Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the UN to send experts to Ukraine's energy facilities

On 14 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on António Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General, to support the organisation of missions to critical energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine in a telephone conversation.

Source: Zelenskyy in an evening address to Ukrainians and on Twitter

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I held a very important talk with UN Secretary-General Guterres today. I thanked him for his continued support for Ukraine and international law, for his effective assistance in implementing our initiatives, such as "Grain from Ukraine".

We are currently working to organise missions with an international mandate to critical energy infrastructure facilities in our country. I believe that this can also be successful."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!