Volpi granted new sentencing hearing

Dec. 14—Thomas L. Volpi, a former Ashtabula caterer who a jury found guilty in August 2022 of raping a teenager and inappropriate sexual contact with another, has been granted a new sentencing hearing.

The Court of Appeals 11th Appellate District on Monday affirmed in part, reversed in part and remanded Volpi's sentence of 36 to 41-and-a-half years in prison.

Volpi, 66, initially received 11 to 16 years for one count of rape, a first-degree felony, and five years for each of five counts of sexual battery. The sentences are running consecutively.

Before the Appellate Court's decision, the minimum time Volpi could serve is 36 years. That meant he would be released when he's 101 years old — at the earliest.

However, Volpi appealed that sentence and the Appellate Court remanded the matter to the trial court to vacate four of Volpi's convictions for sexual battery, possibly cutting his incarceration time by 20 years, according to court records.

Volpi's appeal raised seven errors, arguing that the trial court erred in excluding testimony necessary to his defense and prohibiting him from presenting evidence of a victim's prior false rape allegations, according to court records.

The appeal states that Volpi's convictions for four of five counts of sexual battery were not supported by sufficient evidence — he was not acting in place of a parent at the time as presented at trial, according to court records.

Because counts 18-22 (sexual battery) and counts 24-28 were merged for sentencing purposes, Volpi may still be sentenced on counts 24-28 (unlawful sexual contact with a minor) at his new sentencing hearing, according to court records.

Volpi's remaining proposed errors are "without merit or rendered moot," according to the Appellate Court.

At Volpi's sentencing hearing in June 2022, Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris, who presided over the trial, said, "Everything happened after the protectors of these girls left [the party on the night these crimes occurred]."

County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole said, "Justice was served today. Mr. Volpi will spend the rest of his natural life behind bars."

Volpi was 62 and his victims were 15 and 17 years old on July 5-6, 2019, when the sex crimes were committed at his home and his former meat market and catering business in Ashtabula, according to court records and testimony during the trial.

Volpi was arrested Aug. 14, 2019, and charged with 39 counts of inappropriate sexual conduct with minors, including 12 counts of rape. The two counts of furnishing alcohol to underage persons, both misdemeanors, were dismissed prior to the trial at the prosecutor's request.

According to the indictment, Volpi engaged in at least 14 different acts of sexual assault involving the teens.

The five-day trial consisted of sexually explicit testimony, videos, photographs and about a dozen witnesses.

In remarks before sentencing, Chief Assistant Prosecutor Dawn P. Cantalamessa said, "The victims were minors and, therefore, the parents were impacted too. [Volpi] held a position of trust [with the victims]."

She asked Harris to consider the age and vulnerability of the victims. She also asked him to give Volpi the maximum sentence and for those sentences to run consecutively.

Volpi's attorney, Mark R. DeVan of Cleveland, who filed the appeal, asked Harris to give Volpi the minimum sentence and consider the fact that he was, by all accounts, a loving father.

Volpi also spoke in his own defense.

"I was pretty drunk that night," he said. "I'm very remorseful."

Harris said he considered the harm Volpi caused and "no single prison term adequately reflects the seriousness of defendant's conduct."