Volkswagen weathers pandemic with $10.7 billion profit

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 file photo, Electric car ID.3 cars stand at the factory area during a press tour at the plant of the German manufacturer Volkswagen AG ,VW, in Zwickau, Germany. Automaker Volkswagen tripled sales of battery-only cars last year as its new electric compact ID.3 came on the market ahead of tough new limits on auto emissions. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer, file)
DAVID McHUGH
·2 min read

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen said Friday it made better than expected profit of 8.8 billion euros ($10.7 billion) after tax in 2020 despite the pandemic. The world's No. 2 automaker said the rapid recovery of China, its largest single market, and resilient sales of luxury vehicles helped the bottom line.

The company gave an upbeat outlook for this year, saying it would carry momentum from the stronger second half of the year over into earnings going forward. It said it was striving for earnings in the top part of its forecast range of 5.0-6.5% returns on sales, and predicted sales revenue would be “significantly higher," assuming successful containment of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The results underline the uneven impact of the pandemic. Manufacturing companies like Germany's three big carmakers — Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler — have seen their sales and earnings hold up better than those for services, tourism and air travel companies.

The earnings figure was off 37% from 2019. Sales revenue was down 11.8% at 222.9 billion euros, but fell less than the 16.4% drop in unit sales to 9.2 million vehicles. That meant Volkswagen surrendered the title of biggest carmaker by volume that it had held since 2016 to Toyota, which sold 9.5 million vehicles.

Volkswagen common shares traded 1.2% higher after the earnings statement. More financial details are to be announced March 16 at the company's annual news conference.

The Wolfsburg-based carmaker said that it had taken important strategic steps during the year to accelerate its push into software and digital technologies and services. It tripled its sales of electric vehicles to 422,000 ahead of stricter European Union limits on emissions of carbon dioxide, the primary greenhouse gas blamed for global warming. The company's brands include luxury carmakers Audi and Porsche, where profits per vehicle are higher than for more basic transportation.

The group's profits were boosted by the Porsche Taycan, a high-performance four-door sedan that starts at $79,500 for the standard model in the U.S. Sales of that model reached 20,000. The Taycan is part of German carmakers' efforts to compete with electric car pioneer Tesla, which has eaten into their sales of luxury cars.

“The financial results now available are far better than originally expected and show what our company is capable of achieving, especially in a crisis,” Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter said in a statement. "We intend to carry over the strong momentum from the significantly better second half into the current year, and the programs for reducing our fixed costs and in procurement will make us more robust in the long term.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Partner Foxconn to Form EV Partnership With Fisker

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group will develop an electric vehicle with Fisker Inc., part of the manufacturer’s efforts to boost its automotive capabilities at a time when technology companies including its main customer, Apple Inc., are looking to expand in vehicles.The car will be built by Foxconn, targeted at multiple markets including North America, Europe, China and India, and sold under the Fisker brand, according to a joint statement from the companies Wednesday. Production is set to start in the fourth quarter of 2023.Fisker is looking to break new ground with its second planned model. The startup plans to make a vehicle that doesn’t fit into an existing segment, like a sedan or SUV. Its partnership with Foxconn, a Taiwanese smartphone maker which is new to the auto business, is pinned on hopes that the collaboration will bring innovative manufacturing.“The auto industry is very stale,” company founder Henrik Fisker said in an interview. “We still talk about adopting the Toyota manufacturing system,” referring to a production and logistics concept that was developed decades ago.Fisker plans to design and market the vehicle while Foxconn will supply the skateboard chassis and manage supply chain and assembly. That’s asking a lot of a company that has never built cars in large volume before.“I have full confidence that they can do this and maybe have ideas that are outside the box,” Fisker said.Shares of Fisker rose 39% to a record of $22.58 at the close in New York. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the main listed arm of Foxconn, advanced as much as 5% in Taipei.Foxconn in October introduced its first-ever EV chassis and a software platform aimed at helping automakers bring models to the market faster. This month, Hon Hai Chairman Young Liu said two light vehicles based on the Foxconn platform will be unveiled in the fourth quarter. Foxconn is also planning to help launch an electric bus around the same time.The Taiwanese company is expected to build more than 250,000 vehicles annually for the Fisker partnership, according to the statement. Foxconn may choose to make some of those cars in the U.S., a person familiar with the matter said. Following Wednesday’s memorandum of understanding, the two sides said they will enter a formal agreement in the second quarter of 2021.Fisker is the second battery-powered car venture founded by its namesake founder, a longtime auto designer. Its debut model, the Ocean electric SUV, is scheduled to start production in late 2022. Henrik Fisker’s first venture, Fisker Automotive, filed for bankruptcy in 2013.The model built by Foxconn will be an all-new type of vehicle, Fisker said. He wouldn’t classify it as a sedan or an SUV. Its design will defy segmentation the way the Volkswagen AG did with the Beetle and BMW AG did with the all-new Mini that came out in 2001, he said.Fisker got the idea of the planned vehicle when he was reading about Apple’s plans for a car. He said he began sketching what he thought a tech company would build if one went into the car business.“It will be like nothing you’ve seen before,” Fisker said.Foxconn is the second major manufacturer Fisker has announced a partnership with since reaching a deal to go public last year. In October, the EV startup said Magna International Inc. would help it build the Ocean SUV.In January, Foxconn signed a manufacturing deal with embattled Chinese electric-vehicle startup Byton Ltd. with the aim to start mass production of the Byton M-Byte by the first quarter of 2022. A week later, Foxconn and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. announced they were joining forces to provide production and consulting services to global automotive enterprises.Amid reports of Apple’s car project gaining momentum, Foxconn has bulked up its automotive capabilities that could make it a major contender to make cars for its largest customer.With development work still at an early stage, Apple will take at least half a decade to launch an autonomous electric vehicle, people with knowledge of the efforts have told Bloomberg News. That suggests the company is in no hurry to decide on potential auto-industry partners.(Updates with Hon Hai shares in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Toyota develops fuel cell system to cut carbon footprint

    Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it has developed a packaged fuel cell system module, as it hopes to expand its usage and accessibility of the zero-emission technology amid the industry's shift towards electric vehicles (EVs). The world's biggest automaker, which launched a revamped Mirai in December, has not been successful in winning drivers over to fuel cell vehicles (FCV). The FCV segment remains a niche technology despite Japanese government backing, amid concerns about lack of fuelling stations, resale values and the risk of hydrogen explosions.

  • Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation

    "Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry" follows the American singer-songwriter's close relationship with her family, performing on stage, on the road, meeting fans and collecting five Grammy Awards, the music industry's highest honours. Filmmaker R.J. Cutler first met Eilish, known for her unique sound, when she was 16, describing her as "real and awesome and easy and quirky and funny and somebody I thought I'd love to make a movie about".

  • Fisker mulls battery cell manufacturing in Europe, U.S. with major supplier

    Fisker Inc CEO said on Thursday that the electric vehicle startup is considering setting up a battery cell manufacturing facility with an unidentified major supplier in Europe or the United States, to secure stable supplies of the key component. Fisker, which was once a rival to Tesla Motors Inc in the nascent market for electric luxury cars, struggled with the recall of batteries made by its previous supplier, A123, which later filed for bankruptcy. "We did not want to take any risk on batteries," Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO of Fisker, told Reuters.

  • I Tried All 3 of McDonald’s New Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, and I Have Questions

    They're each weird in their own way.

  • How Hyundai Avoided The Chip Shortage Plaguing Tesla, Other Automakers

    Hyundai Motor Company (OTC: HYMTF) has managed to evade a chip crunch that has affected other automakers worldwide. What Happened: The South Korean automaker managed to avoid the shortage by stockpiling semiconductors last year and even purchasing more towards the end of 2020, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Like its peers, Hyundai too planned to cut production at the beginning of 2021 because of COVID-19. “But procurement read the trend of the semiconductor industry cutting auto chips production and said, ‘if we don’t buy them as well, we’ll be in trouble later on,” according to one of the people. See also: How to Buy Stocks Hyundai still purchased fewer chips last year than it did in 2020, but reportedly sharply increased purchases in the quarter ended December. Why It Matters: The purchases also allowed the Korean automaker to buy the semiconductors at lower prices, according to Kim Jin-woo, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities, Reuters reported. Hyundai expects the chip shortage to lessen in the third quarter, while subsidiary Kia said it was prepared for the next three to six months and does not reportedly see any “immediate production disruption.” Last month, Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) said it has enough chip inventory to last for about four months, as per Reuters. On Thursday, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk acknowledged that the automaker’s Fremont factory halted production temporarily due to a parts shortages. Chip shortages have eroded automotive earnings by one-third at both Ford Motors Company (NYSE: F) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), according to Bloomberg. Price Action: On Thursday, Hyundai OTC shares closed 1.21% lower at $48.15. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNio, Xpeng, Li Auto CEOs Bleed B In EV Market Carnage Led By TeslaLucid Aims To Unveil Tesla Model 3 Rival By 2025: CEO© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Some yield signs can't be trusted. The payouts may be too good to be true for the these household names.

  • Carnival, Disney Cruise Line cancel sailings until June; Holland America, Princess scrap Canadian cruises

    Carnival and Disney announced Wednesday that they would cancel all sailings through May. Three Carnival sister lines also announced cancellations.

  • Fisker's Goals Go Well Beyond Simply Chipping Away Tesla's Market Share: CEO

    Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) founder and CEO told CNBC in an interview on Thursday his electric vehicle startup sees “real market opportunity” in customers who buy a new car every year, rather than just focusing on gaining market share from EV market leader Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA). What Happened: Henrik Fisker made the comments after Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC’s “Mad Money”, asked him how the design of Fisker’s first electric SUV called the Ocean compares to the products offered by Tesla. The Ocean SUV is expected to be launched in the fourth quarter of next year. “At the end of the day, we’re not out here just to go and take Tesla customers away from Tesla. That’s great if they come ... but the real market opportunity is the 80 million people who buy a new car every year. That’s gigantic opportunity,” Fisker told Cramer. Why It Matters: The EV segment is billed as the future of the automotive industry. In addition to startups, some of the large, established automakers are making fully electric, and hybrid-electric vehicles, aiming to keep Tesla at bay and to take a pie out of Tesla’s growing business. See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock California-based Fisker announced Wednesday a production deal with Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) Taiwan-based supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., (OTC: HNHPF) popularly known as Foxconn. The two companies will collaborate on a project named “PROJECT PEAR” to develop a breakthrough new segment EV, with production expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2023. This will mark Fisker’s second EV brand after Ocean. In October last year, the company announced it entered into a deal with Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) to manufacture the Ocean. Price Movement: Fisker shares closed 4.4% lower at $21.58 on Thursday. Read Next: Tesla Shut Down Fremont Factory Temporarily Over Parts Shortages, Musk Confirms Photo courtesy: Fisker Inc. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple And Kia Electric Vehicle Talks Haven't Fallen Apart, Report SaysBeyond Meat Scores Lucrative Supply Deals With McDonald's, KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Rich Countries Borrowed $18 Trillion in 2020. Few Seem Worried About Them Paying It Off.

    Governments in advanced economies borrowed $18 trillion from bond markets—more than ever before—during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, but their borrowing costs hit record lows.

  • What's really going on with the labor market

    Source: YCharts The labor market is showing some signs of improvement: Jobless claims fell to 730,000 — a dramatic drop from 841,000 the previous week. And the latest jobs report showed a pandemic-era low unemployment rate of 6.3%But, but, but: That's not the full story, experts say.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Last week's jobless claims are significantly lower compared with the start of the pandemic, but they're still well above pre-pandemic levels.Add in the fresh filings for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program last week — created for gig and self-employed workers — and claims totaled close to 1.2 million.One possible reason for the drop-off: Winter storms that caused power outages across Texas and beyond may have prevented some from filing for unemployment."Claims in Texas fell last week, but some economists say that could have reflected difficulty in filing for benefits," Wall Street Journal's Eric Morath writes.Between the lines: When you account for the scores of Americans — such as overwhelmed parents and caregivers — who have simply dropped out of the workforce or others who have given up looking for work, the unemployment rate is closer to 10%, notes Nick Bunker, director of economic research at the jobs site Indeed.There's also a great deal of inequality baked into the jobs trouble.The Black unemployment rate is at 9.2%, compared with the 5.7% white unemployment rate.And 2.1 million women have dropped out of the labor force, compared with 1.7 million men.The bottom line: "The labor market is in a better spot than it was last April, but its recovery is incomplete and unequal," Bunker says.What to watch: Workers that refuse work at unsafe workplaces will now be eligible for unemployment pay, according to a change by the Biden administration on Thursday.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Gold Price Prediction – Rising Treasury Yields Cap Gold Prices Advances

    The dollar consolidated

  • Saudi Arabia Is Paid to Borrow in Second-Ever Euro Bond Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia joined the ranks of countries that get paid to borrow in euros as the outlook for the kingdom turns favorable with a recovery in oil prices.The world’s largest crude-oil exporter sold 1.5 billion euros of bonds ($1.8 billion), the second time it’s issued debt in the common currency, after attracting orders for more than three times the notes on offer, according to a statement on the Finance Ministry’s website.The Chinese government, which has the same rating as Saudi Arabia from Moody’s Investors Service, issued debt in euros at a negative rate for the first time last year.1 billion euros of Saudi Arabia’s three-year notes were priced at 40 basis points over midswaps, compared with initial price guidance of about 60 basis points, according to people familiar with the matter500 million euros of nine-year securities were priced at 70 basis points over midswaps, compared with roughly 90 basis points at the start of the saleThe yields were minus 0.057% for the three-year debt and 0.646% for nine-year notesBorrowers are clamoring for euro debt because of the relatively low costs and a hefty base of buyers in Europe looking for returns outside their region. While global central banks remain accommodative and are unlikely to raise interest rates before 2023, markets are signaling inflation is finally coming to the developed world.The kingdom’s offering could prompt its Gulf Cooperation Council neighbors to tap the euro bond market, according to Sergey Dergachev, senior portfolio manager for emerging-market debt at Union Investment in Frankfurt. “A successful Saudi placement in euros will have a strong signaling effect for other higher-rated GCC sovereigns like Qatar or Abu Dhabi,” he said.“It’s also about investor diversification,” Dergachev said. The euro deal “will deepen the relationship with more European accounts,” he said.Saudi Arabia expects public debt to increase to 937 billion riyals ($250 billion) by the end of 2021, reaching more than 30% of economic output, according to government forecasts. The government said in its annual borrowing plan it intends to secure most of the external debt needed to fund this year’s deficit by June.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has estimated the kingdom may need to borrow $10 billion abroad in 2021.The offer follows a $5 billion deal at the end of January, which drew orders for more than four times the notes on sale. The yield on the kingdom’s $2.75 billion bond maturing in 2033 has risen more than 20 basis points to 2.59% since their issuance.BNP Paribas SA, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc are global coordinators for the new sale, and Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Standard Chartered Plc and Samba Capital are the passive joint bookrunners.(Updates with pricing details starting in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nvidia sales surge as it struggles to keep gaming chips in stock

    Nvidia Corp forecast better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, with its flagship gaming chips expected to remain in tight supply for the next several months. While Nvidia was long known for its gaming graphic chips, its aggressive push into artificial intelligence chips that handle tasks such as speech and image recognition in data centers has helped it become the most valuable semiconductor maker by market capitalization.

  • Europe’s Recovery Choices Will Leave It a Year Behind the U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- While the U.S. rushes toward a blockbuster fiscal stimulus package to accelerate its recovery from the coronavirus crisis, much of Europe is pootling along in the slow lane.President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, if congressional leaders pass the full amount, would take his administration’s spending in 2021 to more than three times as much as euro-area countries have planned, according to UniCredit SpA.As a consequence, most economists expect the U.S. economy to reach its pre-pandemic size around the middle of 2021, roughly a full year before the currency bloc.JPMorgan Chase & Co. estimates the “fiscal thrust” — the boost from discretionary government spending minus the drag of expiring tax breaks and support measures — will add 1.8% to U.S. output this year. For the euro zone, it’ll subtract 0.1%.Europe’s go-slow is partly a result of its unwieldy makeup. The European Union’s 27 sovereign governments set their own fiscal policies, and it took months of negotiations last year to agree on a common 750 billion-euro ($910 billion) recovery fund. Proposals for how to spend the money are still being processed, and funds probably won’t start being distributed until the second half of the year.Such careful consideration has its benefits. Get it right, and the EU will have a well-structured suite of projects that enhance productivity and growth potential for years to come. Get it wrong though, and the continent could be blighted for just as long.“The question is what do we want to achieve,” said Carsten Brzeski, an economist at ING Germany. “Do we want this short-term momentum or do we want to use the money to improve the structure of the economy in a sustainable way? In Europe it’s the latter that we need.”The EU’s recovery fund, combined with a 1.1 trillion-euro multi-year budget, is a breakthrough package for the union. The money will be spent between now and 2027, with more than half intended for “modernization” such as digitization and fighting climate change.Not only is it the EU’s largest-ever stimulus package, the recovery fund is financed by jointly backed bonds — the first time the EU has agreed to such a measure.It’s temporary, but European Central Bank officials hope it will ultimately lead to a permanent joint fiscal capacity, effectively the equivalent of the U.S. federal budget.The bloc has long struggled with smoothing out economic differences between countries, and the pandemic has exposed that flaw once again. National fiscal programs have been far more generous in wealthy nations such as Germany than in weaker ones such as Italy and Spain.Not everyone is convinced Europe has got it right though. Erik Nielsen, UniCredit’s chief economist, says the difference in spending plans compared to the U.S. is “mind-boggling” and the euro-zone approach is “severely inadequate.” It’ll lead to a muted recovery, higher unemployment, deeper economic scars and weak inflation, he said in his report.Such an outcome would be all too familiar for the euro zone. Fixation on austerity to reduce debts after the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, rather than boosting growth through consumption, condemned the bloc to a sluggish recovery which turned into a sovereign debt crisis and double-dip recession.Nielsen cites the so-called output gap as a key indicator of the problem. That gauge of unused economic potential is hard to measure precisely, but it’s widely considered to be bigger in the EU than in the U.S. at the moment. That means Europe should be doing more, not less, to boost its economy.The International Monetary Fund estimates the U.S. output gap was 3.2% of gross domestic product in 2020, and 5.1% in the euro zone.U.S. stimulus is already rapidly reducing slack there, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and high-profile economists such as Lawrence Summers have sparred over the risk that the Biden administration’s spending is too high, potentially fueling asset bubbles and overly high inflation. Still, some economists argue that the vagaries of the output gap make it a poor foundation for policy decisions. Maria Demertzis, deputy director at the Bruegel think tank in Brussels, said European countries are right to focus on support for struggling parts of the economy and investment. Measures to boost consumption aren’t targeted enough, she said.Experience from 2020 also indicates that European consumers will probably go out and spend as soon as they’re allowed to do so. Households are sitting on hundreds of billions of euros in savings they accumulated during lockdowns that could further fuel the recovery.“Generous government support through the pandemic means European economies are set to rally once restrictions are lifted — a big chunk of slack will vanish, even without an extra fiscal boost,” said Jamie Rush, chief European economist at Bloomberg Economics. “In an environment of rising global yields, I see targeted stimulus offering the best value for money.”Read more: Euro-Area Confidence Improves Amid Optimism on Vaccine Rollout Pandemic Sets Stage for Euro-Area Showdown Over Debt Rules France’s Latest Plan to Save Businesses Has Europe IntriguedFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wanted: More high-tech manufacturing space for a global vaccine push

    The number of available COVID-19 vaccine doses is steadily rising, but a shortage of physical space that meets standards for pharmaceutical manufacturing is a major bottleneck to further expansion, according to drugmakers, industry construction experts and officials involved in the U.S. vaccine program. The production of raw materials, vaccine formulation and vial filling all require "clean rooms" with features like air cleaners, sterile water and sterilizing steam designed and in some cases built by specialists. Moderna Inc on Wednesday announced plans to expand vaccine manufacturing capacity, but said it will be a year before that can add to its production.

  • Robocallers have gotten out of control — here's how you can stop them

    Robocalls are exploding again, but there are some ways to stop these nuisances.

  • ‘She is a financial idiot and partier’: I loaned my sister $4,780 for a lawyer during her divorce. I am still chasing her to repay me

    ‘She earns $90,000 to $95,000 a year, but this year’s excuse is that she is in arrears for child-support payments.’

  • Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow: Reports

    Russian media reported that a Boeing 777 plane made an emergency landing in Moscow in the early hours of Friday after the pilot reported a problem with the engine. The Interfax news agency cited an anonymous source saying that the pilot on the flight from Hong Kong to Madrid reported a failure of one of the left engine control channels and requested an emergency landing at the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport. Hong Kong's Civil Aviation Department identified the plane as a B777-300ER operated by Russia's state-funded Rossiya Airlines for cargo service.

  • After the upcoming third stimulus check, will you get a fourth?

    The U.S. House votes Friday on a bill to give you a third payment. Could there be another?