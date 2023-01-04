Volkswagen unveiled its latest electric car at CES 2023. Here's our first look at the ID.7 sedan.

Tim Levin
[EMBARGO 1/3 7pm DNP] The Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan
Volkswagen revealed the ID.7, its newest electric car, on Tuesday at CES 2023.Volkswagen

  • Volkswagen revealed the ID.7 sedan, its latest electric car, at CES 2023.

  • The ID.7 will compete with Tesla's trendy Model 3 in the US, China, and Europe.

  • VW touts a new "intelligent" climate system that automatically directs the air vents and turns on before a driver gets into their car.

Volkswagen is on a mission to beat Tesla at its own game. And on Tuesday it revealed its latest electric car at CES 2023: the ID.7 sedan.

[EMBARGO 1/3 7pm DNP] The Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan.
The Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan.Volkswagen

The ID.7 will compete with Tesla's uber-popular Model 3 when it goes on sale in the US, China, and Europe.

[EMBARGO 1/3 7pm DNP] The Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan.
The Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan.Volkswagen

It follows up an onslaught of Volkswagen EVs launched over the last few years, including the ID.3 hatchback, the ID.4 SUV, and the ID.Buzz minivan.

[EMBARGO 1/3 7pm DNP] The Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan.
The Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan.Volkswagen

VW pegs range at up to 700 kilometers, or 435 miles. But that's according to the European testing standard, which is typically more generous than the US EPA.

[EMBARGO 1/3 7pm DNP] The Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan.
The Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan.Volkswagen

VW says the ID.7 will offer some fancier features, like a standard heads-up display and a massive 15-inch touchscreen.

[EMBARGO 1/3 7pm DNP] The Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan
The Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan.Volkswagen

That's three inches bigger across than the display in VW's ID.4 SUV.

[EMBARGO 1/3 7pm DNP] The Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan.
The Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan.Volkswagen

Plus, the ID.7 features a new, advanced climate system that can start heating or cooling the cabin when the car senses its owner approaching with the key fob.

[EMBARGO 1/3 7pm DNP] The Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan
The Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan.Volkswagen

The direction of the air vents in the ID.7 is digitally controlled through the touchscreen.

[EMBARGO 1/3 7pm DNP] The Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan
The Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan.Volkswagen

VW says this will improve user experience, but in my experience, regular vents with manual tabs work just fine.

[EMBARGO 1/3 7pm DNP] The Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan.
The Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan.Volkswagen

There is one neat benefit to having the vents be electronically directed: They can move automatically to distribute cool or warm air better — like an oscillating fan.

[EMBARGO 1/3 7pm DNP] The Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan
The Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan.Volkswagen

VW also says that the "intelligent" system will react when it detects the sun's glare inside the cabin — and adjust the air direction and temperature accordingly.

[EMBARGO 1/3 7pm DNP] The Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan.
The Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan.Volkswagen

Another highlight, per VW: The company pushed the ID.7’s wheels far out to either end, giving it extra interior space.

[EMBARGO 1/3 7pm DNP] The Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan
The Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan.Volkswagen

VW hasn't said how much the ID.7 will cost or when it'll go on sale. We should learn more — and get a better, un-camouflaged glimpse at the ID.7 — closer to when it goes on sale.

[EMBARGO 7pm 1/3 DNP] The Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan.
The Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan.Volkswagen

