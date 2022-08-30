Volpi sentenced to maximum time for sex crimes

Aug. 30—JEFFERSON — The former Ashtabula caterer who raped a teenager and had inappropriate sexual contact with another was sentenced to 36 to 41-and-a-half years in prison Monday.

Thomas L. Volpi, 65, of Ashtabula, received 11 to 16 years for rape, a first-degree felony, and five years for each of five counts of sexual battery. The sentences will run consecutively.

The minimum time Volpi could serve is 36 years. That means he will be released when he's 101 years old — at the earliest.

"Everything happened after the protectors of these girls left [the party on the night these crimes occurred]," said Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris, who presided over the trial in June.

County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole said, "Justice was served today. Mr. Volpi will spend the rest of his natural life behind bars. His trial, conviction and sentence today demonstrates my office's commitment to the rule of law. We don't have rich man or poor man's justice in Ashtabula County. We all stand equally under the law."

Volpi was 62 and his victims were 15 and 17 years old on July 5-6, 2019, when the sex crimes were committed at his home and his former meat market and catering business in Ashtabula, according to court records and testimony during the trial.

Volpi was arrested Aug. 14, 2019, and charged with 39 counts of inappropriate sexual conduct with minors, including 12 counts of rape. The two counts of furnishing alcohol to underage persons, both misdemeanors, were dismissed prior to the trial at the prosecutor's request.

According to the indictment, Volpi engaged in at least 14 different acts of sexual assault involving the teens.

The five-day trial consisted of sexually explicit testimony, videos, photographs and about a dozen witnesses.

One victim's mother read aloud an emotional letter from her daughter to the court. The mother started by speaking directly to Volpi.

"You have no idea the impact you had on my daughter," she said. "My daughter will suffer the rest of her life."

In the letter, the victim said she wakes up from nightmares, doesn't leave the house and has become fearful, depressed and paranoid.

She asked Harris to put Volpi in prison for the rest of his life, "so I can have freedom for the rest of my life."

In remarks before sentencing, Chief Assistant Prosecutor Dawn P. Cantalamessa said, "The victims were minors and, therefore, the parents were impacted too. [Volpi] held a position of trust [with the victims]."

She asked Harris to consider the age and vulnerability of the victims. She also asked him to give Volpi the maximum sentence and for those sentences to run consecutively.

During Cantalamessa's comments, Harris interrupted and ordered one of Volpi's daughters and her girlfriend out of the courtroom for being disrespectful.

"Get out of my courtroom! Get out of my courtroom now or go to jail! You're slugging down drinks. It's so disrespectful," he said. "This is not a movie theater. We are not here for entertainment."

The girls left the courtroom.

Volpi's attorney, Mark R. DeVan of Cleveland, then spoke in defense of his client and asked for the minimum sentence. He noted the letters Volpi's two daughters sent to the court.

"He was a loving father and a good provider. We can't ignore the fact that he has a family that loves him," DeVan said. "We ask for a reasonable sentence. He was intoxicated and will receive alcohol counseling in prison."

Volpi also spoke in his own defense.

"I was pretty drunk that night," he said. "I'm very remorseful."

Harris told Volpi and his attorney that he read the daughters' letters.

According to the pre-sentencing investigation, Harris said Volpi had two prior alcohol convictions, but no prior sex offenses.

Harris said he considered the harm Volpi caused and "no single prison term adequately reflects the seriousness of defendant's conduct."

During the sentencing, Volpi's face reflected defeat.

Outside the courtroom after the hearing, the victim's mother who read the letter in court said, "He won't hurt anyone else ever again."

Volpi has 30 days to appeal. He was given 69 days credit for time served.