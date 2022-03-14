Volodymyr Zelenskiy expected to urge jet transfer in address to US Congress

David Smith in Washington
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the president of Ukraine, will address Congress on Wednesday in what could prove his most powerful plea yet for the west to take a tougher line against Vladimir Putin.

Related: Kremlin memos urged Russian media to use Tucker Carlson clips – report

Zelenskiy is expected to use the virtual address to urge members of the House of Representatives and Senate to intensify pressure on Joe Biden to allow the transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets from Poland.

The House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, and Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer, said in a joint letter to members: “The Congress, our country and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine, who have shown extraordinary courage, resilience and determination in the face of Russia’s unprovoked, vicious and illegal war.”

They added: “The Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face Putin’s cruel and diabolical aggression, and to passing legislation to cripple and isolate the Russian economy as well as deliver humanitarian, security and economic assistance to Ukraine.

“We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelenskiy’s address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy.”

Zelenskiy, who will speak at 9am Washington time on Wednesday, has been seeking to drum up support with video briefings of foreign audiences. Last week he received a standing ovation from the British parliament and echoed William Shakespeare (“The question for us now is: ‘To be or not to be’”) and Winston Churchill (“We will fight in the forests, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets”).

On Tuesday, the TV actor and comedian turned resistance leader, who has proved adept at communications under siege, is scheduled to address the Canadian parliament in Ottawa. He is also due to speak to Israel’s parliament at some stage.

On 5 March, dressed in a military-green T-shirt and seated beside a Ukrainian flag, Zelenskiy spoke to more than 280 members of the House and Senate in a video call. He is said to have made a “desperate plea” for aircraft to fight Russian invaders.

Most members of Congress back the White House’s refusal to attempt to impose a “no-fly zone” that could entail US pilots firing on Russians and trigger a wider conflict.

Chris Murphy, chairman of the Senate appropriations homeland security subcommittee, told the Hill: “This is the most dangerous moment since the Cuban missile crisis. We have never been this close to direct conflict with Russia.

“We made the right decision to openly support the Ukrainians but we just should understand the unprecedented moment that we’re living in today where we’re openly funding war against a nuclear power.”

But there is a growing split over Poland’s offer to send Soviet-style MiG-29 fighter jets, which Ukrainian pilots are capable of flying, to Ukraine via a US airbase in Germany.

The White House and Pentagon have rejected the proposal, wary that an increasingly reckless Putin could perceive it as escalatory and saying it raised “serious concerns” for the entire Nato alliance. Republicans and some Democrats say Zelenskiy’s request should be met.

Mitt Romney, a Republican senator from Utah, said last week: “He has asked us for aircraft – specifically MiGs. We need to get him those MiGs. It is a bipartisan message.”

Rob Portman, a Republican senator from Ohio visiting the Ukraine-Poland border, told CNN: “What we’ve heard directly from the Ukrainians is they want them badly. They want the ability to have better control over the skies in order to give them a fighting chance. I don’t understand why we’re not doing it.”

The Democratic senator Amy Klobuchar, from Minnesota, was also on the visit. She said she had spoken to Biden “about 10 days ago” about the fighters, adding: “I’d like to see the planes over there.”

The Democratic-controlled Congress approved $13.6bn in humanitarian and security aid to Ukraine last Thursday, as part of a $1.5tn spending bill that funds US government operations through 30 September.

The US and allies have imposed broad sanctions on Russia after the invasion of Ukraine on 24 February. Biden has announced a US ban on Russian oil imports, seen as politically risky amid soaring gas prices.

Last Friday the president took more steps to punish Russia economically, targeting trade and shutting down development funds while announcing a ban on imports of Russian seafood, vodka and diamonds. On Saturday he authorised $200m in additional military equipment for Ukraine.

About 59% of Americans believe Biden has been making the right decisions when it comes to the situation in Ukraine, including more than one in three Republicans, according to Navigator Research. However, asked whether they approve of Biden’s handling of the issue, Americans are more polarised, with 49% disapproving and 43% approving.

Related: ‘Cynical, craven’ Republicans out to bash Biden, not Putin, over gas prices

Biden’s predecessor as president, Donald Trump, again refused to condemn Putin at a rally in South Carolina on Saturday.

“It happens to be a man that is just driven, he’s driven to put it together,” Trump said, while claiming the war would never have happened if he was still in the White House.

On Monday a fourth round of talks between Ukraine and Russia were held via videoconference amid deadly air strikes in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. At the weekend, Russian airstrikes killed 35 people at a military base near Yavoriv, outside Lviv – perilously close to the frontier with Poland, a Nato member.

In a video address, Zelenskiy warned: “If you do not close our sky, it is only a matter of time before Russian missiles fall on your territory, on Nato territory, on the homes of Nato citizens.”

He urged Nato to impose a no-fly zone – a request he is likely to repeat to Congress on Wednesday.

Recommended Stories

  • Florida’s anti-solar bill helps Vladimir Putin. DeSantis should veto it | Opinion

    For those of us who spent most of our professional lives in the U.S. Armed Forces, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was not a complete surprise. When I served as the commanding general of the United States Army-Europe, Vladimir Putin’s expansion was something we tracked and reported on daily, given his invasion of Georgia in 2008, his takeover of Crimea and the Donbas in 2014, and his other adventures in Moldova and Azerbaijan.

  • U.N. chief says nuclear conflict is 'now back within the realm of possibility'

    U.N. chief says nuclear conflict is 'now back within the realm of possibility'

  • Germany to replace bombers with US-made F-35s

    Germany announced on Monday that it will replace its fleet of Tornado bombers with U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets."The F-35 gives us a unique potential to cooperate with our NATO allies and other partners in Europe," Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said, as translated by Germany's mission to NATO.Berlin is looking to replace its fleet of Tornados by 2030, according to the mission.Germany's current Tornado fighter jets have been in use since...

  • The U.S. Just Banned These Grocery Imports From Russia

    Several food and restaurant companies have stopped their business in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 in addition to the U.S. government taking action. But on March 11 the White House announced new sanctions, including an Executive Order signed by President Biden to ban some goods from the country to further hold the country and hold President Putin accountable.In addition to high-end watches, jewelry, vehicles, apparel, and non-industrial diamonds, the U.S. is no longer allowing

  • Man sought in homeless killings in New York, Washington D.C.

    A search was underway Monday for a gunman who has been stalking homeless men sleeping on the streets of Washington, D.C., and New York City, fatally shooting two people and wounding three more in less than two weeks. The killer's motive — if any — was unknown and authorities turned their attention Monday to trying to offer what protections they could to homeless people who might become targets. New York Mayor Eric Adams said police officers and homeless outreach teams would focus on finding unhoused people in the subways and other locations and would urge them to seek refuge at city-owned shelters.

  • Ukrainian military thwarts attempt by Russia to cross Irpin river on pontoon bridge, shows satellite image

    A pontoon bridge has reportedly been destroyed by Ukraine, thwarting an attempt to enter Kyiv

  • Ukrainian mom shares 'war coffee' with the world – and records history in daily Twitter diary

    Yaroslava Antipina gives glimpses of her struggle to retain normalcy in her family's life in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

  • Facebook parent Meta clarifies that it won't allow content that calls for assassinating heads of state like Putin

    According to a company blog post, Meta shifted its previously reported stance on allowing users in certain countries to call for the death of Putin.

  • Smith Township man arrested on child pornography-related charges

    Smith Township Police served a search warrant and arrested 27-year-old Matthew Bartchy Monday morning.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy Walks Through Besieged Capital to Award Medals to Wounded Soldiers amid Invasion

    Translation of the footage shows that he wished the patients a speedy recovery while speaking to the on-staff medics

  • Riot police called in over protesters at Russian oligarch's London mansion

    Riot police on Monday were called to a London mansion linked to billionaire Oleg Deripaska, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, after it was taken over by squatters who said they were reclaiming the property for Ukrainians.As the BBC reported, protesters were seen on the balconies of the central London mansion where they had hung banners declaring the property to be "liberated" and decrying Putin.The group that took over the property is...

  • Fewer Americans see Russia favorably than ever before: poll

    Fewer Americans viewed Russia in a favorable light than ever before, even before President Vladimir Putin launched the war against Ukraine, a new poll shows.

  • Multiple House Democrats test positive for COVID after retreat

    At least four House Democrats who attended their caucus's annual retreat last week have since tested positive for Covid-19.Why it matters: The development comes as Congress, like the country, is softening its posture towards the virus amid a steep decline in cases, with the Capitol physician lifting remaining mask requirements late last month.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn January, the retreat was postponed by a month amid a

  • Manchin won't support Biden Fed nominee Sarah Bloom Raskin

    Sen. Joe Manchin said Monday that he is "unable" to support President Joe Biden's nomination of Sarah Bloom Raskin for the Federal Reserve Board.

  • Ukrainian police officer implores correspondent to 'tell America' what Russians did to 'a journalist'

    Ukrainian police officer at the scene where an American journalist and former New York Times contributor Brent Renaud was killed outside of Kyiv said media must 'Tell America, tell the world, what they did to a journalist'

  • Twitter reacts to Auburn being a No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament

    Here were some of the top reactions.

  • British businessman victim of execution-style hit in Mexican tourist zone

    A British businessman living in Mexico was killed in front of his teenage daughter by gunmen who opened fire on his car near the popular tourist destination Playa del Carmen, according to a state government source and local media.

  • Ukraine-born businessman wants to aid war relief efforts in lieu of U.S. prison time

    A Ukraine-born U.S. businessman convicted last year of campaign finance violations alongside a former associate of Rudy Giuliani is seeking to help relief efforts for the war in Ukraine as an alternative to prison, a court filing showed on Monday. Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of between 51 and 63 months for Andrey Kukushkin, a California-based businessman found guilty of helping funnel money from a Russian billionaire to U.S. political candidates who could help a fledgling cannabis company he was building with Lev Parnas, the Giuliani associate. Kukushkin, who was convicted in October on two counts of campaign finance violations, is scheduled to be sentenced in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday.

  • Chaos of War in Ukraine Could Fuel New COVID-19 Surge, Doctors Say

    LVIV, Ukraine — The last thing on anybody’s mind these days in Ukraine seems to be COVID-19. With millions of people on the move fleeing the Russian invasion, health systems disrupted, and testing and vaccination programs suspended in many places, health officials fear that conditions could spread disease. But the pandemic, they said, was no longer a top priority. “People are not frightened about COVID anymore,” said Dr. Marta Saiko, head of the therapy department at the Clinical Municipal Emerg

  • Two of China's biggest cities impose strict COVID measures as cases accelerate

    Two of mainland China's biggest cities, Shenzhen and Shanghai, have imposed strict COVID-19 measures amid a recent spike in virus cases, The New York Times reported. In an announcement on Sunday, Shenzhen officials imposed a lockdown for seven days - nonessential workers are ordered to stay home, adults must undergo three P.C.R. tests in the coming days, and buses and train services are being halted.Shenzhen officials also said that local...