Volkswagen unveiled its latest electric car at CES 2023. Here's our first look at the ID.7 sedan.

The ID.7 will compete with Tesla's trendy Model 3 in the US, China, and Europe.

VW touts a new "intelligent" climate system that automatically directs the air vents and turns on before a driver gets into their car.

Volkswagen is on a mission to beat Tesla at its own game. And on Tuesday it revealed its latest electric car at CES 2023: the ID.7 sedan.

It follows up an onslaught of Volkswagen EVs launched over the last few years, including the ID.3 hatchback, the ID.4 SUV, and the ID.Buzz minivan.

VW pegs range at up to 700 kilometers, or 435 miles. But that's according to the European testing standard, which is typically more generous than the US EPA.

VW says the ID.7 will offer some fancier features, like a standard heads-up display and a massive 15-inch touchscreen.

That's three inches bigger across than the display in VW's ID.4 SUV.

Plus, the ID.7 features a new, advanced climate system that can start heating or cooling the cabin when the car senses its owner approaching with the key fob.

The direction of the air vents in the ID.7 is digitally controlled through the touchscreen.

VW says this will improve user experience, but in my experience, regular vents with manual tabs work just fine.

There is one neat benefit to having the vents be electronically directed: They can move automatically to distribute cool or warm air better — like an oscillating fan.

VW also says that the "intelligent" system will react when it detects the sun's glare inside the cabin — and adjust the air direction and temperature accordingly.

Another highlight, per VW: The company pushed the ID.7’s wheels far out to either end, giving it extra interior space.

VW hasn't said how much the ID.7 will cost or when it'll go on sale. We should learn more — and get a better, un-camouflaged glimpse at the ID.7 — closer to when it goes on sale.

