Volkswagen trains sights on US as profits jump

Over the first three months of the year, Volkswagen raked in a net profit of 6.7 billion euros ($7 billion), up from 3.4 billion euros in the same period last year (AFP/Yann Schreiber) (Yann Schreiber)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Herbert Diess
    German executive

Volkswagen's first-quarter net profit almost doubled as the German automaker looked anew to the North American market to drive growth after years of muted presence there over "dieselgate", company results showed Wednesday.

Over the first three months of the year, Volkswagen raked in a net profit of 6.7 billion euros ($7 billion), up from 3.4 billion euros in the same period last year.

The Wolfsburg-based group had shown "resilience" in the face of supply bottlenecks which have tormented automakers over the past year, CEO Herbert Diess said in a statement.

Volkswagen was able to "mitigate" the impact of supply bottlenecks for parts, such as semiconductors, by redistributing production across its global network of factories, Diess said.

The reduced availability of the chips, a key component in both conventional and electric vehicles made scarce by the coronavirus pandemic, forced intermittent stoppages at the carmaker last year.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has added to supply chain disruptions, limiting the availability of cables produced in the region.

"Even in a more polarized world, Volkswagen is firmly committed to expanding its global footprint," Diess said.

At the centre of the strategy was North America, where the world's second-largest automotive group is aiming to more than double its market share to 10 percent by 2030

Volkswagen recorded its first profit in years in the region in 2021, overcoming the 2015 dieselgate emissions-cheating scandal, after which the group had scaled back its US operation.

The group -- whose 12 brands include Audi, Porsche and Skoda -- announced in March it was pumping $7.1 billion into its North American production facilities, while Diess has lavished attention on the region, promoting the reimagined ID.Buzz camper.

The electric mini-van, with its iconic place in American pop culture, was designed with the market in mind and reflects battery-powered vehicles' "central" role, according to the group.

Volkswagen otherwise confirmed preliminary figures, which saw its operating profit rise to 8.5 billion euros in the first quarter, up from 4.8 billion euros last year.

The group's first-quarter result was supported by a shift towards "higher equipped vehicles" with chunkier margins, chief financial officer Arno Antlitz said.

The changed emphasis enabled the auto giant to boost is figures despite delivering over 20 percent fewer cars, while bottlenecks have limited production.

sea/hmn/lth

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Ark Invest went shopping on Monday, buying three stocks that are trading 59% to 88% below last year's highs.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    Stock splits seem to be all the rage in 2022, as the volatile stock market has some of the world's largest companies reaching for unconventional tools to attract new investors. It tends to work for a short period of time -- every stock split announcement so far this year was met with a stock price gain on the day. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) is the parent company of Google, and it recently announced a 20-for-1 stock split that will take effect on July 15.

  • Billionaire trader Paul Tudor Jones says investors should preserve capital now: 'Clearly you don't want to own bonds or stocks'

    Instead of trying to make money, the hedge fund manager told CNBC that "the most important thing" investors should do now is to preserve capital.

  • Here's What Caterpillar Just Told Us About the Economy (and It's Not Good)

    Amazon and Apple made headlines on Thursday after reporting their first-quarter 2022 earnings -- which largely overshadowed Caterpillar's (NYSE: CAT) earnings report. However, industrial bellwether Caterpillar's results can provide insight into the pulse of the global economy, especially considering that over half of Caterpillar's sales come from outside of North America.

  • Can Lucid Stock Make a Strong Comeback?

    It's been a volatile journey for Lucid Group (LCID) since the SPAC business combination was announced. A big surge above $60 in February 2021 was soon followed by a correction below the $20 level. After some consolidation, Lucid stock surged again above $50, with the company announcing the commencement of vehicle deliveries. Investors, however, again resorted to profit booking, and the stock currently trades at around $20. Can Lucid stock make a strong comeback? I believe the stock is already in

  • Chegg plummets 37% as CEO says 'people are shifting their priorities toward earning over learning' and inflation is putting pressure on guidance

    "With higher wages and increased cost of living, more people are shifting their priorities towards earning over learning," Chegg's CEO said.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • ‘You don’t want to own bonds and stocks’ in this environment, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    A Federal Reserve moving aggressively to play catch-up with inflation offers an ugly backdrop for stocks and bonds, warns the billionaire investor who rose to fame predicting the 1987 stock-market crash.

  • If You're Using This Common Investing Tactic, You're Almost Certain to Fail

    After a particularly strong 2021, the three major stock market indexes have gotten off to a rocky start in 2022. While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 5.92% and 3.43% this year, respectively, the Nasdaq Composite Index has dropped more than 10% in 2022. The recent volatility may have some investors reevaluating their strategies and considering how they can better time the market to capitalize on periods of growth and avoid inevitable downturns.

  • 1 Semiconductor Growth Stock Down 47% to Buy Now and Hold

    Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a semiconductor-service company that provides critical manufacturing equipment to the world's largest chip producers. The semiconductor sector suffered the effects of production shutdowns over the last two years because of lockdowns across Europe and Asia, but it led to demand backlogs that allowed chip companies to raise prices. Although those unique market features have begun to resolve, Cohu finds itself with the largest demand backlog on record because it continued to win new customers into the closing stages of 2021.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Surges 19.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

    Novavax (NVAX) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock suggests that there could be more strength down the road.

  • How high can the Fed hike interest rates before a recession hits? This chart suggests a low threshold.

    The Federal Reserve is expected to raise its policy rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday, potentially kicking off a series of outsized hikes this summer.

  • Shale Giants Dump Oil Hedges as Losses Spiral Toward $42 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. shale giants stung by billions of dollars in hedging losses are spending big bucks to ditch their positions in a risky bet that prices stay high.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCompanies

  • I inherited ‘a sizable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ Should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Have a question about how to handle an issue with your financial adviser or thinking of hiring a new financial adviser?

  • Rivian Has News That May Ease Concern Among Investors

    Rivian is trying to break a bad streak. "We have also taken care to protect our interests through the use of clawbacks in the extremely unlikely event of company goals not being met in the timeline offered," Commissioner Pat Wilson of the economic-development agency said in a statement.

  • With interest rates rising, it’s time to focus on MANG stocks instead of FAANG, according to Jefferies

    A case is made that the group of Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia and Alphabet are a safer play as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy.

  • Elon Musk Just Gave Great Investing Advice You Should Absolutely Follow

    Following the world's richest person's latest investing advice should pay off for you over the long term.

  • AMD Soars After Data-Center Chip Sales Fuel Upbeat Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. gave a strong sales forecast for the current quarter, indicating that the chipmaker continues to make strides in its most lucrative market: data-center processors. Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income C