Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed the dismissal of the city of Balakliia

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — THURSDAY, 8 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:40

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed information about the liberation of the city of Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast. It is now under control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: The president published a video message from the military personnel from the liberated Balakliia.

"Mr. President, Mr. Commander-In-Chief, the city of Balakliia in the Kharkiv Oblast has been taken under control. The order has been fulfilled. The Russian occupation forces withdrew. [The credit goes to] Kraken, the special unit of the Chief Intelligence Directorate. Today is 8 September, 16:00", a Ukrainian serviceman says on the published video. He stands on the roof with a flag of the Russian Federation under his feet, and behind him flies the Ukrainian flag.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Everything is in its place. Flag of Ukraine in the free Ukrainian city under the free Ukrainian sky! Thank you! I'm proud! Take care of yourself! To the victory!"

Background: On 8 September, Ukrainian defenders published photos and videos from Balakliia, which was under occupation for 6 months. Until now, there has been no official confirmation of the liberation of the settlement yet.

