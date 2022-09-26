‘A volley of shots’ — sheriff’s deputies respond to reported homicide in Graham

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies responded Sunday evening to a reported homicide in the Graham area.

A tweet from the sheriff’s office said neighbors reported “a volley of shots” in the neighborhood, in the 25600 block of 61st Avenue Court East.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Darren Moss said the initial report came in at 4:13 p.m.: “Someone shooting a gun chasing another man,” and a separate report from a neighbor who said someone was banging on her window.

The window was broken when deputies arrived at the scene and found a man dead inside.

“We don’t know if gunfire broke the window or if he ended up collapsing inside her window,” Moss said. “The slider’s broken and there’s a dead guy on her floor.”

Deputies were told the shooting had started across the street, Moss said. The suspected shooter fled into a wooded area. Responding deputies searched with a K9 unit from Puyallup and air support, but could not find the suspect.

The initial search had ended as of Sunday evening, Moss said. Detectives were interviewing witnesses at the scene and seeking more information as of 8 p.m..

