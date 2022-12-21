What Volodymyr Zelensky and Joe Biden want from this Washington visit

President Volodymyr Zelensky has been tethered to Ukrainian soil ever since Russia invaded his country nearly 10 months ago.

While he has given multiple speeches to foreign leaders and assemblies, they've all been via video conference, usually with the Ukrainian leader sitting in a nondescript, windowless room, clothed in his now trademark olive-green military garb.

Now, Mr Zelensky has made his first trip abroad - to Washington - and while the attire is the same, the venue has all the regalia of American power.

Here's what we've learned from his visit so far:

A White House meeting - and two messages

Both Mr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden had something to prove during their sit-down meeting at White House. They stood, side by side, outside the White House shaking hands on a brisk December day, but behind the smiles lay two vital political agendas.

The Ukrainian president is seeking to show his people that the United States is still their closest ally. Prior to the invasion, Russian propaganda was rampant in Ukraine, attempting to undermine the public's faith in the durability of American support. The message was simple: the US didn't really care about Ukraine; it would use Ukraine as pawn in a larger geopolitical game; Americans eventually would abandon Ukraine, as they did their Afghanistan allies last summer.

Ten months and approximately $65bn in US aid later, Mr Zelensky is seeking to demonstrate to his fellow Ukrainians the breadth of US support. By having American leaders roll out the red carpet, he wanted to emphasize that Ukraine has reliable friends in Washington. He may also be trying to reassure them that he is continuing to forcefully advocate for more - more money, more effective arms, more leeway in pursuing military gains before any negotiated settlement.

The US president, for his part, was also sending a message - to three different audiences. To US allies who may be wavering in the face of a long, hard winter of high energy prices and economic pain. To Russian President Vladimir Putin, who after 10 months of fighting has little to show for his efforts. And to the American people, who continue to support US aid in large numbers but not by the overwhelming margins of earlier this year.

Once the doors of the Oval Office closed and the press was ushered out, the smiles and friendly conversations may have been put aside for more blunt talk. But when the cameras are rolling and the world is watching, Mr Biden and Mr Zelensky had a common goal - projecting the strength and unity of US-Ukraine ties.

