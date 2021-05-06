Volkswagen profits jump as China leads pandemic rebound

·1 min read

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen Group's after-tax profit rebounded strongly to 3.4 billion euros ($4.1 billion) in the first three months of the year as sales rebounded in China, the company's largest single market, and as customers went for the more profitable models in the company's lineup. Sales of electrified cars more than doubled.

The first-quarter profit figure improved from 517 million euros in the same period of 2020, when the pandemic caused dealerships and factories to close.

Sales revenues in the first quarter of 2021 rose by 13% to 62.3 billion euros, boosted by a strong rebound of 61.4 percent in unit sales as China reopened after being hard-hit by the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020.

The Wolfsburg, Germany-based group raised its outlook for profitability for the year, saying operating returns on sales would reach 5.5% to 7.0%. The company said it expected sales to customers would be “significantly up” from the previous year, assuming successful containment of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said Thursday its cash position improved to 29.6 billion euros, money it can use to invest in new technologies and drive its push into electric vehicles and transportation-related services. Sales of electric cars, both battery-only and battery-internal combustion hybrids, more than doubled in the first three months over the previous year period, to 133,000 vehicles. Overall, Volkswagen sold 2.4 million vehicles in the quarter, up 21%.

In addition to its namesake brand, Volkswagen Group includes luxury automakers Porsche and Audi, as well as SEAT and Skoda.

Recommended Stories

  • Covid: US backs waiver on vaccine patents to boost supply

    Supporters say the move would increase vaccine production but the pharmaceutical industry disagrees.

  • A GOP-backed auditing group in Maricopa County is burrowing through ballots in search of bamboo fibers and Chinese paper to prove a far-fetched theory votes were flown in from Asia

    Workers at the Arizona recount are looking into an absurd theory that some 40,000 Biden ballots actually contain Chinese bamboo fibers. They believe signs of the fibers would prove that the ballots actually came from Asia.

  • Pentagon tracking path of falling Chinese rocket

    The Pentagon said Wednesday it's tracking the uncontrolled descent of the Long March-5B Y2 rocket that carried a Chinese Space Station module to orbit last week.Details: Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the rocket's debris was expected to return to Earth "somewhere around" May 8 and that the U.S. Space Command has said "almost the entire body of the rocket" remains intact. "It's too soon to know exactly where it's going to come down," he added.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOur thought bubble, via Axios' Miriam Kramer: This isn't the first time a rocket or spacecraft launched by China's space agency has come down to Earth uncontrolled. Space watchers also played a waiting game as China’s Tiangong-1 space station came back through the atmosphere in 2018, eventually burning up above the Pacific Ocean.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Britain and US pledge to 'preserve freedom of the seas' before huge operation in Indo-Pacific

    Britain and America's navy chiefs said they were "operating in lockstep to preserve the freedom of the seas" as they met in Washington on Tuesday before a massive joint deployment to the Indo-Pacific region. The UK's First Sea Lord, Admiral Tony Radakin, said the deployment of the new Carrier Strike Group (CSG) was a testament to the strength of the special relationship "in an increasingly contested world", as well as a recognition of the economic advantages of the region. The programme represents the UK's biggest deployment of maritime and air power since the Falklands war. Adml Radakin said Britain plans to increase its naval presence in the Indo-Pacific region in the wake of the recent integrated defence and security review. The defence review, which was published in March, identified China and Russia as two key global adversaries. "We see China as being a challenge and a competitor," Adml Radakin told reporters at Washington's Navy Yard on Wednesday. "I think when we talk about a tilt to the Indo-Pacific, it's about recognising the economic weight here. By 2040 to 2050, 40 per cent of the world's GDP is going to be harbored in that region.

  • South Carolina House votes to bring back firing squad in order to jump-start executions

    The bill would require death row inmates to choose between being shot by firing squad or electrocuted amid the state's lack of lethal injections.

  • Divorce is usually caused by one of the '3 i's,' therapists say. Here's what they are, and how they destroy a marriage.

    Conflict caused by incompatibility or irreconcilable differences can impact a couple over the course of their marriage, therapist Tess Brigham said.

  • Pfizer, Moderna shares plummet after Biden administration backs a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver

    The United States will advocate for waiving COVID-19 vaccine patent protections in discussions with the World Trade Organization, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced Wednesday. The Biden administration "believes strongly in intellectual property protections," Tai said in a statement, but the White House will back the waiver given the "extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic." The administration has faced pressure to support the measure, which is aimed at increasing vaccinations around the world — especially in countries experiencing a surge in infections, like India — without having to rely solely on exports. These extraordinary times and circumstances of call for extraordinary measures. The US supports the waiver of IP protections on COVID-19 vaccines to help end the pandemic and we’ll actively participate in @WTO negotiations to make that happen. pic.twitter.com/96ERlboZS8 — Ambassador Katherine Tai (@AmbassadorTai) May 5, 2021 Proponents were pleased with the news, but shortly after Tai's announcement, stocks of pharmaceutical companies that have produced vaccines, including Moderna and Pfizer, plummeted. I seems the Biden administration has decided to throw its weight behind a patent waiver on Covid vaccines. This is what it's doing to the vaccine makers' share prices. pic.twitter.com/zwh4Aekmvj — Kiran Stacey (@kiranstacey) May 5, 2021 It remains unclear if the protections will actually be waived since all 164 members of the WTO will need to agree on the matter, but backing from the U.S. should certainly move the needle. More stories from theweek.comAmerica's nervous breakdown is right on scheduleThe DNC is reportedly preparing for a potential 2024 presidential run from MyPillow's Mike LindellThe GOP puts all its eggs in one dangerous basket

  • Salvage crews removing fuel from capsized lift boat

    Salvage crews have begun removing fuel from a lift boat that capsized off the Louisiana coast in a storm last month, the Coast Guard said Wednesday. The Guard said in a news release Wednesday that the work started on Monday after salvage crews arrived over the weekend at the site 7 miles (11 kilometers) off the coast and familiarized themselves with the equipment. A Coast Guard spokesperson, Petty officer Nicole Groll, said the salvage crews are focusing on removing the fuel from the tank above the water line and then they'll get the fuel from tanks below the water line.

  • Rep. Liz Cheney says House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy 'changed his story' on the Capitol riot

    In a scathing op-ed published Wednesday, Rep. Liz Cheney described how continued GOP support for Trump is "immensely harmful."

  • Biden on GOP move to oust Liz Cheney: 'I don’t understand the Republicans'

    President Biden said Wednesday that he didn't understand Republican efforts in the U.S. House of Representatives to replace Rep. Liz Cheney.

  • Jordana Brewster knows you've likely made the 'Fast and Furious' films into a drinking game - and she supports it

    Jordana Brewster looks back at the legacy of "The Fast and the Furious" during its 20th anniversary and how family became integral to its success.

  • The 7 most anticipated new movie releases in May, from Netflix's 'Army of the Dead' to 'A Quiet Place Part II'

    Netflix will release Zack Snyder's zombie action movie "Army of the Dead" this month, and Paramount will finally debut its "A Quiet Place" sequel.

  • Hong Kong: Joshua Wong jailed over banned Tiananmen vigil

    The Tiananmen vigil commemorated the deaths of up to thousands of pro-democracy protesters in China.

  • What it's like to get COVID-19 after a vaccine, according to people who had 'breakthrough' infections

    Karlee Camme, 24, was not sick enough to suspect she had COVID-19 after getting fully vaccinated. She got tested when she lost her sense of smell.

  • Merkel tells Turkey's Erdogan withdrawal of troops from Libya would be 'important signal'

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday that the withdrawal of foreign troops from Libya would be an "important signal" as both leaders vowed to support the new interim government there, a German government spokesman said. Libya's new unity government was sworn in on March 15 from two warring administrations that had ruled eastern and western regions, completing a relatively smooth transition of power after a decade of violent chaos. Turkey had backed the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord against the eastern-based Libyan National Army, which was supported by Russia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and France.

  • Jesy Nelson opens up about her decision to leave Little Mix

    The star felt "miserable" being compared to her bandmates and reached "breaking point" last year.

  • General: China's Africa outreach poses threat from Atlantic

    The top U.S general for Africa is warning that a growing threat from China may come not just from the waters of the Pacific, but from the Atlantic as well. U.S. Gen. Stephen Townsend, in an interview with The Associated Press, said Beijing is looking to establish a large navy port capable of hosting submarines or aircraft carriers on Africa’s western coast. Townsend said China has approached countries stretching from Mauritania to south of Namibia, intent on establishing a naval facility.

  • Netflix's Mark Millar plans to build a streaming superhero universe starting with 'Jupiter's Legacy,' after inspiring some of Marvel's biggest stories

    Comic writer and Millarworld president Mark Millar talked to Insider about Netflix's purchase of his company and its first series, "Jupiter's Legacy."

  • Republicans promote pandemic relief they voted against

    Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., said it pained her to vote against the $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan.” Every Republican in Congress voted against the sweeping pandemic relief bill that President Joe Biden signed into law three months ago. The Republicans' favorite provisions represent a tiny sliver of the massive law, which sent $1,400 checks to millions of Americans, extended unemployment benefits until September, increased the child tax credit, offered housing assistance for millions of low-income Americans and expanded health care coverage.

  • One dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine was highly effective at preventing coronavirus in older people, real-world data from South Korea suggests

    It is not clear from South Korea's data how long protection against COVID-19 from a single shot lasts or the severity of illness it stopped.