Volleyball-filled summer helped Allie Twamley carve out a role with Central

Aug. 27—CHEYENNE — It's not an uncommon sight to see high school athletes travel around their region to attend athletic camps of their preferred sport. Doing so usually serves two purposes: improving skills, as well as getting their name out to as many potential college coaches as possible.

Cheyenne Central's Allie Twamley's summer was no exception. Twamley attended different camps to help her get ready for the upcoming season.

So far, the summer of hard work has paid off. Twamley has opened the season as one of the main setters on the Indians volleyball team.

"She wants to learn," Central coach Jessica Bratton-Vega said. "She listens to what you have to say and she works her butt off.

"She may not necessarily have (as many varsity reps as everybody), but she is working (at it). Hopefully, she brings everyone else along."

As a native of California, Twamley started playing volleyball as an 8-year-old. From that moment on, she was hooked. She played for a couple different club teams in California before moving to Cheyenne. The junior said that after this high school volleyball season, she will continue to play for the Colorado Impact club team.

But after moving to Cheyenne last year, the Indians' coaching staff moved her to a setter position. She spent last season on junior varsity learning how to play the position. After not playing varsity her first year with Central, Twamley knew she had an opportunity to not only improve, but to also play a significant role coming into this season.

"I wanted to be able to start," Twamley said. "But I also wanted to get better for my club team."

There was hardly space for any time off over the summer, Twamley said. She spent her summer vacation attending six different volleyball camps. Some were with the Indians, but a few of them she attended on her own.

"(The camps) prepared me for a higher level of play," Twamley said. "(It was nice because) we don't always get that level of competition in Wyoming."

All of the camps Twamley attended this offseason were equally important in their own ways. But one camp in particular sticks out. She attended a camp at Colorado Christian that not only was a great learning experience, but it also served to show her where she was at in terms of the talent across the region.

"I had one camp there that was a two-day camp, and one that was a three-day camp," Twamley said. "(The three-day camp) was an overnight, and we got to tour the campus. It was a lot of volleyball and there were a lot of top recruits from a bunch of different states there.

"...I learned that I still have a lot of places that I can improve and that I work well when I am with people that push me to get better."

This weekend's edition of the Cheyenne Invite was Twamley's first opportunity to prove that all her offseason work was not for nothing. She responded by dishing out 26 assists on the first day of competition. She followed it up with 30 assists in Central's final three games of the weekend.

"Allie did a great job running the show," Bratton-Vega said. "She works hard, and I don't think there was a ball that hit the ground that she didn't at least go for."

Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.