Volkswagen's Mexico unit sees new output tweaks in June on chip shortage

FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen employees arrive to the plant to attend a training before the reopening of the automotive sector as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Puebla
·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Volkswagen's Mexico unit expects adjustments from June for its three production segments due to an ongoing global semiconductor chip supply crunch, the German automaker said on Friday.

"A significant reduction in the supply of semiconductor (chips) is causing several bottlenecks in many industries around the world," said Volkswagen in a statement.

Automakers including General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp have cut production this year due to the shortage of semiconductor chips, which was caused by factors including a rise in demand for electronic devices during the pandemic and fast recovery in auto markets.

Volkswagen said it expects the supply of chips to remain "complex" in coming months and that it plans to gradually resume activities when the supply of chips permits it.

"We will do everything possible to recover production later in the year," said the company.

Volkswagen said it will perform maintenance work at its installations during this period.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Rosalba O'Brien)

Recommended Stories

  • Mexico to get material for 4 million AstraZeneca doses, official says

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico will receive the active ingredient for a total of some 4 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shots by the end of next week, a senior Mexican official said on Friday, shipments that should help Latin America fight the virus. An air cargo for around 1.3 million doses that arrived in Mexico from the United States on Thursday night was the first part of the shipments of Argentine-made active ingredient for the vaccine, the official said.

  • Toyota Clean Assist aims to make your PHEV's electric energy greener

    In many circumstances, charging your EV or PHEV still pulls energy from fossil fuel-based energy sources. Toyota recognizes this very real issue and just introduced a workaround solution for its plug-in hybrid owners to be part of a solution. It’s called Clean Assist, and while it’s only available for California car owners, the idea has some potential to appear elsewhere later.

  • Nissan, Suzuki Motor to curtail production in June due to chip shortage - sources

    A global chip shortage is forcing Nissan Motor Co and Suzuki Motor Corp to temporarily halt production at some plants in June, sources with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Friday. Nissan Motor Co will idle its factory in Kyushu, southern Japan, for three days on June 24, 25 and 28, while making production adjustments during the month at its Tochigi and Oppama plants in Japan, three sources said. Nissan will also temporarily halt production of some of its models at its Mexico plant, they said, declining to be identified because the plan is not public.

  • Ford CEO: It's time for America to be competitive in electric vehicles

    Ford President and CEO Jim Farley sends a message to those on Capitol Hill who are hesitant to fund the electric car industry.

  • Starbucks' 6 Key Financial Ratios (SBUX)

    Discover the key financial ratios that are important when analyzing the financial health, profitability and efficiency of Starbucks' operations.

  • 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe Prototype: Heavy Artillery

    We go for an early drive in Porsche's upcoming 631-hp über-Cayenne coupe.

  • K.C. Southern Agrees to $30 Billion CN Rail Deal, Jilting CP

    (Bloomberg) -- Kansas City Southern agreed to a $30 billion merger with Canadian National Railway Co., scrapping a $25 billion deal with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. after it declined to boost its offer.Under the deal, Canadian National will pay $200 and 1.129 shares of its stock for each share of Kansas City Southern, the U.S. railroad said in a statement Friday. Kansas City Southern paid a $700 million breakup fee to Canadian Pacific, which will be reimbursed by Canadian National.Kansas City Southern last week deemed Canadian National’s bid superior and gave Canadian Pacific until the end of this week to sweeten its offer. Instead, Canadian Pacific said it wouldn’t enter a bidding war. It urged Kansas City Southern to drop its larger rival’s proposal because of heightened risk that the deal couldn’t win approval from U.S. regulators, which is still a looming question mark for Canadian National.The ultimate outcome will determine which gets to be the first railroad to operate from Canada, down through the U.S. and on to Mexico. Kansas City Southern gets about half its revenue from Mexico, which is poised to capture investment as manufacturers seek to use a renegotiated trilateral trade agreement to shorten overseas supply lines.“I am confident that together with KCS’s experienced and talented team, we will meaningfully connect the continent,” Canadian National Chief Executive Officer Jean-Jacques Ruest said in the statement.Kansas City Southern was little changed at $294.52 at 1:11 p.m. in New York. The railroad’s shares had advanced 44% this year through Thursday. Canadian National declined 1.6% to C$126.23 in Toronto, while Canadian Pacific rose 1.5% to C$98.63.Now that Kansas City Southern has spurned Canadian Pacific, the focus shifts to the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, which will decide whether Canadian National can use a voting trust to complete the financial portion of the transaction. Closing the deal is contingent on getting such approval.The trust would allow Kansas City Southern stockholders to get paid for their shares while government approval to merge operations is pending -- a process that could take more than a year. The STB, which has final say on U.S. railroad mergers, has approved Canadian Pacific’s trust but hasn’t made a final decision on Canadian National’s.Canadian National’s proposal is “illusory,” Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel said in a Thursday letter to Kansas City Southern’s board, citing opposition from the U.S. Justice Department and a large shareholder. Creel also pointed to the STB’s decision to judge the Canadian National proposal under tougher antitrust standards.Canadian National has said it’s confident that its proposal will get regulatory approval.Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific had reached a merger agreement in March that Canadian National topped in April. The U.S. carrier earlier this month said it planned to accept Canadian National’s offer.Creel early Thursday said he “remained confident” that the STB wouldn’t approve Canadian National’s proposal for a voting trust, pointing to language in a recent ruling in which the board said it expected “to take a more cautious approach.”The STB has said it would ultimately judge Canadian National’s proposal under stricter merger rules than Canadian Pacific’s, explaining that the smaller railroad’s plan would “result in the fewest overlapping routes.” Canadian National has to prove that its deal would be in the public interest, while Canadian Pacific merely has to establish that its tie-up wouldn’t hurt competition.Kansas City Southern is the smallest of the seven large U.S. and Canadian railroads and one of the industry’s few substantial merger targets remaining.(Updates with rail network map)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'Early signs’ of possible increase in COVID cases, new official figures reveal

    Yorkshire and The Humber, the North East and the South East all saw early signs of an increase, the ONS said.

  • ‘Die Jew.’ Jewish family visiting South Florida harassed while walking in Bal Harbour

    As a Jewish family visiting South Florida from New Jersey walked along Collins Avenue in Bal Harbour earlier this week, four men in an SUV began hurling insults — and garbage — at them.

  • Ashton Kutcher's twin didn't want to be 'the face of cerebral palsy.' Now he's glad

    Michael Kutcher, the twin of actor Ashton Kutcher, opened up to "Today" about his journey with cerebral palsy and his relationship with his brother.

  • A Georgia judge will allow Fulton County ballots to be unsealed and examined for evidence of fraud

    Judge Brian Amero agreed to allow 145,000 absentee ballots from Fulton County to be opened as part of an audit into the 2020 election.

  • A-Rod is in a ‘world of pain’ after his breakup with JLo. How he’s covering it up

    He may be “shocked” over his breakup with Jennifer Lopez, but at least he’s staying busy.

  • Newly revealed text messages shed light on how Matt Gaetz's wingman could bring about his downfall

    "I would not feel really comfortable if I was anyone that had committed a crime with" Joel Greenberg right now, one former FBI agent told Insider.

  • Iran deliberately shot down plane full of passengers in act of terrorism, Canadian judge rules

    Jury to decide how much Iran should pay victims in compensation, but collection will be challenging

  • Simone Biles nailed a vault so dangerous that no woman has ever tried it in competition

    Even after achieving a feat others have never dared to try, Biles critiqued herself because she "got a little nervous on the landing."

  • Who is Derek Chauvin’s ex-wife, who filed for divorce after George Floyd’s death?

    Kellie May Xiong Chauvin, 46, is now the ex-wife of the former police officer after 10 years of marriage

  • Arrest made in decades-old Texas cold case murder to which notorious serial killer had falsely confessed

    In 2008 DNA cleared serial killer Henry Lee Lucas who confessed to crime in 1986

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Nancy Pelosi 'mentally ill' and compares House mask rules to the Holocaust

    Greene is one of several Republican lawmakers who have openly defied the mask-wearing requirement on the House floor this week.

  • ‘Art of the Deal – for working people’: Psaki corrects Fox reporter trying to link Biden talks to Trump motto

    In the latest instalment of the White House versus Fox News, press secretary Jen Psaki agreed to call the president’s negotiations with on infrastructure the “Art of the Deal” with one correction – “for working people”. Ms Psaki announced on Friday that Joe Biden’s $2.3 trn spending plan had been reduced to $1.7 trn in the “art of seeking common ground”. Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked if at some point those negotiations become the “art of the deal”, referencing Donald Trump’s infamous 1987 tome of the same name.

  • Outrage as Texas executes man without witnesses from news media

    At the moment Quintin Jones died, reporters who had been scheduled to witness the execution were across the street waiting to be summoned