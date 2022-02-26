Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges the Russian army to stop
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that the country's army was successfully fighting back against Russian soldiers.
Donald Trump's first impeachment stemmed, in part, from his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden while withholding vital security aid.
Russia threatened "military and political consequences" against Finland and Sweden on Friday if they attempted to join NATO.Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned against other countries attempting to join NATO after Russia started a war with Ukraine Thursday."Finland and Sweden should not base their security on damaging the security of other countries and their accession to NATO can have detrimental consequences and face...
The Ukrainian armed forces said Vitaliy Skakun Volodymyrovych's actions on Friday helped slow down "the advancement of the enemy."
A senior Pentagon official told reporters on Friday afternoon that Russian forces have lost “momentum” in their invasion of Ukraine.
Russian forces on Friday have entered the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv as U.S. intelligence officials warn that the city could fall within days.Follow The Hill's live coverage below:Trudeau announces sanctions on Putin, Russian foreign minister BY CAROLINE VAKIL10:57 p.m.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that Canada would impose sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian foreign minister and Putin's chief...
Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova said Thursday that a platoon of Russian soldiers surrendered to the Ukrainian military, saying they "didn't know that they were brought to Ukraine to kill Ukrainians." At a press briefing, Markarova said, "Just before I came here, we got information from our chief commander that one of the platoons of the 74th motorized brigade from Kemerovo Oblast surrendered." "They didn't know that they were...
The presence of U.S. and other NATO troops in Latvia sends a message to Vladimir Putin that Russia should stay away, Latvian Defence Minister Artis Pabriks said on Friday as he greeted a small deployment of U.S. soldiers. The group of some forty U.S. service members arrived from Italy early on Thursday - before hostilities in Ukraine began. Russia invaded Ukraine by land sea and air on Thursday after massing more than 150,000 troops around the country's borders including in Latvia's neighbour Belarus.
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, former U.S. Presidents such as George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter have spoken up about their concerns and condemned the events that have transpired. According to The Hill, former president Barack Obama has joined voices of the international community stating Russia’s attack is a “violation of international law” and the “basic principles of human decency” in a statement he released.
Russia has warned of “military consequences” if Finland and Sweden join Nato, after their leaders held talks with the alliance in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.
Guilfoyle, an adviser to former President Trump, abruptly ended a private conversation she was having with the committee Friday.
I am no Kremlinologist, armchair or otherwise, but I’ve seen enough of Vlad and his authoritarian ilk to have a feel for his M.O.
GettyRussian soldiers from all across the country were deceived into heading to the Ukrainian border, and some were beaten if they resisted, according to the Committee of Soldiers’ Mothers, a Russian non-governmental organization that works to expose human rights violations within the military.The group is reportedly preparing a complaint for the Chief Military Prosecutor’s Office alleging that their sons only recently joined the military as conscripts and were told they were going to the border
Ukrainian forces have targeted a Russian airfield near the border, local reports and geolocated social media video and images show.The images and videos show a missile striking a Russian military airfield near the border of Ukraine, but it is unclear who is responsible for the incident, CNN reported.A source in the law enforcement agencies near the airbase told local outlet Komsomolskaya Pravda it was a Ukrainian Tochka-U missile that hit the...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the 13 guards would be honored as heroes.
The secretary-general of the International Maritime Organization is urging "all parties to take steps to ensure" safe passage across the seas.
Finish Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Thursday said Russia's invasion of Ukraine will change the debate around NATO membership within her country."Finland is not currently facing an immediate military threat, but it is also now clear that the debate on NATO membership in Finland will change," Marin said, YLE News reported.Finland has been debating for months whether the country should apply for NATO membership, with Marin saying it would require...
GINTS IVUSKANS/AFP via Getty ImagesThe North Atlantic Treaty Organization has decided to deploy elements of the NATO Response Force in an effort to thwart Russia’s onslaught in Ukraine."What we see now is a full fledged invasion of Ukraine," NATO Secretary General Jens Soltenberg said in a press conference Friday, warning that Russian forces are moving towards Kyiv. "We are deploying elements of the NATO Response Force…to further strengthen our posture and to respond quickly to any contingency."
Along with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Carlson has downplayed Russian aggression against Ukraine and NATO. Thursday, he tried to change his tune.
The Russian push on Kyiv has lost some of its momentum but it has plenty of combat power remaining.
Two days in, the Russian offensive appeared to be stymied by stiffer-than-expected resistance from highly motivated Ukrainian armed forces.