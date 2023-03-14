Volkswagen to invest $193 billion on EVs, new tech investments

German auto giant Volkswagen group (VOW.DE) reported strong results on Tuesday, but the big headline is another large expansion in EV and “digitalization” spending.

VW said it will spend $193 billion (180 billion euros) over the next 5 years into what the company is calling its “most attractive profit pools,” which include battery production, expanding its footprint in North America, and digitalization efforts and products in China.

VW says two-thirds of the spending will be earmarked specifically for electrification and digitalization — meaning auto software and user-interface features, for example. VW says there will be ongoing investment in gas-powered engines, which are expected to peak in 2025, then eventually tail off.

“BEVs (battery electric vehicles) accounted for a record 7 percent share of total deliveries – a significant milestone that we will build upon this year as our popular model range continues to grow,” VW Group CEO Oliver Blume said in a statement, highlighting EV performance. “We continued to strengthen our global presence by concentrating the production and development of our excellent products and technologies even more locally in the markets.”

Indeed, as part of its localization strategy, VW announced on Monday it will build a battery plant in Ontario, Canada. It will be VW’s first battery plant outside of Europe and will begin production 2025. The battery plants are part of VW’s PowerCo unit, one that the automaker has earmarked $16.05 billon (15 billion euros) for the construction of battery cell factories and securing of raw materials. VW says PowerCo is expected to generate sales of $21.5 billion (20 billion euros) by 2030.

And last week VW announced it would spend $2 billion on a new factory in South Carolina for its Scout Motors electrified adventure vehicles unit. Those vehicles will roll off the line in 2026.

As for VW’s 2022 performance, globally revenue rose to $299.33 billion (279.2 billion euros), up 12% from a year ago. Operating profit rose 13% to $24.12 billion (22.5 billion euros), with operating margins (before special items) rising to 8.1%. Special call outs were made on VW’s Premium Brand Group (Audi, Bentley, Ducati, Lamborghini) which saw unit sales rise 4%, revenue jump 11%, and margin (return on sales) jump 29% from a year ago.

In late February VW issued its outlook for the year ahead, seeing global revenue rise in the range of 10%-15% for 2023, with deliveries also climbing 14%.

