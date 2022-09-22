Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not link the end of the Putin regime with the end of the war in Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — THURSDAY, 22 SEPTEMBER 2022, 22:39

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not link the possible end of Vladimir Putin's regime in Russia with the end of the war in Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with the German newspaper Bild, the video was published on Zelenskyy's Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy when asked whether the war will end only when the Putin regime collapses: "I do not associate this with the end of the war. Putin's regime will definitely end when the people of Russia decide. We do not influence this.

But who will come instead? The question is not about the person. The question is in the philosophy of their regime, in the philosophy of preserving their power, the philosophy of their attitude to Ukraine. If they don't change it, if they don't change their doctrine, it doesn't matter who will be there instead – a young man, an old man, etc."

Details: The journalist also told Zelenskyy that last week he asked Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President, if she would be happy if Putin died. She replied that no one should be happy about someone's death. The journalist asked if Zelenskyy agrees with this opinion.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I disagree with that. I have a different opinion about the military and political leadership and every Russian military man who came to our land. I'm sorry, I don't wish them anything good and I don't want them to have a long life. As soon as they come here, I wish them to get off our land, and if they don't, I wish them all a happy ending…

I don't need to look for any diplomacy here. I believe that all people, starting from President Putin and ending with his entourage, including all the military personnel who came to our land, I don't wish any of them a long life for sure."

More details: When asked if he has a favourite joke about Putin, Zelenskyy laughed and said that he does, but he is not ready to tell it. "You will laugh, but in Russia, they will cry. I'm not sure if this is appropriate. This is called black humour," the President said.

