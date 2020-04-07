Volpara Solutions Collaborating with DetectED-X to Make COVID-19 Diagnostic Training Modules Available to Radiologists

Volpara Sponsoring Free Virtual CME Course and Other Resources to Help during Pandemic Response

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpara Solutions announced it is collaborating with DetectED-X™, an online radiology training and research tool, to provide free access to learning modules on how radiologists can spot COVID‑19. Developed by Australian-based radiation and imaging experts, DetectED-X will help radiologists use Computed Tomography (CT) lung scans to interpret cases faster and more accurately.

Volpara also announced that it has provided an educational grant to Mammography Educators to host a free virtual CME course on April 16, at 3 PM EDT. Louise Miller, R.T.(R)(M)(ARRT), CRT, FSBI, FNCBC, Director of Education and co-founder of Mammography Educators, will present: "What Now? Strategies for Maintaining Image Quality & Patient Care in the Midst of Chaos."

"Whether breast centers have suspended all screening temporarily or are running minimal hours, this is a good time to get CE credits. In this session, participants will learn strategies for planning their time wisely now and preparing for increased patient volumes when centers resume regular screening exams," said Miller.

Additionally, breast centers can remotely access mammography quality and performance data from Volpara®Enterprise™ software at any time. This includes access to all training resources, including the positioning video series embedded in the software. Throughout the shutdown, clinical specialists from Volpara will be hosting virtual training sessions to help centers prepare for the return to normal operations.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank our customers and all healthcare workers and first responders for their extraordinary dedication, and want to do anything we can to support their efforts to serve our communities at a local level during the COVID‑19 pandemic. Our teams across the globe are working remotely to offer virtual training and support, knowing that together we will navigate the unprecedented global challenge before us," said Ralph Highnam, PhD, Volpara Solutions CEO.

