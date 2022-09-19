Volkswagen sets Porsche IPO at up to 9.4 billion euros

·2 min read

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen has set the price range for the multibillion-euro sale of a minority stake in luxury brand Porsche as its prepares an initial public offering to fund VW's investments in new technologies and businesses including electric cars, software and services.

The German automaker said it aims for a listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Sept. 29 after it places up to 25% of non-voting preferred shares in Porsche AG, maker of the 911 sports car and Cayenne SUV, with investors.

The Qatar Investment Authority has committed to acquire 4.99%, with smaller stakes going to Norges Bank Investment, T. Rowe Price and ADQ.

The price range per preferred share was set at 76.50 euros (dollars) to 82.50 euros, which translates to 8.71 billion to 9.39 billion euros. Porsche’s share capital has been split into 50% preferred and 50% ordinary shares, so that the IPO stake represents 12.5% of the company.

The deal also includes the sale of 25% plus one share of ordinary shares at a 7.5% premium to Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Volkswagen's controlling shareholder representing the Porsche and Piech families.

Under the maximum price, the total reaped by the sale of both preferred and ordinary shares would be 19.5 billion euros, 49% of which would be paid out as a dividend to shareholders while the rest would be available for the company's investment objectives.

Volkswagen has launched a major push into electric vehicles and says future profits will increasingly come from investments in electric cars, software and services as traditional internal combustion cars take a smaller share of the market.

The automaker says the deal will give Porsche more “entrepreneurial autonomy” but that it will continue to fully include Porsche in its financial statements. VW added that existing industrial cooperation between Volkswagen and Porsche would be “comprehensively continued.”

Recommended Stories

  • With Notre Dame’s scoop-and-score called back, college football may have its greatest bad beat of the season

    BAD BEAT OF THE SEASON?!

  • Fresh corn makes a creamy pasta sauce with no cream

    Luckily, a lighter solution lies in peak season for sweet corn, whose high starch content can create a creamy sauce without having to resort to using cream. For this recipe, which is loosely based on one from “Mastering Pasta” by Marc Vetri and David Joachim, cut 3 cups of kernels from the cob (about 3 large or 4 medium ears). Blitzing two of the cups in the blender with chopped scallion whites, a bit of water, salt and pepper makes an easy no-cook sauce.

  • Human rights commissioners in Russia ask Prosecutor General why prisoners are sent to fight in Ukraine

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 18 SEPTEMBER 2022, 23:00 Six members of the Human Rights Council under the President of the Russian Federation have asked Igor Krasnov, the Prosecutor General of Russia, to explain why prisoners who have not yet served their sentences were being sent to fight in Ukraine.

  • 3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The S&P 500, which is often viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, delivered its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president. To boot, the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which has been largely responsible for lifting the market to new highs over the past year, has firmly plunged into a bear market. While periods of heightened volatility and uncertainty are unnerving for all walks of investors, it can be an especially trying time for retirees.

  • 5 Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 5% to Boost Your Passive Income This September

    With stock prices sliding, dividend yields are rising, enabling investors to generate more income from new investments.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    If giant yields are what attract you, here are two you need to look at now and one that may not be worth the risk.

  • 3 Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunities In the Nasdaq Bear Market

    Things have been even worse for the tech-centric Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has lost as much as 34% of its value on a peak-to-trough basis since hitting its closing high in November. The magnitude of the Nasdaq's decline has kept the widely followed index firmly entrenched in a bear market. The first buying opportunity you may never see again is the chance to load up on shares of semiconductor giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) below $30.

  • Peloton Stock Just Got a Whole Lot More Interesting

    On Sept. 12, Peloton Interactive's (NASDAQ: PTON) new management announced a bombshell development: Peloton co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi are completely out at the connected-fitness company. In Peloton's official press release, Foley was praised as a "visionary" who played an integral role -- not just at Peloton but in redefining the home-fitness experience at large. The simple idea of combining at-home exercise equipment with in-studio instructor videos was a novel approach when Peloton started.

  • These 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Are Set for Strong Growth, Say Analysts

    What do you get when you combine beaten-down stock prices with an economic and technological niche poised to gain as it becomes ever more essential? You get stocks with a low cost of entry – plus high upside potential and approval from Wall Street’s analysts. The niche we’re talking about is AI, artificial intelligence, once a pipe dream of science fiction but today a computing technology that is growing ever more important. AI powers the rapidly expanding Internet of Things, is the technology b

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash: These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Wealth-building investments don't have to start at the bottom of a bear market. These two stocks are almost always fabulous buys.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Could Soar 60% to 188%, According to Wall Street

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down about 27% in 2022. It's tough all over, but growth stocks are getting beaten down to prices that were unimaginable a year ago. Analysts on Wall Street who follow these three growth stocks believe they could do a whole lot of climbing in the not-so-distant future.

  • Buy I Bonds Now at 9.6%. A New Rate Comes in November.

    One of the best current deals in the bond market—Treasury Series I savings bonds—is likely to get less attractive in November when a new rate on the popular investments is set. Individual investors may want to snap up the inflation-linked I bonds before the end of October to get the current 9.6% interest rate for the first six months. The new rate, applying to bonds purchased in November, is likely to be closer to 6%, Barron’s estimates, based on the formula used by the U.S. Treasury to calculate the semiannual rate.

  • Another Fed Rate Hike Is Coming: 3 Bank Stocks That Will Benefit From Rising Interest Rates

    Now investors look to the Federal Reserve, which has been aggressively fighting inflation with its primary tool: interest rate increases. When the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points in June, it was its largest rate hike in 28 years. The Fed raised rates another 75 basis points in July, and investors expect a similar increase during its meeting next week.

  • We Think Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • 3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

    If you are looking to pass your savings on to your children, this trio of high-yield stocks could help with that goal.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming this week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • This Scottsdale company — one of Arizona's most profitable — is about to be sold for $14 billion

    Singapore-based GIC, which oversees that nation's foreign reserves, along with Oak Street, a division of Blue Owl, will acquire Store Capital.

  • This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Make You Rich

    If you follow the moves of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, you're likely to pick up stocks for a good price. Buffett goes for stocks that trade for much less than their intrinsic value. This is part of the strategy that's helped Berkshire Hathaway, with Buffett at the helm, to report a compounded annual gain of more than 20% over the past 56 years.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon Stock

    AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) are two titans of the telecommunications industry, and each company's respective stocks have long been go-to vehicles for income-focused investors. Which of these dividend-paying telecom stocks is the better buy at today's prices? George Budwell: Telecom giant AT&T is a company in transition.

  • Applied Optoelectronics to sell manufacturing facilities in China in $150M deal

    "After careful consideration, we concluded that it is in the best interest of the company and our shareholders for AOI to exit the transceiver market and focus our resources on our CATV business and manufacturing lasers and laser components for the datacenter, CATV, telecom, and FTTH markets,” said Thompson Lin, founder, president and CEO of Applied Optoelectronics. “Further, we believe that this transaction opens up new opportunities for customer expansion with our existing datacenter laser bus