Volkswagen reveals exotic-sounding ID. Space Vizzion electric wagon at Los Angeles Auto Show

Maybe the wagon isn't dead, after all.

Volkswagen, which recently killed off two of the only remaining wagon-style vehicles left in America, may be poised to resurrect the body type.

VW revealed an exotic-sounding new concept electric vehicle called the ID. Space Vizzion at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Tuesday night.

The vehicle is part of VW's series of ID. electric concept vehicles, which provide a preview of the German automaker's multi-billion-dollar strategy to invest in electric cars throughout the world.

For example, the company has resuscitated its long-gone microbus as an electric concept called the ID. Buzz, which is set to arrive in 2022 as a production model.

Next up is the ID. Space Vizzion, which VW describes as a blend between the "aerodynamic design of a Gran Turismo with the spaciousness and versatility of an SUV."

IHS Markit automotive analyst Stephanie Brinley wrote that VW is "demonstrating that the company remains committed to wagons" with the concept.

Is it the real deal? Sometimes concept vehicles are nothing but a vision of what could be, not a blueprint for an actual fit-for-the-road car.

On Tuesday, VW said the concept "previews a potential production car for Europe and North America."

For now, the concept promises 275 horsepower, though it could be fitted with four-wheel-drive for a total of 355 horsepower. It would get up to 300 miles on a single charge of electricity, using the American standards for measuring range.

It's 195.2 inches long, 60.2 inches high, and 74.7 inches wide.

Like most other electric vehicles, it comes with a "frunk," or an extra trunk on the front hood. There's an augmented reality heads-up display. Vehicle information "appears to hover in mid-air," VW said.

The base ID. Space Vizzion is a four-seater, but VW says it could potentially add a third row with three additional seats.

