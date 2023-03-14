Volkswagen supercharges EV drive with £160bn to see off Tesla and Chinese rivals

New Volkswagen AG (VW) ID. 4 electric vehicles maneuvered into storage bays inside an Autostadt delivery tower at the automaker's headquarters and auto plant complex in Wolfsburg, Germany - Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

Volkswagen will invest €180bn (£159bn) into modernising its cars in the next five years, supercharging its plan to dominate the electric vehicle (EV) market.

Europe’s biggest carmaker said it would plough two thirds of the budget into developing battery-powered cars and the software to operate them.

Bosses hope it will help VW reclaim ground on its EV rival Tesla and combat growing competition from Chinese brands.

Deliveries of battery-powered cars rose 26pc last year to 7pc of sales, or more than half a million cars, VW said, cementing its position as a market leader in Europe for EVs. In China, the company’s largest market, it sold 68pc more electric cars in 2022.

Arno Antlitz, chief financial officer, said: “We aim to again generate robust returns in the current year. Our strong financial base puts us in a position to continue investing in the electrification and digitalisation of our company, even in a challenging economic environment”.

Arno Antlitz - CLEMENS BILAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The company is planning to release a cheaper electric car in 2025 which costs about €25,000, a price comparable with a petrol-fuelled Golf.

Car makers are battling to bring down the cost of electric cars in order to tempt buyers with tighter budgets.

The majority of UK Tesla owners are high earners who have used generous tax breaks to buy the cars. A scheme offering a steep discount for those in the 40pc and 45pc income tax brackets can halve the effective cost of an EV in some instances.

But government incentives are being pared back and car makers are expected to begin lowering prices, else risk a slower pace of adoption.

VW said its bestselling EV was its pricier ID.4 model, which starts at £38,100 in the UK, followed by the £36,400 ID.3.

To gain broader acceptance, EVs will have to be priced similarly to combustion-powered units since the cheaper running cost they offer per mile will not appeal to lighter users.

Tesla itself has trimmed the price of a basic Model Y by 6pc to £44,320 earlier this month, while the lowest-spec Model 3 was also down 6pc, at £40,470.

Story continues

That came after a steep discount in January, when the Californian company cut price tags by up to £8,000 in the UK, making some cheaper models comparable to affordable brands such as Skoda and Kia.

The lower prices come ahead of an expected influx of cheaper models from China. Up to 30 new EV brands are eyeing up the UK market, according to an industry report seen by The Telegraph in January, with most of those Chinese.

Companies like BYD and Ora, which already have agreements in place with UK dealers, will be joined by a raft of other car makers including Chery, Dongfeng and Haval.

Ora’s Funky Cat EV starts at £32,000 and the BYD Atto 3 is priced from £36,500.

employees work at the assembly line for the Volkswagen (VW) ID 4 electric car of German carmaker Volkswagen - DAVID HECKER/AFP via Getty Images

But more costly raw materials may frustrate other firms’ efforts to cut prices. A jump in the cost of steel, aluminium and battery parts last year trimmed €8bn off VW’s operating profit, making price control more difficult, the company said.

The German firm has bet that expanded in-house battery production will assist in cutting prices.

It has chosen a site in Canada for its first North American battery plant, tempted there as a result of US President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which offers tax breaks to firms which build plants in Canada and the US.

Sales at Volkswagen rose 12pc last year to €279bn as it was able to charge more per vehicle, with margins rising from 7.6pc to 7.9pc. Operating profit rose 13pc to €22.5bn.