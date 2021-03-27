Volkswagen recalls Audi A3s on passenger air bag concerns

Paul Davidson, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Volkswagen is recalling more than 150,000 Audi cars because of concerns that the passenger side airbag might not activate, according to Reuters and Bloomberg reports.

The recall affects Audi A3 cars built between 2015 and 2020, including the Sedan, Etron and Cabriolet models, as well as some S3 Sedans, the Reuters story said, citing a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The air bag might mistakenly be switched off even though the passenger seat is occupied, according to the NHTSA filing, dated March 22, the reports said.

Neither Volkswagen nor NHTSA immediately responded to requests for more information.

Volkswagen will contact the vehicle owners by May 21, and again once there’s a solution.

Chips and cars: Why could you soon pay more for a used car? Computer chip shortages.

Audi A3
Audi A3

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vehicle recall check: Volkswagen recalls Audi A3s on air bag concerns

Recommended Stories

  • Hellcat Powered Jeep Grand Wagon Resto-Render

    Can you imagine how cool this would be to drive?

  • Plan Would Tax Driving By The Mile

    This isn't good for gearheads at all...

  • New satellite images show close up of Ever Given wedged in place

    Newly released satellite images are showing the full scope of the predicament the container ship Ever Given has set before the world stage. The 1,312-foot-long ship was shown with its bow wedged into the western bank at a diagonal across the roughly 656-foot-wide Suez Canal, choking off a crucial maritime trade route in new satellite images released Friday by Maxar Images. The Ever Given, which is operated by the Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corp., towered over several tug boats that lined its port side, and dredging operations continue to try and help remove sand from around the ship's lodged bow. Dredgers had halted efforts to remove the sand from around the bow and tugboats were preparing another attempt at towing the massive ship, Lt. Gen. Osama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, said in a statement Friday night, local time. Previous attempts with tugboats have been unsuccessful, and an earlier attempt Friday to free the boat failed, according to The Associated Press. "It's a complex technical operation" that will require several attempts to free the vessel, Rabei said in a statement about their efforts. About 12% of world trade operates through the canal, though concerns are growing over the impact the maritime traffic jam could have on the cost of goods. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Workers are racing against the clock in an endeavor that is costing the world economy an estimated $400 million in delayed goods for every hour the waterway remains blocked, according to shipping data and news company Lloyd's List. The London-based shipping-news journal estimated that the value of cargo goods passing through the canal every day to be roughly around $9.7 billion -- westbound traffic valuing $5.1 billion daily and eastbound traffic valuing $4.5 billion daily. The vessel has been stuck since Tuesday, March 23, on its way from China to the port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands when it reportedly ran aground amid a severe dust storm that caused high winds and poor visibility in the canal. Capt. Nick Sloane, a maritime salvage expert, told the AP that the job could take up to a week. The job of dislodging the ship had fallen to SMIT Salvage BV, one of the largest salvage companies in the world that provides marine emergency response, wreck removal operations and environmental care services. With high tide expected to come around Sunday or Monday, AccuWeather Meteorologist John Gresiak said dry and mostly clear weather could be expected in the area over the next several days as efforts to free the Ever Given continue. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • You don't need to quarantine after traveling if you're vaccinated, health experts say, but you should still take precautions

    Health experts agree that quarantining after travel might not be necessary if you're vaccinated. But you should still avoid crowds and indoor spaces.

  • US Auto Sales Expected To See Substantial Rise In March Despite Chip Shortage

    U.S. auto sales are expected to rise in March, despite brutal weather conditions and semiconductor chip shortages that have forced automakers to cut production, auto industry consultants J.D. Power and LMC automotive forecast on Friday. What Happened: Retail sales of new vehicles are estimated to reach 1,288,100 units, a 70.7% increase compared with March 2020, and a 9.2% increase compared with March 2019, when adjusted for selling days, the consultancies said. On a sequential basis, that is compared to the previous month, the retail sales of new vehicles are expected to rise about 32%. To put it in context, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and state lockdowns had just started to be seen in March last year forcing the industry experts to revise the retail sales targets significantly lower, implying a lower base, as reported by Reuters at the time. On a quarterly basis, the retail sales of new vehicles are forecast to jump 20.5% to 3,160,500 from a year ago, and a 4.7% increase from the first quarter of 2019. The consultancies said that the ongoing global chip shortage is forcing automakers, who are experiencing supply chain challenges to build their most profitable models first so as to minimize the net effects. Despite limited inventories, consumers are showing a willingness to buy, the report said. The chip shortage has impacted automakers across the globe, including Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO). See Also: How Hyundai Avoided The Chip Shortage Plaguing Tesla, Other Automakers “The strong first-quarter sales performance is despite lean inventories and ongoing disruption to vehicle production. Inventories have been sufficient to meet consumer demand and delivered the opportunity for manufacturers and retailers to sell those vehicles with smaller discounts,” said Thomas King, president of the data and analytics division at J.D. Power. Both retailers and manufacturers are expected to deliver record profits, according to the forecast. The average price of a new vehicle is forecast to rise 7.5% to $37,286 during the month and is also the highest ever for the month of March. “While the slow recovery of fleet sales, coupled with production disruption due to supply chain issues will be a headwind to overall profitability for some manufacturers, the aggregate industry profit performance will be extremely strong.” Why It Matters: A combination of factors including tighter inventory, lower interest rates, disciplined dealer incentives and discounting, in addition to shifting consumer preference for more expensive and profitable trucks and SUVs, are driving prices higher. Most U.S. automakers including General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) and Ford are due to report first-quarter sales volume in early April. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaChip Shortage Leads Ford To Idle F-150 Plant Through SundayChip Shortage Continues To Take Toll With Ford, Nissan Idling Several US Production Sites© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tesla's Touchscreen-Based Gear Selection Doesn't Violate Rules, NHTSA Says

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is always pushing to improve its vehicles in ways never seen before. Earlier this week, we saw the first video showing how to change gears on the refresh Tesla Model S, which no longer has a traditional gear selection stalk like most other vehicles. Tesla hopes that most of the time the car can intelligently select which gear you want, but if the driver wants something different, forward, reverse, or neutral can easily be selected on the screen. Just like with Tesla's yoke steering wheel, some were concerned this new gear selection method wouldn't be allowed due to federal regulations. But in a statement to The Verge, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has confirmed the touchscreen-based controls violate no rules. NHTSA also confirmed Tesla certified compliance for all safety standards. Quote from NHTSA: A properly configured transmission shift control operated by means of a touch screen interface would not violate federal motor vehicle safety standards. Also, Tesla has certified compliance with all applicable safety standards. At this time, there are no known compliance concerns related to the shift control configuration. Although unconfirmed, pictures of the new interior make it seem gear selection is also possible from a button on the steering wheel. It seems customers may have a choice in whether they want to change gears on-screen or with a physical button. In either case, Tesla's goal is that most of the time the car should handle gear switching with no input from the driver. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news. Photo courtesy of Tesla. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla's New Touchscreen-Based Gear Selector Shown On VideoElon Musk Confirms Refreshed Tesla Model S Will Bring Back 7 Seat Option© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 'Potential to exponentially spread this': Spring break partying could lead to spike in coronavirus cases, experts say

    Although some may have immunity from prior infection or the vaccines, the variant B.1.1.7 is quickly becoming the dominant variant in Florida.

  • Zooming out on the Ever Given - these photos from space capture the magnitude of the 1,312-foot vessel

    The Ever Given, a 1,312-foot cargo ship, has been stuck in the Suez Canal since Tuesday. This selection of images show the full magnitude of the situation.

  • ‘They are bragging about donating the money to people who want to take my guns’: MTG rages after losing lawsuit

    Lawsuit settled based on precedent set by decision on Trump’s Twitter account

  • Trump says he didn't listen to Fauci 'because I was doing the opposite of what he was saying' in Fox interview

    Former president calls doctor a “self promoter”

  • CNN must investigate host Chris Cuomo over special Covid-19 tests, says Society of Professional Journalists

    It comes amid increasing scrutiny of the network’s coverage of governor Andrew Cuomo

  • ‘You are strong.’ Vice President Kamala Harris has a message for American women

    Vice President Kamala Harris expresses deep empathy for women digging their way out of the pandemic abyss often carrying family members with them.

  • ‘It was homegrown’: Republican senator laments that the US doesn’t produce its own meth anymore

    ‘The meth version of They Took Our Jobs,’ jokes one social media user

  • Lifetime greenlights ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’

    The Lifetime Network is turning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s split from the royal family into a movie of the week event. Following Oprah Winfrey’s bombshell interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the network has announced the third film in its franchise, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, and this time the story will reveal what ultimately lead the couple to cut royal ties. As theGRIO reported, Harry and Meghan’s candid conversation with Winfrey earlier this month instantly lit up Twitter.

  • Tiger King: Joe Exotic’s husband filing for divorce, saying lack of Trump pardon ‘dashed hopes’

    The Tiger King didn’t just lose his best chance at freedom when Donald Trump’s hotly-anticipated pardon never came, he lost his marriage. Husband Dillon Passage confirmed in a series of Instagram posts on Friday that he was filing for divorce from the Netflix star. Attorney for Mr Exotic, Francisco Hernandez, told TMZ that he is distraught after speaking to him in prison.

  • Texas AG refuses to release texts he sent on day of Capitol riot

    ‘Save America’ rally booked Mr Paxton to speak and covered his travel expenses. His texts and other messages would reveal his real-time reaction to what was going on, but his office is attempting to withhold his records

  • House Democrats introduce ‘DeJoy Act’ in mocking attempt to protect USPS from service cuts

    A group of lawmakers propose ‘Delivering Envelopes Judiciously On-time Year-round Act’ after mail chief unveils service rollbacks

  • What do Miami Dolphins’ draft trades mean for Carolina Panthers?

    The Carolina Panthers’ options for finding the team’s next quarterback continue to be limited.

  • 98% of the New Yorker Union voted in favor of authorizing a strike against Condé Nast

    The New Yorker Union announced it has 98% support to authorize a strike against its publisher, Condé Nast, but has yet to declare a general strike.

  • Trump subjected would-be GOP candidates to ‘Hunger Games’ grilling for endorsement, report says

    Potential Ohio candidates were quizzed around table in side room at West Palm Beach fundraiser