip, his first there since he took office at the end of last year. Diess, who will be replaced as CEO on Sept. 1, said last month that the company was looking at sites for a US battery facility that would supply packs to its auto plant in Chattanooga.

Scholz will hold several meetings with Trudeau as the Group of Seven and NATO partners move to deepen cooperation in areas including energy and security.

The German leader, who is also accompanied by Economy Minister Robert Habeck, wants to enlist Canada to help Europe’s biggest economy reduce its reliance on Russia for energy and raw materials.

Canada “has similar rich natural resources as Russia -- with the difference that it is a reliable democracy,” Scholz told reporters during the flight over.

“This opens up new fields of cooperation,” he added. “We want to cooperate closely, especially when it comes to building a hydrogen economy.”

(Updates with Mercedes accord, VW comment starting in first paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Drone attack on Russia’s naval base in Ukraine’s occupied Crimea region

    Moscow dismisses attacks as psychological, not capable of inflicting harm

  • Gary Busey charged with criminal sexual conduct during Monster-Mania convention in New Jersey

    Detectives have charged the actor with two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact, and one count of harassment.

  • Singtel Readies $300 Million Sale of Cyber Security Arm Trustwave, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is moving forward with a planned sale of its cyber security business Trustwave Holdings Inc. that could raise about $200 million to $300 million, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyUS

  • Make These 4 Moves if You're Relying On a Credit Card During High Inflation

    While credit cards are convenient, it can be easy to accumulate credit card debt if you're not cautious -- and expensive debt like this can quickly worsen your financial situation. Luckily, there are ways to use credit cards to your advantage without falling into costly debt. Credit card usage is on the rise.

  • WaPo’s Sullivan: Media must show that electing Trump again ‘would be dangerous’

    The Washington Post’s departing media columnist Margaret Sullivan wrote in her final column on Sunday that journalists need to deploy “fearless straight talk,” such as making clear the stakes of re-electing former President Donald Trump. “Journalists certainly shouldn’t shill for Trump’s 2024 rivals — whoever they may be — but they have to be willing…

  • Indiana’s Republican governor leads latest US delegation to Taiwan

    Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) arrived in Taiwan on Sunday, leading the latest U.S. delegation to the self-governing island amid heightened tensions with China following Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) visit earlier this month. Holcomb’s office said the delegation, which includes state and Purdue University officials, would meet with Taiwanese officials during a two-day trip to…

  • Paytm Billionaire CEO Wins Resounding Vote to Stay in Charge

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire founder of Paytm emerged unscathed in a crucial test of investor confidence, with a forceful majority of shareholders voting to keep him at the helm of the fintech pioneer that made one of the worst market debuts in Indian history.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Reven

  • Back to school, with panic buttons: The post-Uvalde scramble

    Melissa Lee comforted her son and daughter after a student opened fire in their suburban Kansas City high school, wounding an administrator and a police officer stationed there. Then weeks later, she wept for the parents in Uvalde, Texas, who were forced to bury their children after the massacre there in May. She said she was “absolutely” reassured when she learned her district had since purchased one of the panic-alert systems gaining traction nationwide amid a surge in school violence that includes shootings and fights. The technology, featuring wearable panic buttons or mobile phone apps, enables teachers to notify each other and police in the event of an emergency.

  • Rice, Lithium and Metals at Risk in China’s Extreme Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- Drought and power curtailments across a swath of southern China are threatening supplies of everything from grains and aluminum to battery materials used in electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go Broke

  • German Power Hits Record 700 Euros as Gas Fears Ratchet Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas surged to about 15 times the average summer time price and power smashed through records as the threat of Russian supply cuts ripped through the market and threatened to push the German economy into recession.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Tri

  • ELAINE HARRIS SPEARMAN COMMENTARY: Trump still fueling the fires with lies

    I ask a rhetorical question: What if former President Barack Obama had left the White House with what appears not to be at least 25 to 30 boxes of documents that are reportedly rife with classified information?

  • US oil exports to China and India jump as American crude heads overseas at a record pace

    Biden's releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves have led to more barrels heading to Asia and Europe.

  • 'No More Conversations' With Russia if Trial of Ukrainian POWs Goes Ahead, Zelensky Says

    Kyiv will cease all negotiations with the Kremlin if authorities in Donetsk proceed with a trial of Ukrainian POWs captured after the fall of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an August 21 address.Calling the planned trial “absolutely disgusting and absurd”, Zelensky said that if it went ahead his government’s response would be “absolutely clear”.“If this despicable show trial takes place, if our people are brought into this scenery in violation of all agreements, all international rules … this will be the line beyond which any negotiations are impossible,” the president said. “There will be no more conversations.”Zelensky said he had spoken to other world leaders about Ukraine’s position, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.“[Ukraine] will not tolerate tormenting about whom only one thing can be said: they are heroes of their homeland, they defended the freedom of their people from invaders on their land,” Zelensky said. “Even in times of war, there must be rules.”Footage shared on Telegram earlier this month showed Russian occupying forces undertaking construction work on and around Mariupol’s Chamber Philharmonic Hall, where the trial is reportedly planned to take place. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful

  • Zelensky knocks Russian plans to put captured Ukrainians on trial

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said negotiations would be “impossible” with Russia if it holds a trial for captured defenders from Mariupol. Ukraine’s military intelligence arm warned on Friday in a Telegram post that Russia has been remodeling the Mariupol Chamber Philharmonic and installing iron cages in the building for a trial on Wednesday,…

  • WATCH: Josh Allen scores on deep ball in likely only preseason action

    Same old Josh for the #Bills:

  • This brain surgery is a last chance, and there’s only one place in Memphis to get it

    Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis is one of two Tennessee hospitals offering the GammaTile procedure, which gives brain tumor patients another option.

  • WATCH: Social media video shows Richmond officer’s fiancée walk down aisle at hospital

    Richmond officer Seara Burton’s fiancée posted a video on her TikTok page showing an emotion-filled moment for the couple.

  • China steps up easing, cuts lending benchmarks to revive faltering economy

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China cut its benchmark lending rate and lowered the mortgage reference by a bigger margin on Monday, adding to last week's easing measures, as Beijing boosts efforts to revive an economy hobbled by a property crisis and a resurgence of COVID cases. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) is walking a tight rope in its efforts to revive growth. Offering too much of stimulus could add to inflation pressures and risk capital flight as the Federal Reserve and other economies raise interest rates aggressively.

  • Gas crisis sends euro back below parity against dollar

    The euro briefly fell back below parity against a robust dollar on Monday and was languishing at five-week lows, weighed down by concern that a three-day halt to European gas supplies later this month will exacerbate an energy crisis. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of peers, surged to a mid-July high as Federal Reserve officials reiterated an aggressive monetary tightening stance ahead of the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium this week. The euro and sterling bore the brunt of the selling pressure against the dollar after Russia announced late on Friday a three-day halt to European gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline at the end of this month.

  • McDonald's reshapes board as longtime member Penrose retires

    McDonald’s is reshaping its board, including the exit of a board member recently targeted by activist investor Carl Icahn over how pigs used in the chain’s food are treated. Sheila Penrose, who is retiring, has been a McDonald's board member for 15 years. Billionaire Carl Icahn nominated two alternative board candidates earlier this year in an attempt to force changes at the world's biggest burger chain over how it sources the pork used in its bacon cheeseburgers and sausage patties.