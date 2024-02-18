Volleyball sees surge of interest among students in Chisasibi, Que.

Students from James Bay Eeyou school in Chisasibi, Que., on the volleyball court. The school's boys and girls teams are undefeated this season. (Kaylie Chaulk Hodder - image credit)

Students of James Bay Eeyou School in Chisasibi, Que., are working hard on the volleyball court, and in the classroom.

A growing interest in volleyball is helping many Cree students focus on their school studies and sports.

"That's what's getting me through high school, because I have something to look forward to at the end of the day," said 16-year-old Joseph Petawabano, a Grade 10 student at the school. Petawabano is also captain of the boys volleyball team, known as the Warriors.

"I noticed some people were getting bored and getting into bad habits. We're trying to introduce a new sport to the region. It's fun to watch. It's intense and very entertaining," he said.

While hockey, broomball and snowcross racing are already popular sports in Eeyou Istchee, volleyball is lately seeing a surge in interest.

The James Bay Eeyou School's (JBES) boys and girls volleyball teams are undefeated this season. They won championship titles in the recent Cree School Board (CSB) coastal tournament in Wemindji, Que., and the CSB regional volleyball tournament in Waswanipi, Que.

The James Bay Eeyou School's (JBES) volleyball team won the championship title in the 2024 Cree School Board (CSB) coastal tournament in Wemindji, Que.

Champions at the Cree School Board (CSB) coastal tournament in Wemindji, Que. (Kaylie Chaulk Hodder)

The students' hard work on the court is also having a positive impact in the classrooms.

"We're seeing an increase in class attendance and an increase in grades," said Kaylie Chaulk Hodder, a teacher at the school who also volunteers as a volleyball coach.

The students sign contracts to commit to their school studies in order to keep playing volleyball as an extracurricular activity.

They practice six hours per week together, working on playmaking, setting, and communication on the court.

Chaulk Hodder says growing up in a small rural town in Newfoundland, playing the sport had a huge impact on her life.

"The only thing that there was to do was play volleyball — or get involved in drinking or drugs. I chose volleyball, and it really did save me," she said.

Chaulk Hodder has been teaching in Chisasibi for two years and coaching since last fall.

"The progress that these kids made within four months has just been unbelievable," she said.

Students from James Bay Eeyou school in Chisasibi, Que., on the volleyball court.

'The progress that these kids made within four months has just been unbelievable,' said teacher Kaylie Chaulk Hodder. (Kaylie Chaulk Hodder)

The teams competed in the Coupe de Montreal tournament last month. The boys won silver in the under 18 division two category. The girls' efforts earned their way into a semi-finals finish.

"The school parking lot was absolutely full of parents and community members just cheering us on," said Chaulk Hodder, adding that their Facebook live from the event had over 700 viewers.

"Sports are extremely important," said Deandra Spencer Tebiscon, captain of the girls team.

"It helps the kids get together and helps them go outside their comfort zone. They get to travel to different places and it's a good thing," said Spencer Tebiscon.

Some players have ambitions to keep playing volleyball at a high level.

"We're all kind of just a big family. We're all siblings. It's easy to joke around with each other, it's very easy to have fun with each other," said Spencer Tebiscon.

The James Bay Eeyou School Warriors will play in the Akwesasne Every Child Matters tournament in August. It will be the first all-Indigenous tournament the teams play in outside of Eeyou Istchee.

Until then, the Warriors continue to practice together, having fun and keeping up with their school work.

"It doesn't all come right away, it takes time to build your skill, to build a team," said Spencer Tebiscon.