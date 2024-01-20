Volpi files appeal with Ohio Supreme Court

Jan. 20—Thomas Volpi has filed an appeal of his conviction on a variety of sexual assault-related charges to the Ohio Supreme Court, raising a number of potential errors from his trial for the court to consider.

Volpi was charged in mid-2019 in a 39-count indictment, which included 12 counts of rape, first-degree felonies, 11 counts of sexual battery and five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, third-degree felonies, nine counts of gross sexual imposition, third and fourth-degree felonies, and two counts of furnishing alcohol to underage persons, first-degree misdemeanors.

According to court records, the counts of furnishing alcohol to minors were dismissed, and after a trial, a jury convicted Volpi on one count of rape, five counts of sexual battery and five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

He was sentenced to 36 to 41.5 years in prison.

Volpi appealed to the 11th District Court of Appeals, and the court found that there was insufficient evidence to support Volpi's conviction on the sexual battery counts, and ordered the Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas to conduct another sentencing hearing, because the sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor counts were merged together for the purposes of sentencing.

The appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court includes five propositions of law Volpi's attorneys would like the court to review.

The first two propositions of law claim prejudicial statements and hearsay were introduced at trial via a nurse who examined the victims in this case.

The third proposition of law also relates to the hearsay claims, this time alleging it was improper for the court to allow those statements to be admitted to the record after the victims had testified.

The fourth proposition regards a trial court ruling prohibiting Volpi's attorneys from asking one of the victims about an encounter that happened between third parties on the night in question.

The fifth proposition regards a line of questioning of one of the victims that Volpi's attorneys were not allowed to pursue. The filing claims this impacted Volpi's defense.

The appeal was filed Thursday. The Ohio Supreme Court will decide if it will hear the case.