Volkswagen Previews Faster ID.7 Model With ID.X Performance Concept

Just a week after showing a first look at how the brand's signature performance car will go electric, Volkswagen has debuted another concept illustrating its electric performance goals. This one is based on the ID.7, a flagship sedan unveiled in April.

The concept is called ID.X Performance, although the basic car underneath is clearly an ID.7. As you might expect from a modern performance EV concept, the ID.X Performance is headlined by a dual-motor system producing 551 hp over an all-wheel drive setup. Both the function of its dual-motor setup and the rear differential are controlled on a secondary display beneath the larger main interface. That is a notable change from the current Golf R, which buries dynamic controls behind a confounding series of menus that, in some cases, actually requires finding and selecting the correct portions of a 3D model of the car. Given that the screen is apparently dedicated to such controls, it would hopefully be an improvement.

ravir film / Volkswagen

On the exterior, the ID.X Performance is differentiated from the less wild ID.7 base model by a massive rear wing mounted on the car's relatively small decklid. The ID.X Performance sits an aggressive 2.3 inches lower than the standard ID.7, with wider 265 wheels underneath black accented fender flares. Both the front splitter and rear diffuser are carbon, adding to a touring car-like look.

Volkswagen plans to use the GTX badge on its performance EVs, so expect the ID.X Performance to act as a preview of either an ID.7 GTX or a more extreme variant, something like the car's equivalent to a Golf R. If an ID.7 based on the concept ever makes production, and if it looks anything like this when that production actually starts, it will be among the most aggressive-looking EVs on the road.

