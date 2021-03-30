Volkswagen poised to change its name to 'Voltswagen' as it invests in electric vehicles

Nathan Bomey, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Volkswagen’s American division appears poised to change its name to "Voltswagen," switching the "k" to a "t" in a nod toward the automaker’s investment in electric vehicles.

The German automaker's announcement on the change appeared briefly on its media site Monday before it was removed, having apparently been released before it was ready for an official rollout.

Volkswagen spokesperson Brendan Bradley declined to comment Monday.

But VW was not hacked, the announcement is not a joke, it's not a marketing ploy and the plan is for the change to be made permanent, said a person familiar with the company’s plans on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The news release, which was dated April 29 when it was accidentally posted, was published March 29 before it was ready to be distributed, the person said. A USA TODAY reporter noticed the announcement on VW's website and saved it before it was removed.

Could these vehicles make a comeback?: GM, Dodge, Plymouth cars offer opportunity

Consumer Reports: These are the 10 most and least reliable 2021 cars, trucks and SUVs

In the errantly published news release, the automaker said that “more than a name change, ‘Voltswagen’ is a public declaration of the company’s future-forward investment in e-mobility.”

“The new name and branding symbolize the highly-charged forward momentum Voltswagen has put in motion, pursuing a goal of moving all people point-to-point with EVs,” the automaker said in the release.

According to the announcement, electric models would get an exterior badge with the name “Voltswagen,” while gas-powered vehicles will have the standard “VW” badge. It was not immediately clear Monday whether any details of the plan are still subject to change.

The move would signal a significant pivot for the world’s second-largest automaker, whose U.S. division dates to 1955. It would also come after several competitors, including General Motors and Volvo, recently announced plans to eventually phase out gas vehicles.

“We might be changing out our K for a T, but what we aren't changing is this brand’s commitment to making best-in-class vehicles for drivers and people everywhere,” VW of America CEO Scott Keogh said in the news release.

Volkswagen showed off their concept I.D. Buzz, a cross between the vintage VW Microbus and a 21st century EV vehicle at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Nov. 29, 2017.
Volkswagen showed off their concept I.D. Buzz, a cross between the vintage VW Microbus and a 21st century EV vehicle at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Nov. 29, 2017.

The change would also further distance VW from the diesel emissions scandal that sullied its reputation, harmed the environment, hurt public health and led to penalties of more than $30 billion as well as criminal charges.

The announcement would also coincide with the arrival of the brand-new Volkswagen ID.4, the automaker’s first long-range electric SUV sold in the U.S. It’s part of a new lineup of electric cars under the ID sub-brand, including the forthcoming revival of the VW microbus.

The company plans to launch more than 70 electric vehicles worldwide by 2029 and sell 1 million by 2025. VW and its related brands, including Audi and Porsche, sold more than 9 million vehicles of all kinds globally in 2020, making it a close second to Toyota, though it previously held the No. 1 title for several years.

While VW is known to many Americans as the maker of small vehicles like the Beetle car and the Passat sedan, the brand has pivoted in recent years toward larger models, investing heavily in SUVs like the midsize Tiguan and the three-row Atlas.

You can follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey and subscribe to our free Daily Money newsletter here for personal finance tips and business news every Monday through Friday morning.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Voltswagen or Volkswagen? VW poised to change name in EV pivot

Recommended Stories

  • LB Eric Wilson ranks as 4th-best free agent still available

    After starting 15 games last season, Wilson has yet to sign with a team.

  • A Soviet-era legacy, Lada cars awaken passions for Cubans

    All are descriptions heard about the old Russian-built Lada cars cruising the roads in Cuba, where it is common to see a driver standing next to the raised hood of one pondering what has gone wrong this time. At the end of last year, a handful of owners founded the Lada Cuba Club and in less than four months it has about 140 members who meet for social activities like donating blood, assisting each other when breakdowns happen or just trading quick-fix tricks and parts. “It has always been said that the Lada is the Cuban’s car,” Carlos Rodríguez, a 29-year-old craftsman who heads the club, told The Associated Press.

  • Stimulus checks: Delayed payments for millions of Americans expected to land next week

    Millions of Social Security and other federal benefits recipients who are still waiting on their stimulus checks will have their payments processed in the next week, according to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

  • Electric vehicles to dominate line up at Toyota's Lexus by 2025

    Lexus, a luxury auto brand owned by Toyota Motor Corp, said on Tuesday it plans to introduce 20 new or improved models by 2025, of which more than 10 will be electric. Electrified models such as battery electric vehicles (BEV), plug-in hybrids and hybrid electric cars will be introduced, the company said in a statement. Lexus also unveiled a BEV concept car, the "LF-Z Electrified", which will include features such as a new four-wheel driving force control technology.

  • Philippines sees 10,000 new COVID-19 cases as tight curbs return to capital

    The Philippine passed the 10,000 mark for new daily coronavirus infections for the first time on Monday and put its capital region back on one of its toughest levels of lockdown, to try to tackle a spike in cases that is testing its healthcare capacity. Manila and surrounding provinces were put back under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the highest tier in its containment protocols, for the first time since May 2020 to try to quell the surge in cases, despite inroads late last year towards controlling its epidemic. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday allowed the private sector to import vaccines to boost supply and help reopen the economy.

  • This New Motorized Baby Yoda Toy Can Eat, Move, And Interact With You

    The closest you’ll get to hanging out with Grogu himself.

  • Who Owns Which Car Brands?

    The auto industry has a very confusing family tree. The past decade has seen partnerships, sales, separations, bankruptcies, and entire divisions killed off, making it difficult to keep up with w...

  • Recycling startup Redwood Materials is partnering with Proterra to supply EV battery materials sustainably

    A growing number of companies have emerged over the last few years determined to reduce waste in the electric vehicle battery market. Chief among these is recycling firm Redwood Materials, which has quickly expanded since its launch in 2017 by Tesla co-founder JB Straubel to become the largest lithium-ion battery recycler in North America. Now the firm is teaming up with electric commercial vehicle manufacturer Proterra in a deal that may help boost the domestic battery supply chain.

  • Rolls-Royce looks to the future with start of UltraFan build

    Rolls-Royce said it had started building its new greener UltraFan engine and aims to have the first demonstrator model completed by the end of the year, in what it hopes will be a boost to both it and the environment. It hopes the UltraFan, which it describes as the world's largest aero-engine, could deliver a 25% fuel efficiency improvement compared with the first generation of its Trent engine. Some analysts have speculated that UltraFan, a geared gas turbine, could be overtaken by new low-carbon technologies.

  • Farmers offered £25 to find dead badgers, as government launch study to try and end culling

    Farmers have been offered £25 to find dead badgers as the government launches a study to try to end culling. Ministers have promised to end new badger cull licences by 2022, meaning that tens of thousands of the animals could still be killed before these permits expire. Thousands of badgers are killed each year because they spread bovine tuberculosis to cows, threatening farmers' herds. In the last year, 27,000 cattle were slaughtered because of the disease. Now, officials hope to find where in the country badgers carry the disease as they decide where to grant new cull licences. In a U-Turn from policies under previous Conservative administrations, Boris Johnson's government has been vocally keen to end the cull, and move towards vaccinations instead. Conservative campaigners including environment minister Lord Goldsmith and Carrie Symonds, fiancee of the Prime Minister, have long campaigned for the cull to end, and argued that it is unpopular among voters. Farmers in Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Hampshire and East Sussex, collectively known as the southern edge area, are being urged to take part. The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) is hoping to start the scheme in spring 2021 and end it in 2022. They want to collect a number of fresh, found-dead badger carcasses, and are particularly interested in those killed on roads in these counties.

  • S&P 500 ends nearly flat as banks warn of losses

    The S&P 500 ended nearly flat on Monday, with bank shares falling amid warnings of potential losses - to the tune of billions of dollars - from a hedge fund's default on margin calls.Still, optimism over the economy limited the day's declines with the Dow rising roughly 100 points while the S&P slipped and the Nasdaq fell.Nomura and Credit Suisse face billions in losses after a U.S. investment fund, named by sources as Archegos Capital, defaulted on margin calls, putting investors on edge about who else might have been caught in the situation.Susan Schmidt - Aviva Investors' head of U.S. equities - says so far this is a contained event. "Everyone immediately jumps to concerns over the ripple effect, how does this ripple through the rest of the market. Right now we do seem to think this is an isolated event. You're going to have interim dislocation but things should right themselves and that's because we have a contained event. We have a hedge fund that was highly leveraged and we're seeing positions unwind as a result."Media companies such as Discovery, ViacomCBS plus the U.S.-listed shares of Baidu, all linked to Archegos, ended lower, extending recent losses.Meanwhile shares of planemaker Boeing rose - helping lift the Dow - after the company said on Monday it sold 100 new 737 MAX-7 jets to long-time customer Southwest Airlines, in its biggest order win since the aircraft's safety ban was lifted in the U.S. last year.

  • Score Media and Caesars Entertainment To Provide Sports Betting In Illinois

    Score Media and Gaming Inc’s (NASDAQ: SCR) mobile sportsbook app, theScore Bet, will be available in Illinois later this year, the company announced Monday. What Happened: Under a ten-year agreement with Caesars Entertainment Inc’s (NASDAQ: CZR) Harrah’s Joliet Hotel & Casino, Score Media will launch its sports betting app in Illinois in the second quarter of 2021. Illinois marks the fifth state, after New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana and Iowa, where Score Media will have a presence. Under the agreement Score Media will pay Caesars a percentage of the revenue generated from its mobile app and reimburse Caesars for some costs such as licensing fees. After the first 10-year agreement comes to a close, the companies will look at renewing their partnership for an additional 10-year term. Why It Matters: After listing on the Nasdaq on Feb. 25 and generating $186.3 million gross proceeds through a public offering, this is Score Media’s first announced expansion. Score Media plans to move into nine more U.S. states and into Canada when sports betting becomes legal later this year. Illinois was not included in Score Media’s expansion plans in its agreement with Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN). The partnership with Caesars could give Score Media access to a number of additional states where Caesars operates and Penn National does not. “Gaining market access to Illinois is a significant development that will bring our award-winning mobile sportsbook to one of the most populous states,” said John Levy, chairman and CEO of Score Media. “Caesars is a giant in the casino-entertainment industry and we’re thrilled to have reached this agreement to extend theScore Bet’s footprint into another key new market.” (Photo: Score Media) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDave Portnoy's Rise As A 'FinTwit' InfluencerESE Entertainment Plans NFTs Tied To New Motor Sport Platform© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Biden task force to probe science manipulation under Trump

    In a letter to federal agencies, the panel aims to “prevent improper political interference in the conduct of scientific research."

  • Teen who recorded George Floyd's death tearfully testified she stays up nights apologizing to him for not saving his life

    "It wasn't right," Darnella Frazier said, describing George Floyd's death. "He was suffering. He was in pain."

  • A new 'Game of Thrones' Broadway play might finally show fans how Jon Snow's parents fell in love

    The Tourney of Harrenhal is a legendary event where Prince Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark supposedly met for the first time.

  • Joey Logano wins historic NASCAR dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway

    Logano held off Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Denny Hamlin on a late-race restart sprint to win the first dirt track Cup race in more than a half century.

  • Czech billionaire Kellner killed in Alaska helicopter crash

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -Petr Kellner, the Czech Republic's richest man and founder of investment group PPF, was killed in a helicopter crash on a skiing trip in Alaska. Kellner, 56, was among the five, including the pilot, killed on Saturday in the crash near Knik Glacier northeast of Anchorage, Alaska State Troopers said. Kellner, who avoided public attention, was featured in one PPF annual report on a snowboard.

  • Manchester City's top striker Sergio Aguero is leaving after 10 years

    Aguero helped lead Man. City to four Premier League championships, scoring 257 goals during his time with the team.

  • Stranded Suez ship is finally freed

    The massive cargo ship that's been blocking the Suez Canal since last has week has finally been freed, and the huge backlog of other vessels - hundreds of them - waiting to pass through is starting to move again.That's according to the canal authority on Monday.The 430-yard-behemoth, known as the Ever Given, became stuck diagonally across a southern section of the canal in high winds on the 23rd of March when it ran aground, blocking a trade route which is used by about 15% of the world’s shipping traffic for six days, and costing the canal $14-$15 million a day. Marcus Baker is the head of marine and cargo at Marsh Incorporated. He says it highlights the importance - and vulnerability - of the world’s global supply chain."I mean, this is a very significant maritime artery, one of only two major canals in the world that operate in this way in terms of moving ships from one ocean to another.""Now, you've got to remember that 90% of the world's goods are moved by ship. That's why the maritime industry is still so incredibly important for global trade. So any blockage of any kind that delays things has an unprecedented impact on global trade, and that's exactly what we've seen in the last week."The Suez Canal Authority's chairman, Admiral Osama Rabie, has said that investigations will show that the organization wasn't responsible for the incident.After dredging and excavation work over the weekend, rescue workers from the authority and a team from Dutch firm Smit Salvage succeeded in partially refloating the ship earlier on Monday using tug boats, according to marine and shipping sources.The Ever Given is now being moved to a lake that sits along the canal for inspection.Admiral Rabie has also said it could take from two-and-a-half to three days to clear the traffic jam of other ships. Shipping group Maersk said the knock-on effects on global shipping could take weeks or months to unravel.

  • Today's the last day to shop Away luggage's second sale ever—here's what to buy

    Away luggage is currently discounted by 30% for the retailer's second-ever surprise sale—find out what to buy here.