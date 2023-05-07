Volley of gunfire kills 16-year-old sitting in parked car with mom, Texas police say

A Texas teenager was shot and killed while sitting in a parked vehicle with his mother, Houston police told news outlets.

The mother and son were in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the city’s south side when the shooting happened, around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, police told KPRC.

The 16-year-old was sitting in the passenger seat when another vehicle pulled up in front of them and opened fire, police told KHOU. At least five shots were fired, and one hit the teen in the head.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died, KTRK reported. His mother was not injured.

While it’s not clear what led to the shooting, police say an investigation is underway.

Feud between parents ends with mom shooting woman outside school, Michigan officials say

Kids had ‘front row seat’ for home invasion that left father of 5 dead, Ohio cops say

2-year-old shot in head after accidentally knocking gun off shelf, Texas family says

Man pauses date to kill parking lot scammer, then returns to restaurant, Texas cops say