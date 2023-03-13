Volkswagen Picks Ontario, Canada For Its First Overseas Battery Cell Plant

Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) said its first overseas gigafactory for cell manufacturing will be established in St. Thomas, Ontario.

After Salzgitter and Valencia, this will be the third Group-owned plant worldwide and battery company PowerCo's first cell factory in North America.

It will equip the Group brand's BEVs in the region with battery cells and is part of a larger plan agreed upon with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in August last year.

Also Read : Volkswagen Plans To Build Own US Plant For Scout Brand

The start of production in the gigafactory is planned for 2027.

"With the decisions for cell production in Canada and a Scout site in South Carolina we're fast-forwarding the execution of our North American strategy," said Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume.

Also Read : Volkswagen Said To Slash ID.3 Prices To Take On Tesla Model Y

Price Action : VWAGY shares are trading higher by 0.25% at $18.36 on the last check Monday.

Photo Via Company

